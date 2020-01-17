Through The Card: Chepstow, Friday 17 January

13:10 - ALMINAR (2) shaped much better than the bare result on his first start for nine months at Ffos Las in November, doing especially well to get back into contention given the error he made four out. As expected, he was unable to sustain that effort, but he left the impression that he is on a fair mark, and he is worth chancing in an open handicap. Hugo's Reflection belatedly resumed his progress at Fontwell last month and should go well again despite a 5 lb rise

13:45 - Getaway Fred sets the standard on form and is a short-priced favourite to boot, but the level he has achieved isn't that far ahead of FADO DES BOSSES (4). With that in mind it could be worth siding with the latter, who is open to more progress and represents and in-form yard that do well at this course.

14:15 - This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and point winner PORT OF MARS (4) is taken to build on his encouraging Rules debut. He cost connections £60,000 after winning on his sole start between the flags and hails from a useful family. He travelled strongly on his hurdling debut at Leicester last month, still on the bridle when virtually brought to a standstill by a blundering rival three out. The step up to three miles will be in his favour and he holds strong claims of going one place better now.

14:50 - This has now turned into a match but VISION DES FLOS (3) showed a smart level of form over hurdles and he is hard to oppose after his promising fifth behind Champ at Newbury on only his second run over fences, though Royale Pagaille is not without hope now with Venetia Williams.

15:20 - QUEEN OF THE WIND (6) came on plenty for her reappearance last season (won her next two starts) and it could be the same again, having shaped as though badly in need of the run after 12 months off at Taunton last month. Her mark remains a workable one, and she is preferred to Daytime Ahead, who returned to form when scoring under this pilot at Exeter on New Year's Day and hasn't been harshly treated by the handicapper.

15:55 - In a contest where it's very easy to pick holes in the majority TUDORS TREASURE (1) does rather stand out as a horse heading in the right direction and can notch a third win in his last 4 starts. Sonoftheking is at the veteran stage but arrives in reasonable heart and may provide the chief threat ahead of Dont Be Robin.