Through The Card: Chelmsford, Tuesday 14 January

16:30 - EQUIPPED (4) achieved nothing on her debut back in June but showed much improved form following a breathing operation when third at Lingfield earlier this month. Mick Channon's filly still had plenty to do early in the straight and ran on well, so there is every chance she can build on that effort and get off the mark at the third time of asking.

17:00 - LADY SHANAWELL (11) won a couple of juvenile hurdle events in August and October before being found out in better company on her last two outings, finishing sixth on both occasions. She makes the switch to the Flat here and looks to have been found a good opportunity to open her account in this sphere.



17:30 - DUKE DEBONAIR (6) showed his first glimpse of form at Wolverhampton in December following a 13-month break, keeping on well despite racing freely. He appeals as the type to improve now pitched into a handicap and has a real chance of opening his account off a lowly opening mark.

18:00 - SPLIT DOWN SOUTH (4) has won twice already at this track this winter and is entitled to plenty of respect. He shaped better than the distance beaten would imply on both of his recent starts and is worth siding with to land the spoils ahead of handicap debutant Karisoke.

18:30 - ROSARNO (7) ran one of his better races when runner-up at this course in October and backed that up with another good effort, again at Chelmsford, the following month. He probably deserves extra credit for that run, taking into account his wide trip, so he looks the best option here, with Valley Belle heading the list of dangers.

19:00 - MIZUKI (8) showed plenty to work with on his debut, despite finishing down the field. His second outing didn't go quite to plan as he paid the price for having an early crack at a potentially high-class prospect, but he looks to have been found a good opportunity to get off the mark and is well respected on his first run for seven months.

19:30 - DOUBLE REFLECTION (7) has slipped down the weights over the last few months and is potentially well treated here if able to step up on the form of her run 12 days ago. Mick Appleby's charge hinted at a revival at this venue, over half a mile further, and must be in with a big chance of regaining the winning thread.