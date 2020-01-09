Through The Card: Chelmsford, Thursday 9 January

16:00 - After shaping well at Ayr in September, COVIGLIA (6) proved at least as good as ever when landing a course-and-distance handicap on his return to the all-weather last month. It will require another career best if he's to follow up here off a 4 lb higher mark, but he often goes well at this track, so is worth siding with to gain back-to-back victories.

16:30 - Robert Havlin got the tactics right on ROCA MAGICA (11) last time, coming off the pace in a strongly-run race to finish half-a-length second and record her best effort to date. This race doesn't look like it will take too much winning and a repeat of that performance should be enough to see her go one better here.

17:00 - AVORISK ET PERILS (7) appreciated the step back up in trip when showing much-improved form to get off the mark at Lingfield in November. She confirmed that improvement when third at the same venue seven days later, but was not seen to best effect after a drop back to seven furlongs seemed against her. She is back over a mile here and can return to winning ways at the expense of Regulator, who has been catching the eye himself recently.

17:30 - AGENT SHIFTWELL (3) showed improved form to get off the mark at the third time of asking at Wolverhampton a couple of months back and left the impression that more can be expected. He makes his handicap debut here and the assessor may have underestimated him somewhat, so he gets the vote to come out on top again.

18:00 - HOMESICK BOY (2) deserves credit for his consistency since returning to the all-weather and again ran well when runner-up at Chelmsford earlier this month. He is likely to continue in the same form and has a great chance to go one better here from the same mark.

18:30 - CLASSIC STAR (8) has shaped well on numerous occasions recently and definitely has a race in him when everything falls right. He ran well under Sophie Ralston back in August and, with her taking the reins again here, he could be the answer from a career-low mark.

19:00 - BRIGHT MELODY (3) and Royal Castle both make their debuts for Charlie Appleby here, but it looks as though the former is the more fancied of the two, with Adam Kirby coming in for the ride on Bright Melody. Newcomers from this yard are often well supported and Bright Melody ticks a lot of boxes on pedigree, so he is taken to get off the mark at the first time of asking. Arabian Moon is the pick of those with experience following his good third at Wolverhampton recently.