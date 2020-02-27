Through The Card: Chelmsford, Thursday 27 February

17:30 - ICE ICE LADY (1) showed plenty of speed to get off the mark at the first time of asking at Lingfield last week, clocking an impressive sectional time when quickening to lead in the final 100 yards. She is open to further improvement and shouldn't have too many problems remaining unbeaten here.

18:00 - WINTER SNOWDROP (13) is a consistent filly at this level, rarely running a poor race, and she could be worth siding with following her respectable third at Kempton last time. She is entitled to come on for what was her first outing for five months, and with this step up in trip expected to suit, she looks to have a good chance of belatedly getting her head in front.

18:30 - KEY LOOK (9) showed plenty of ability when third on debut at Kempton at the start of the month, and may well have won had she not blown the start. She is likely to have learnt plenty from that outing and, with further progress sure to be forthcoming, the daughter of Dawn Approach should prove difficult to beat here.

19:00 - KATH'S LUSTRE (8) looked as though she was coming to the boil when hitting the frame at both Lingfield and Chelmsford, and duly built on those performances to win an apprentice handicap at this venue last week. She is 1 lb out of the handicap but comes into this race unpenalised for her recent victory, so is still weighted to go very close again.

19:30 - After proving the model of consistency at this level over the last few months, MAID MILLIE (8) gained a deserved first win in an apprentice handicap at Kempton last Wednesday, dropping into a 0-50 for the first time in her career. She escapes a penalty for that victory and should remain competitive, so holds leading claims of going in again here.

20:00 - LADY OF YORK (11) resumed winning ways with her best effort for a while when landing the odds over this course and distance last month, and arguably put in an even better performance when runner-up to a subsequent dual winner in a similar event last time. This looks a reasonably strong race for the level, but Chelsea Banham's mare is in top form at the minute and is entitled to be bang there once again.