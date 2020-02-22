Through The Card: Chelmsford, Saturday 22 February

17:30 - Making his handicap debut at Lingfield last month, GOLDEN FOUNTAIN (5) showed improved form and looked like achieving more still before his early exploits caught up with him and he weakened into sixth. He improved again stepped in trip at Wolverhampton last time, challenging in the final furlong but just unable to get past one who had been towards the fore throughout. He should be up to winning something similar before too long and, with further progress anticipated, he makes plenty of appeal as he bids to get off the mark.

18:00 - STORMY MOUNTAIN (9) made plenty of appeal on paper on debut - being a half-sister to an Australian Group winner - and produced a promising first effort, just losing out to one with experience. She left the impression that she will come on for the run mentally as well as physically, and she should take plenty of beating here with that experience now under her belt.

18:30 - FURZIG (4) shaped as if still in good form when fourth at Lingfield last time in a race that didn't really go his way, a steady pace not really playing to his strengths and resulting in him pulling his way to the front around halfway. He looks capable of defying this mark when getting a race run to suit however, and with this drop back in trip viewed as a positive, all looks set fair for a bold showing.

19:00 - WINDSORLOT (1) was found a weak contest to quickly resume winning ways at Wolverhampton last time, though he probably deserves a little extra credit for that victory, doing well to get up given his position in a steadily-run affair. Tony Carroll looks to have found his charge a good opportunity to go in again here and he is difficult to oppose given his excellent recent form.

19:30 - The progressive BATCHELOR BOY (5) got off the mark at the third attempt in a minor event at Wolverhampton in December, and followed up in his first foray into handicap company at the same venue last time, moving through the race in good style and just doing enough to hold on. He is a speedy sort who will continue to give a good account, so he is taken to put his rivals to the sword and land the hat-trick.

20:00 - RESLESS ROSE (2), whose mark had dropped below 80 for the first time since winning at Yarmouth in May, justified strong support in quite impressive fashion to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last month. She is still unexposed at this trip and, considering she won with a bit in hand last time, she looks more than capable of defying a 4 lb rise and recording back-to-back victories.