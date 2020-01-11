Through The Card: Chelmsford, Saturday 11 January

16:15 - IT'SMABIRTHDAY (1) made a winning start for Archie Watson (who typically excels with debutants) at Wolverhampton last month, racing a little freely but keeping up to his work late on and finishing well on top come the post. He is impossible to oppose in this contest and should have little problem maintaining his unbeaten record.

16:45 - VISIONARA (3) has turned in plenty of respectable efforts of late and deserves credit for her consistency. She is not particularly well treated here, but is taking on a field of exposed sorts, and, with the makeup of the race suggesting she should get her own way out in front, she could prove difficult to pass.

17:15 - XIAN EXPRESS (1) didn't need to be at his best when winning a three-runner event at Southwell on New Year's Day and should go in again in another moderate race. It wasn't all plain sailing for Michael Appleby's three-year-old however, who made a bit of a meal of what should have been a relatively straightforward task, so debutante Settima Luna, who cost 42,000 gunieas as a yearling, could potentially upset the applecart if proving something out of the ordinary.

17:45 - MERCHANT OF VENICE (3) showed plenty to be positive about on his return to action after a six-month break when fifth at Newcastle last month, despite the trip being a little on the sharp side. He looks to be on a good mark if building on that and ought to be fresher than the majority of these, so is selected to get back to winning ways at the expense of last-time-out winner Almufti.

18:15 - After not being seen to best effect over hurdles in October, AFFLUENCE (7) resumed winning ways back on the Flat at this venue the following month, doing well under the circumstances after having to wait for a gap two furlongs from home before eventually winning with a bit in hand. He deserves extra credit for his fourth at Lingfield next time out as well considering he started his effort from a long way back, and he might not be done winning yet. He is a likeable type who should go close here granted a little more luck in-running.

18:45 - CAT ROYALE (2) was gambled on at Wolverhampton last month and, though he had victory snatched from his grasp late on, he did show much improved form on the whole. He confirmed that return to form when seeing off Karrera to land a minor event over course and distance at the start of the year, doing well to sustain his effort having set a strong pace, and looks fairly treated now back in handicaps.

19:15 - VALLEY BELLE (11) has finished runner-up twice already this year, bouncing back to form at Chelmsford before a good second at Wolverhampton five days ago. She has a good chance here on form and looks the pick at these weight, so is worth siding with in this card closer.