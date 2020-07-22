Through The Card: Catterick, Wednesday 22 July

16:30 - Despite being sent off 150/1, JIGS PRINCESS (7) showed a fair bit on debut before seemingly unsuited by the drop in trip when third at Thirsk late last month. This step up to seven furlongs should show her to much better effect however, and she is an interesting contender now sent handicapping for the in-form Brian Ellison yard.

No. 7 (2) Jigs Princess SBK 85/40 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 61 Form: 53

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 29/06/20 Thirsk 3/10 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Ben Robinson 26.18 06/06/20 Newcastle 5/8 Flat 6f Slow 9st 0lbs Ben Robinson 207.83

17:00 - MASTER OF BRAZIL (3) was clued up and showed plenty of ability when runner-up on debut last month, and though he ran below form when third at Wolverhampton last time, he wasn't seen to best effect under the circumstances, having to work hard to get to the front from his wide draw and needing constant cajoling along once getting there. He remains capable of better and is well worth another chance here.

No. 3 (5) Master Of Brazil SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: - Form: 23

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/07/20 Wolverhampton 3/11 Flat 7f 36y Slow 8st 13lbs Silvestre De Sousa 1.74 19/06/20 Lingfield Park 2/9 Flat 7f 1y Std/slow 9st 3lbs Luke Morris 6.83

17:30 - A fairly useful filly, KNOW NO LIMITS (4) has been disappointing in her two runs this season, but is at her best when up with the pace, and while she arrives here with a bit to prove, she looks a serious player on these terms. CLOCKERS CORNER (2) is another taking a step back in grade, and with blinkers applied for the first time, he is also not without a chance.

No. 4 (3) Know No Limits (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Jane Elliott

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: - Form: 319228-79

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 04/07/20 Chelmsford City 9/9 Flat 7f Slow 9st 2lbs Jane Elliott 59.95 08/06/20 Haydock Park 7/11 Flat 6f Good 9st 4lbs Jane Elliott 31.9 05/10/19 Redcar 8/17 Flat 5f 217y Soft 8st 4lbs James Sullivan 25.09 13/09/19 Chester 2/10 Flat 7f 1y Good 9st 12lbs Richard Kingscote 5.36 31/08/19 Chester 2/6 Flat 6f 17y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Richard Kingscote 2.4 03/08/19 Newmarket (July) 9/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Jane Elliott 10.5 12/07/19 Chester 1/7 Flat 7f 1y Good 9st 0lbs Richard Kingscote 3.93 26/06/19 Bath 3/7 Flat 5f 160y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Richard Kingscote 5.24 15/06/19 Chester 1/9 Flat 6f 17y Heavy 8st 11lbs Richard Kingscote 7 05/06/19 Nottingham 4/10 Flat 5f 8y Good 9st 0lbs Richard Kingscote 12.24 10/05/19 Nottingham 3/9 Flat 5f 8y Soft 9st 0lbs Liam Jones 16.94

18:00 - MR STRUTTER (1) failed to follow up his Wolverhampton win when sixth at the same course on his penultimate start, but he shaped as if straight back in form back on turf at Doncaster last time, coming home first in his group on the near-side, getting little cover from the wind a result of sticking to that part of the course. He is a three-time winner at this venue and holds good claims of adding to that record.

No. 1 (15) Mr Strutter (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Ronald Thompson

Jockey: Andrew Elliott

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 66 Form: 352-63168

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Doncaster 8/19 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Andrew Elliott 28.72 21/06/20 Wolverhampton 6/12 Flat 7f 36y Slow 9st 11lbs Andrew Elliott 6.37 10/06/20 Wolverhampton 1/12 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 7lbs Andrew Elliott 15.34 23/01/20 Newcastle 3/9 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 6lbs Dougie Costello 5.5 01/01/20 Southwell 6/9 Flat 1m 13y Std 9st 7lbs Tom Eaves 6.72 09/12/19 Newcastle 2/14 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 6lbs Tom Eaves 21.28 16/10/19 Southwell 5/14 Flat 1m 13y Fast 9st 8lbs Andrew Elliott 6.39 10/10/19 Southwell 3/14 Flat 1m 13y Std 9st 7lbs Andrew Elliott 11.5 26/09/19 Southwell 6/12 Flat 6f 16y Fast 9st 7lbs Andrew Elliott 24.51 24/08/19 Redcar 11/13 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Ben Sanderson 21.41 08/08/19 Newcastle 10/14 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 12lbs Ben Sanderson 8.55 01/08/19 Nottingham 5/11 Flat 1m 75y Soft 10st 0lbs Andrew Elliott 8.4 19/07/19 Nottingham 2/8 Flat 1m 75y Soft 10st 4lbs Andrew Elliott 12 10/07/19 Catterick Bridge 1/14 Flat 7f 6y Good 10st 0lbs Andrew Elliott 11.5 03/07/19 Thirsk 5/18 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Andrew Elliott 23.43 10/06/19 Pontefract 6/11 Flat 6f Soft 9st 11lbs Andrew Elliott 60 02/05/19 Southwell 9/12 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 7lbs Andrew Elliott 69.21 13/04/19 Thirsk 15/19 Flat 6f Good 9st 1lbs Kieran O'Neill 27.49 03/04/19 Southwell 7/7 Flat 6f 16y Fast 9st 5lbs Tom Eaves 24.79 03/01/19 Southwell 4/9 Flat 6f 16y Std 9st 9lbs Oliver Stammers 2.94 20/12/18 Southwell 1/9 Flat 6f 16y Std/fast 9st 3lbs Callum Rodriguez 4.21

18:30 - Quite an expensive purchase, SCIENCE (6) showed plenty of ability when just edged out on debut last month, and though he was unable to trouble the principles in the Coventry at Royal Ascot on his latest outing, this return to calmer waters looks a good opportunity for him to open his account.

No. 6 (5) Science (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 20

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Ascot Coventry Stakes 12/15 Flat 6f Good 0 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 51.57 02/06/20 Kempton Park 2/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 3.22

19:00 - LINCOLN GAMBLE (5) shaped well making his handicap debut after eight months off at Doncaster earlier this month, doing the best of those that raced towards the far side and making his opening mark look exploitable. He is the only runner in this field with the Timeform "small p" - which denoted potential for improvement - attached to him, so he is clearly one to be positive about on just his second attempt in handicap company.

No. 5 (9) Lincoln Gamble SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Tony Hamilton

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 60 Form: 456-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Doncaster 3/17 Flat 6f 2y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Tony Hamilton 23 04/11/19 Newcastle 6/9 Flat 6f Std 9st 5lbs Tony Hamilton 12.1 21/10/19 Pontefract 5/11 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 0lbs Paul Hanagan 7 17/09/19 Redcar 4/9 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Paul Hanagan 4.9

19:30 - NORTHERN CHARM (6) is bred to be pretty speedy and, knowing her job, showed plenty of that when third at this venue on debut earlier this month, shaping clear second best for most of the way. This step back to the minimum trip should suit her on that evidence, and with further progress anticipated, she rates high on the shortlist.

No. 6 (9) Northern Charm SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: David Brown

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 15/07/20 Catterick Bridge 3/7 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Paul Mulrennan 12

20:00 - INDIAN SOUNDS (8) confirmed the promise he had shown previously when regaining the winning thread at Bath last month, doing well under the circumstances after being caught further back than ideal, and he followed up from a 6 lb higher mark at the same venue earlier this month, a strong pace suiting him and his stamina for further really kicking in late on. He is up another 5 lb for that victory but is clearly thriving at present and is difficult to oppose.

No. 8 (6) Indian Sounds (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 76 Form: 44-256211

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/07/20 Bath 1/10 Flat 5f 10y Good 9st 12lbs Dougie Costello 4.14 25/06/20 Bath 1/7 Flat 5f 10y Firm 9st 7lbs Kevin Stott 1.94 16/06/20 Thirsk 2/14 Flat 5f Good 9st 2lbs Ben Robinson 12.8 01/06/20 Newcastle 6/12 Flat 5f Slow 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 6.8 05/03/20 Newcastle 5/7 Flat 6f Slow 8st 4lbs Duran Fentiman 11.44 15/02/20 Newcastle 2/11 Flat 6f Slow 8st 13lbs Barry McHugh 34.01 02/10/19 Kempton Park 4/11 Flat 7f Std/slow B 9st 9lbs James Doyle 5 17/09/19 Redcar 4/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm B 8st 7lbs Andrew Breslin 40 03/09/19 Kempton Park 12/12 Flat 1m Slow B 9st 4lbs Franny Norton 12 15/08/19 Lingfield Park 2/8 Flat 7f 1y Std B 9st 1lbs P. J. McDonald 4.54 03/08/19 Chelmsford City 7/11 Flat 1m Slow B 9st 3lbs Franny Norton 17.45 23/07/19 Chelmsford City 5/8 Flat 7f Slow 9st 2lbs Silvestre De Sousa 5.3 08/07/19 Ayr 8/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ben Curtis 18.19 19/06/19 Hamilton Park 6/7 Flat 1m 68y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Andrew Breslin 16.73 23/05/19 Chepstow 8/10 Flat 6f 16y Good 9st 7lbs Andrew Breslin 19.58 03/05/19 Lingfield Park 9/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs William Buick 25.14 03/10/18 Nottingham 8/11 Flat 6f 18y Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Silvestre De Sousa 9.67 14/09/18 Chester 8/10 Flat 7f 1y Soft 9st 11lbs Franny Norton 5.5 08/09/18 Kempton Park 1/7 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 10lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.24 22/08/18 York 9/18 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Silvestre De Sousa 15 21/07/18 Newbury 1/6 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Joe Fanning 5.71

20:30 - A three-time winner over this course and distance, BE PERFECT (2), with a reappearance run under his belt, returned to form when runner-up here earlier this month. He won here from 1 lb higher last year and, on the on the pick of his form, holds solid claims to add to his already enviable record at this venue.

No. 2 (5) Be Perfect (Usa) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 11

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 66 Form: 315305-72