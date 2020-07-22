- Trainer: Brian Ellison
Through The Card: Catterick, Wednesday 22 July
Timeform take you through the card at Catterick on Wednesday evening...
"...clearly thriving at present and is difficult to oppose."
Timeform on Indian Sounds
16:30 - Despite being sent off 150/1, JIGS PRINCESS (7) showed a fair bit on debut before seemingly unsuited by the drop in trip when third at Thirsk late last month. This step up to seven furlongs should show her to much better effect however, and she is an interesting contender now sent handicapping for the in-form Brian Ellison yard.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|29/06/20
|Thirsk
|3/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|8st 13lbs
|Ben Robinson
|26.18
|06/06/20
|Newcastle
|5/8
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Ben Robinson
|207.83
17:00 - MASTER OF BRAZIL (3) was clued up and showed plenty of ability when runner-up on debut last month, and though he ran below form when third at Wolverhampton last time, he wasn't seen to best effect under the circumstances, having to work hard to get to the front from his wide draw and needing constant cajoling along once getting there. He remains capable of better and is well worth another chance here.
Ran below debut form when third of 11 in maiden (4/6) at Wolverhampton (7.2f) 19 days ago, though was still green and not seen to best effect. Cheekpieces on 1st time. Remains capable of better.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/07/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|8st 13lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|1.74
|19/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Luke Morris
|6.83
17:30 - A fairly useful filly, KNOW NO LIMITS (4) has been disappointing in her two runs this season, but is at her best when up with the pace, and while she arrives here with a bit to prove, she looks a serious player on these terms. CLOCKERS CORNER (2) is another taking a step back in grade, and with blinkers applied for the first time, he is also not without a chance.
Fairly useful filly. Last of 9 in handicap at Chelmsford City (7f) 18 days ago. At her best when up with the pace last term and whilshe arrives here with a bit to prove, she's a player on these terms.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|04/07/20
|Chelmsford City
|9/9
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Jane Elliott
|59.95
|08/06/20
|Haydock Park
|7/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Jane Elliott
|31.9
|05/10/19
|Redcar
|8/17
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Soft
|8st 4lbs
|James Sullivan
|25.09
|13/09/19
|Chester
|2/10
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Good
|9st 12lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|5.36
|31/08/19
|Chester
|2/6
|Flat
|6f 17y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|2.4
|03/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|9/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Jane Elliott
|10.5
|12/07/19
|Chester
|1/7
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|3.93
|26/06/19
|Bath
|3/7
|Flat
|5f 160y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|5.24
|15/06/19
|Chester
|1/9
|Flat
|6f 17y
|Heavy
|8st 11lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|7
|05/06/19
|Nottingham
|4/10
|Flat
|5f 8y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|12.24
|10/05/19
|Nottingham
|3/9
|Flat
|5f 8y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Liam Jones
|16.94
18:00 - MR STRUTTER (1) failed to follow up his Wolverhampton win when sixth at the same course on his penultimate start, but he shaped as if straight back in form back on turf at Doncaster last time, coming home first in his group on the near-side, getting little cover from the wind a result of sticking to that part of the course. He is a three-time winner at this venue and holds good claims of adding to that record.
Latest win at Wolverhampton in June and first home in his group when eighth of 19 in handicap at Doncaster (8f, good to soft) 17 days ago. Three-time course winner so holds good claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Doncaster
|8/19
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|28.72
|21/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|6/12
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|9st 11lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|6.37
|10/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|15.34
|23/01/20
|Newcastle
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|Dougie Costello
|5.5
|01/01/20
|Southwell
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 13y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Tom Eaves
|6.72
|09/12/19
|Newcastle
|2/14
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|Tom Eaves
|21.28
|16/10/19
|Southwell
|5/14
|Flat
|1m 13y
|Fast
|9st 8lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|6.39
|10/10/19
|Southwell
|3/14
|Flat
|1m 13y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|11.5
|26/09/19
|Southwell
|6/12
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Fast
|9st 7lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|24.51
|24/08/19
|Redcar
|11/13
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Ben Sanderson
|21.41
|08/08/19
|Newcastle
|10/14
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 12lbs
|Ben Sanderson
|8.55
|01/08/19
|Nottingham
|5/11
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Soft
|10st 0lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|8.4
|19/07/19
|Nottingham
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Soft
|10st 4lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|12
|10/07/19
|Catterick Bridge
|1/14
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|10st 0lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|11.5
|03/07/19
|Thirsk
|5/18
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|23.43
|10/06/19
|Pontefract
|6/11
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 11lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|60
|02/05/19
|Southwell
|9/12
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|69.21
|13/04/19
|Thirsk
|15/19
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Kieran O'Neill
|27.49
|03/04/19
|Southwell
|7/7
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Fast
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Eaves
|24.79
|03/01/19
|Southwell
|4/9
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Std
|9st 9lbs
|Oliver Stammers
|2.94
|20/12/18
|Southwell
|1/9
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Std/fast
|9st 3lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|4.21
18:30 - Quite an expensive purchase, SCIENCE (6) showed plenty of ability when just edged out on debut last month, and though he was unable to trouble the principles in the Coventry at Royal Ascot on his latest outing, this return to calmer waters looks a good opportunity for him to open his account.
Quite an expensive purchase who knew his job when narrowly touched off by Army of India at Kempton on debut. Little impact in cheekpieces at Royal Ascot but should feature back in calmer waters here.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Ascot Coventry Stakes
|12/15
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|0
|9st 1lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|51.57
|02/06/20
|Kempton Park
|2/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3.22
19:00 - LINCOLN GAMBLE (5) shaped well making his handicap debut after eight months off at Doncaster earlier this month, doing the best of those that raced towards the far side and making his opening mark look exploitable. He is the only runner in this field with the Timeform "small p" - which denoted potential for improvement - attached to him, so he is clearly one to be positive about on just his second attempt in handicap company.
Promising sort. Very good third of 17 in handicap (16/1) at Doncaster (6f, good to soft) 17 days ago, first home in group. Can make presence felt.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Doncaster
|3/17
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|23
|04/11/19
|Newcastle
|6/9
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|12.1
|21/10/19
|Pontefract
|5/11
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|7
|17/09/19
|Redcar
|4/9
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|4.9
19:30 - NORTHERN CHARM (6) is bred to be pretty speedy and, knowing her job, showed plenty of that when third at this venue on debut earlier this month, shaping clear second best for most of the way. This step back to the minimum trip should suit her on that evidence, and with further progress anticipated, she rates high on the shortlist.
Promising individual. 11/1, third of 7 in minor event at this course (6f, good to firm) on debut 7 days ago. Open to progress for that run and interesting contender.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/07/20
|Catterick Bridge
|3/7
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|12
20:00 - INDIAN SOUNDS (8) confirmed the promise he had shown previously when regaining the winning thread at Bath last month, doing well under the circumstances after being caught further back than ideal, and he followed up from a 6 lb higher mark at the same venue earlier this month, a strong pace suiting him and his stamina for further really kicking in late on. He is up another 5 lb for that victory but is clearly thriving at present and is difficult to oppose.
2 wins from 6 runs this year. 3/1, career best when winning 10-runner handicap at Bath (5f, good) 8 days ago, keeping on well. Difficult to oppose in current form.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/07/20
|Bath
|1/10
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Good
|9st 12lbs
|Dougie Costello
|4.14
|25/06/20
|Bath
|1/7
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Firm
|9st 7lbs
|Kevin Stott
|1.94
|16/06/20
|Thirsk
|2/14
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Ben Robinson
|12.8
|01/06/20
|Newcastle
|6/12
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|6.8
|05/03/20
|Newcastle
|5/7
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 4lbs
|Duran Fentiman
|11.44
|15/02/20
|Newcastle
|2/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 13lbs
|Barry McHugh
|34.01
|02/10/19
|Kempton Park
|4/11
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|B
|9st 9lbs
|James Doyle
|5
|17/09/19
|Redcar
|4/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|B
|8st 7lbs
|Andrew Breslin
|40
|03/09/19
|Kempton Park
|12/12
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|B
|9st 4lbs
|Franny Norton
|12
|15/08/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/8
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|B
|9st 1lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|4.54
|03/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|7/11
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|B
|9st 3lbs
|Franny Norton
|17.45
|23/07/19
|Chelmsford City
|5/8
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|5.3
|08/07/19
|Ayr
|8/8
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ben Curtis
|18.19
|19/06/19
|Hamilton Park
|6/7
|Flat
|1m 68y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Andrew Breslin
|16.73
|23/05/19
|Chepstow
|8/10
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Andrew Breslin
|19.58
|03/05/19
|Lingfield Park
|9/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|William Buick
|25.14
|03/10/18
|Nottingham
|8/11
|Flat
|6f 18y
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|9.67
|14/09/18
|Chester
|8/10
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Soft
|9st 11lbs
|Franny Norton
|5.5
|08/09/18
|Kempton Park
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 10lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.24
|22/08/18
|York
|9/18
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|15
|21/07/18
|Newbury
|1/6
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Joe Fanning
|5.71
20:30 - A three-time winner over this course and distance, BE PERFECT (2), with a reappearance run under his belt, returned to form when runner-up here earlier this month. He won here from 1 lb higher last year and, on the on the pick of his form, holds solid claims to add to his already enviable record at this venue.
3-time C&D winner. 16/1, good second of 10 in handicap at this C&D (good to firm) 7 days ago. Has good chance on form and enjoys it here so holds leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/07/20
|Catterick Bridge
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 13y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|James Sullivan
|21.1
|18/06/20
|Redcar
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 5f 218y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|James Sullivan
|50
|21/09/19
|Catterick Bridge
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 5f 192y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|James Sullivan
|40
|10/09/19
|Catterick Bridge
|12/14
|Flat
|1m 5f 192y
|Gd/frm
|10st 12lbs
|Miss Emily Bullock
|12.46
|19/08/19
|Catterick Bridge
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 13y
|Soft
|11st 0lbs
|Miss Emily Bullock
|9.2
|02/08/19
|Musselburgh
|5/9
|Flat
|1m 5f
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Miss Emily Bullock
|5.8
|17/07/19
|Catterick Bridge
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 4f 13y
|Gd/frm
|12st 0lbs
|Mr Matthew Ennis
|2.11
|04/07/19
|Epsom Downs
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Miss Emily Bullock
|7
|27/06/19
|Hamilton Park
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 5f 16y
|Firm
|10st 7lbs
|Miss Emily Bullock
|5
|20/06/19
|Ripon
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 10y
|Good
|10st 5lbs
|Miss Emily Bullock
|8.82
|03/06/19
|Thirsk
|7/8
|Flat
|1m 4f 8y
|Firm
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Jack Garritty
|9.4
|11/05/19
|Thirsk
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 8y
|Gd/sft
|B
|8st 10lbs
|James Sullivan
|25.2
|29/04/19
|Newcastle
|7/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 98y
|Std
|0
|9st 1lbs
|James Sullivan
|20
|17/04/19
|Beverley
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 4f 23y
|Good
|0
|9st 1lbs
|James Sullivan
|13.4
|02/04/19
|Wolverhampton
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Std
|0
|9st 4lbs
|James Sullivan
|65
|12/03/19
|Southwell
|10/13
|Flat
|1m 4f 14y
|Fast
|0
|9st 8lbs
|James Sullivan
|46.62
|20/10/18
|Catterick Bridge
|10/15
|Flat
|1m 4f 13y
|Soft
|B
|9st 6lbs
|James Sullivan
|30.16
|09/10/18
|Catterick Bridge
|3/15
|Flat
|1m 4f 13y
|Good
|B
|10st 0lbs
|James Sullivan
|15.06
|29/09/18
|Ripon
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 4f 10y
|Good
|B
|9st 2lbs
|James Sullivan
|16.79
|19/09/18
|Beverley
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 23y
|Good
|B
|9st 9lbs
|James Sullivan
|29.16
|08/09/18
|Thirsk
|4/16
|Flat
|1m 4f 8y
|Soft
|B
|9st 3lbs
|James Sullivan
|90
