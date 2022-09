Today's most backed horse of the day is Shine On Brendan running in the 15:00 Doncaster. Having opened up at 5/2, Jim Goldie's horse is now the 85/40 clear favourite to come out on top.

Shine On Brendan has been on fire since joining his new yard, notching up five wins in his last seven races, the latest at Hamilton two weeks ago. With no real signs of slowing down, it isn't difficult to see why Betfair punters are keen to back the five-year-old.

No. 7 (3) Shine On Brendan (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Kieren Fallon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Those who have watched Shine On Brendan will notice his performs best when held up in rear, looking to pick each horse off in front one by one. The greater the pace in the race, the more likely Jim Goldie's horse will relish the challenge.

This will no doubt be another stern test for the five-year-old, but with Kieren Fallon in the saddle, there's every chance he can add another victory to his growing list.

Shine On Brendan's main rival in the market is Temper Trap, who is also going great guns at present.

With four wins and a second to his name in his last five runs, he is one to take very seriously. Unlike our favourite, he's uncomplicated with his approach and doesn't rely on a certain pace or position to win.

However, currently priced at 9.08/1, the Betfair traders believe there's too much quality between the market leader and Temper Trap this afternoon.

