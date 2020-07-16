Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from the Racing...Only Bettor team on a classic weekend

The top-class action continues this weekend with the Irish Oaks taking centre stage at the Curragh. There is also competitive action from York and Newbury. Here's what the Racing... Only Bettor team make of the betting.

Outright Bets

Curragh

19:15 - Irish Oaks

Kevin: "I think we have a great lineup and it's a proper race on paper. Ennistymon ran a very good race behind Love at Epsom and there's no reason why she cannot improve again. Cayenne Pepper is one that I have been really looking forward to this season. I thought she ran a lovely race behind Magical last time and the hope would be that she could step forward again. I'm surprised by the price of New York Girl. The Irish Derby was a non-event for her, but I think there is more to come from her.

Jess: "There could be each-way value and Even So is the one that I like. She really liked the step up in trip last time and at a slightly bigger price she is the one I will side with."

18:45 - Railway Stakes

Kevin: "One that I loved when he made his debut was To Glory. Ger Lyons won this last year and should give a bold show."

Jess: "Lucky Vega is a horse that we haven't seen in a while. His maiden has worked out really well and I'm keen to see how much he has improved."

16:45 - Curragh Cup

Kevin: "Joseph O'Brien (pictured below) looks to have a stranglehold on this race. The Vintage Crop Stakes is the key piece of form. Twilight Payment has really thrived over the last while and personally I would fancy him to uphold the form with Master Of Reality."

Jess: "It's a tricky race and there could be a battle for the lead. I like Memorabilis. Three-year-olds have a good record in this race and he is getting weight from most of his rivals."

17:45 - Minstrel Stakes

Kevin: "This is a super race. It's great to have Romanised back in action. Lancaster House has always looked like a nice horse. There was no messing about last time at the Curragh. I would imagine he will pop out and go forward here and I would be favouring him over Romanised."

Jess: "I think this is a two-horse race on paper. Lancaster House could be a proper Group 1 horse in time and I would be pretty confident he will win here."

18:15 - Scurry Handicap

Kevin: "Historically horses from England would be hard to beat here and I think they might win it again. Gulliver has a bit of success in recent times and I liked his run last time out. The form of the race has got a couple of nudges and this looks like a step down in class from Ascot and I'll take my chances with him."

19:45 - Ladies Derby

Kevin: "This is going to be a tough race. Jockeyship is going to be key here and for that reason Walking On Glass looks to be one. Her draw in stall one will allow her jockey to save ground all the way around."

Newbury

14:15 - Rose Bowl Stakes

Jess: "I would be surprised if Method isn't a warm order here. This is a good next step for him and he could be a really good horse going forward. At a price Bowan is interesting. This will be his fifth run so far and should step forward having won a few days ago."

Kevin: "I think he (Method) is the one and I would be surprised if he is beaten here."

15:25 - Aphrodite Stakes

Jess: "Virgin Snow is likely to improve off the back of her last run. One that I like is Moll Davis. She never seems to get things her own way but the extra distance here should help her."

Kevin: "I'm not sure if Virgin Snow wants this step up in trip at the moment and that would be a concern. Shailene is a proven stayer and I can see her getting involved at the business end of things."

16:00 - Hackwood Stakes

Jess: "It will be interesting to see if Repartee can be competitive against hardened sprinters here. Summerghand has been a super horse for connections and this is his first go in Pattern company and when sprinters are in good form they tend to keep rolling on.

Kevin: "This is a hard race to get a handle on. Repartee was good last time but faces tougher opposition here."

York

14:30 - John Smiths Cup

Jess: "You can make a case for a lot of horses here. I think Solid Stone should be suited by a step up in trip here. I landed with Caradoc. He finished like a train at Epsom last time. He tends to race rather freely and things need to go his way but the booking of James Doyle is a big plus."

Kevin: "Tinandali is my pick here. I backed him at Epsom last time and he ran a great race. This course and trip should suit and his last couple of runs suggest he has a big day in him."

15:05 - City Walls Stakes

Jess: I'm really excited to see Alpha Delphini. Connections have had this race in mind for a long time. He's likely to need the run but he does go well fresh. I wouldn't be put off Al Raya at a big price too."

Kevin: "Que Amoro is interesting and she is progressing up the ranks nicely. There seems to be good pace in this race. El Astronaute is very solid and you would be disappointed if he didn't make the frame."

Sunday - Newbury

14:50 - Super Sprint Stakes

Jess: "This is always a great race and Happy Romance is the one for me. She was really fancied first time out and her Royal Ascot form is working out very well and I think she could be banker material."