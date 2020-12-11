Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and expert insight for this weekend

Paul Nicholls: Momiral has great chance at Donny and Tommy is in top order for Cheltenham

It's a busy day for Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls with chances at Cheltenham, Doncaster and Hereford. Read his thoughts on all of his Saturday runners.

"My best chance on Saturday is Monmiral in the 14:40 at Doncaster. He made a pleasing debut for us at Exeter and has come on for the run."

Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin gets two more on side in the Caspian Caviar

Tony Calvin picks three more bets at Cheltenham on Saturday afternoon - to add to his ante-post bet - as well as backing a consistent shirker at Doncaster. Find out why.

He says: "Ask me the horse most likely to place and I would say Cepage all day long, and as a result I couldn't put you off backing him at 13/2 each-way, six places."

Cepage at 13/2 each-way, six places, with Betfair Sportsbook in 13:50 at Cheltenham

Caspian Caviar Gold Cup: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Saturday's Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham and pick out their 1-2-3.

They say: "(This is) a cracking renewal in which Cepage is fancied to make it third time lucky after fine efforts to reach the frame in the past two renewals."

Gordon Elliott: Torygraph is worthy of your vote at Fairyhouse

Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott has six runners on the card at Fairyhouse on Saturday - read his thoughts on them all, including his best chance of the day Torygraph in the 12:30.

He says: "The step up to this trip will suit him well and the way he finished at Clonmel last month would suggest that he will improve over further. He looks to have a very solid chance."

Torygraph in the 12:30 at Fairyhouse

Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Cheltenham on Saturday including Adagio in the opener. Read the article to find out about the other two.

A winner on the Flat in France, Adagio made successful British debut when landing the odds at Warwick last month, knowing his job well on his first outing for David Pipe, and he improved on that effort when runner-up in a Grade 2 at this venue last time, just lacking the experience of the winner. He may do better yet and appeals as the one to beat.

Adagio - 12:05 Cheltenham

Joseph O'Brien: The views on my five runners at Fairyhouse on Saturday

Joseph O'Brien has runners at Fairyhouse on Saturday and here the Betfair Ambassador gives his views on all five.

He says: "We have decided to let him try his hand in this valuable handicap and he can hopefully find some improvement."

Entoucas - Fairyhouse, 14:12