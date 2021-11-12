Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight on Saturday

Paul Nicholls: Magistrato has a clear cut chance at Cheltenham

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls provides the insight on his quartet of runners at Cheltenham on Saturday including his best chance of the afternoon in the opener...

Paul says: "Magistrato made the perfect debut for us at Chepstow five weeks ago with a pleasing victory by 12 lengths and the bonus is that he escapes a penalty in this Grade 2 contest. He has thrived since then, stays well and this track will suit him so, while this is a stronger race, if he improves again then I'd say he is the one they all have to beat."

No. 3 Magistrato (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Joseph O'Brien: Embittered can fulfil his promise

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has two runners across the weekend action at Punchestown and, with both winning already this season, they should be in contention.

Joseph says: "Embittered got plenty of experience over fences without winning last season and is making good use of it this campaign, winning twice already including a Grade 3 novice chase at this track last month.

"He has always promised to be a smart horse and he seems to be putting it all together now. Conditions will suit and I'd be hopeful that there is more to come from him. He looks to have a solid chance in this stronger contest and will hopefully go well again."

No. 2 Embittered (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: B. J. Cooper

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin: Aso is set to outrun his odds in the Paddy Power

The Paddy Power Gold Cup is the feature race at Cheltenham on Saturday, and Tony Calvin has a big-price selection to consider among his three bets...

Tony says: "It probably isn't ideal that Aso comes here without a run, as he did when seventh in this race last year on soft ground - though he does have a fair record off a long break - but he is now 2lb lower than when just touched off by Two For Gold at Warwick in February and he has more Cheltenham form than you can shake a stick at, most obviously his Ryanair second to Frodon in 2019.

"Most of it has come on the New Course but that does not bother me, and I reckon he is set to massively outrun his odds in ideal conditions. I think 2m4f on basically good ground, around here, are his optimum."

No. 3 Aso (Fr) SBK 25/1 EXC 55 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 153

Kevin Blake: Exalted Angel makes plenty of appeal

Kevin Blake makes the case for backing a five-year-old on the all-weather at Lingfield on Saturday afternoon.

Kevin says: "Exalted Angel seems to be a better horse on all-weather surfaces than on turf and he showed himself particularly adept around this tricky course and distance last season. He ran over it twice, winning a Listed race in February and running a huge race to push Summerghand all the way in a conditions race in April. The level of form he showed on both those occasions would arguably be enough to win this race. His record when fresh is excellent and one can be sure that his trainer has had an eye on this race for quite some time. He makes plenty of appeal."