Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight this weekend

Paul Nicholls: Sancy has a Grand chance at Newbury on Saturday

He says: "We know Grand Sancy goes well fresh, he will relish the ground, the trip is right and his best form has been racing left handed so he has loads in his favour in a race we have farmed in recent times with nine winners in 15 years."

Saturday Racing Tips: Magnificent seven bets for Newbury, Doncaster and Kelso

Tony Calvin gets stuck into a big Saturday of racing action with seven big-priced bets at three courses...

He says: "We know catching Senior Citizen off a break is generally very good news and what we have seen from him since suggests he could be well handicapped too off a mark of 134."

Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet has a leading chance at Navan on Saturday

Joseph O'Brien has three runners at Navan on Saturday and he believes he has a leading chance in the Grade 3 Novice Chase on the card.

He says: "She looks to have a leading chance on form and coming back to two miles shouldn't be an issue for her. We'll be hopeful that she can go very close."

Race To Cheltenham Week Four Tips: Doncaster & Newbury picks to help build the free bet pot

After last weekend's winner and second place, Kevin Blake continues to build his £50 free bet pot for Cheltenham in week four of Betfair's Festival promotion, and he has pulled out a selection at both Doncaster and Newbury...

He says: "The eight-year-old has improved substantially since joining his current connections, winning the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham's November meeting in great style on his penultimate start."

Olly Murphy: Alpha Carinae is ready for the step up at Doncaster

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy discusses his four runners this weekend at Doncaster, Kelso and Huntingdon, including a good each way chance at the Yorkshire course.

He says: "Alpha Carinae is stepping up in both class and trip after having a winter break and I think she will handle the good ground well. She doesn't look too badly in at the weights and I'd say she has a good each-way chance."