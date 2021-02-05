Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight this weekend

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls is hoping to land a few winners with his eight chances at Sandown and Musselburgh on Saturday.
He says: "Christopher Wood won at this track a year ago, continues to please at home and with Angus Cheleda taking off a valuable 7lbs he must have a leading chance. He will not mind however soft it gets at Musselburgh."
Best: Christopher Wood - 14:05 Musselburgh
It is a jam-packed Saturday with high-quality racing at Sandown, Musselburgh, Wetherby and Leopardstown, and Tony Calvin brings betting thoughts to all those meetings.
He says: "Gardefort could well win this and he clearly loves deep ground as a three-time heavy ground winner. Back him at 13.012/1 or bigger."
Gardefort at 13.012/1 or bigger in 14:55 at Sandown
Saturday at the Dublin Racing Festival is packed with quality and competitive action, and Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott has 13 runners on the card.
He says: "Obviously he lacks the experience of some of his rivals here but he's in good shape and can improve further from Fairyhouse so I wouldn't be surprised to see him run a big race."
Leopardstown, 14:45 - Aramax
Joseph O'Brien has some interesting runners on the first day of the Dublin Racing Festival with perhaps his best chance of a winner coming in the handicap hurdle later on the card.
He says: "The Moyglass Flyer made a solid comeback in a handicap hurdle over course and distance over Christmas, but was a bit let down by his jumping that day. If he puts in a slicker round here, he has the ability to get seriously involved."
15:50 - The Moyglass Flyer
Olly Murphy saddles three runners at Wetherby and Sandown Park on Saturday, and the Betfair Ambassador outlines his thoughts on their chances.
He says: "His schooling has been good and he's a horse who still retains a lot of ability. If he travels through the race with some more fluency, it won't surprise me to see him go well."
Wetherby, 14:30 - Itchy Feet
Kevin Blake: Willie Mullins may just have the answer in the Ladbrokes Hurdle
Kevin Blake is keen on Ciel De Neige to come out on top of what looks a rather competitive field in the Ladbrokes Hurdle.
He says: "A solid return in a handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse was followed by a belated first victory over hurdles in a maiden at Limerick's Christmas meeting. That should put him spot on for this race and the test it presents promises to play to his strengths."
Leopardstown, 15:50 - Ciel De Neige
The Racing...Only Bettor podcast team discuss the pick of the weekend's action in the UK and Ireland and recommend their best bets.
Kevin Blake says: "Darver Star each way offers plenty of value for me this weekend and he can outrun his price."
Back Darver Star in the 14:10 at Leopardstown