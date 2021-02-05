To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight this weekend

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Leopardstown racecourse
The Dublin Racing Festival begins at Leopardstown (pictured) on Saturday

Get the best bets from our horse racing experts and find out how our ambassadors rate their runners' chances at Sandown, Musselburgh, Leopardstown and beyond...

Paul Nicholls: "Christopher Wood won at this track a year ago, continues to please at home and with Angus Cheleda taking off a valuable 7lbs he must have a leading chance."

Paul Nicholls: Christopher my big chance in Scotland while Yala will relish Sandown conditions

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls is hoping to land a few winners with his eight chances at Sandown and Musselburgh on Saturday.

He says: "Christopher Wood won at this track a year ago, continues to please at home and with Angus Cheleda taking off a valuable 7lbs he must have a leading chance. He will not mind however soft it gets at Musselburgh."

Best: Christopher Wood - 14:05 Musselburgh

Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says get on Garde at Sandown

It is a jam-packed Saturday with high-quality racing at Sandown, Musselburgh, Wetherby and Leopardstown, and Tony Calvin brings betting thoughts to all those meetings.

He says: "Gardefort could well win this and he clearly loves deep ground as a three-time heavy ground winner. Back him at 13.012/1 or bigger."

Gardefort at 13.012/1 or bigger in 14:55 at Sandown

Gordon Elliott: Big runs expected on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival

Saturday at the Dublin Racing Festival is packed with quality and competitive action, and Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott has 13 runners on the card.

He says: "Obviously he lacks the experience of some of his rivals here but he's in good shape and can improve further from Fairyhouse so I wouldn't be surprised to see him run a big race."

Leopardstown, 14:45 - Aramax

Joseph O'Brien: Moyglass can get involved at the Dublin Racing Festival

Joseph O'Brien has some interesting runners on the first day of the Dublin Racing Festival with perhaps his best chance of a winner coming in the handicap hurdle later on the card.

He says: "The Moyglass Flyer made a solid comeback in a handicap hurdle over course and distance over Christmas, but was a bit let down by his jumping that day. If he puts in a slicker round here, he has the ability to get seriously involved."

15:50 - The Moyglass Flyer

Olly Murphy: I won't be surprised to see Itchy Feet go well on return to hurdles

Olly Murphy saddles three runners at Wetherby and Sandown Park on Saturday, and the Betfair Ambassador outlines his thoughts on their chances.

He says: "His schooling has been good and he's a horse who still retains a lot of ability. If he travels through the race with some more fluency, it won't surprise me to see him go well."

Wetherby, 14:30 - Itchy Feet

Kevin Blake: Willie Mullins may just have the answer in the Ladbrokes Hurdle

Kevin Blake is keen on Ciel De Neige to come out on top of what looks a rather competitive field in the Ladbrokes Hurdle.

He says: "A solid return in a handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse was followed by a belated first victory over hurdles in a maiden at Limerick's Christmas meeting. That should put him spot on for this race and the test it presents promises to play to his strengths."

Leopardstown, 15:50 - Ciel De Neige

Racing...Only Bettor: Listen to the podcast for the bets

The Racing...Only Bettor podcast team discuss the pick of the weekend's action in the UK and Ireland and recommend their best bets.

Kevin Blake says: "Darver Star each way offers plenty of value for me this weekend and he can outrun his price."

Back Darver Star in the 14:10 at Leopardstown

