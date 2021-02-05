Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight this weekend

Paul Nicholls: Christopher my big chance in Scotland while Yala will relish Sandown conditions

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls is hoping to land a few winners with his eight chances at Sandown and Musselburgh on Saturday.

He says: "Christopher Wood won at this track a year ago, continues to please at home and with Angus Cheleda taking off a valuable 7lbs he must have a leading chance. He will not mind however soft it gets at Musselburgh."

Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says get on Garde at Sandown

It is a jam-packed Saturday with high-quality racing at Sandown, Musselburgh, Wetherby and Leopardstown, and Tony Calvin brings betting thoughts to all those meetings.

He says: "Gardefort could well win this and he clearly loves deep ground as a three-time heavy ground winner. Back him at 13.012/1 or bigger."

Gordon Elliott: Big runs expected on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival

Saturday at the Dublin Racing Festival is packed with quality and competitive action, and Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott has 13 runners on the card.

He says: "Obviously he lacks the experience of some of his rivals here but he's in good shape and can improve further from Fairyhouse so I wouldn't be surprised to see him run a big race."

Joseph O'Brien: Moyglass can get involved at the Dublin Racing Festival

Joseph O'Brien has some interesting runners on the first day of the Dublin Racing Festival with perhaps his best chance of a winner coming in the handicap hurdle later on the card.

He says: "The Moyglass Flyer made a solid comeback in a handicap hurdle over course and distance over Christmas, but was a bit let down by his jumping that day. If he puts in a slicker round here, he has the ability to get seriously involved."

Olly Murphy: I won't be surprised to see Itchy Feet go well on return to hurdles

Olly Murphy saddles three runners at Wetherby and Sandown Park on Saturday, and the Betfair Ambassador outlines his thoughts on their chances.

He says: "His schooling has been good and he's a horse who still retains a lot of ability. If he travels through the race with some more fluency, it won't surprise me to see him go well."

Kevin Blake: Willie Mullins may just have the answer in the Ladbrokes Hurdle

Kevin Blake is keen on Ciel De Neige to come out on top of what looks a rather competitive field in the Ladbrokes Hurdle.

He says: "A solid return in a handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse was followed by a belated first victory over hurdles in a maiden at Limerick's Christmas meeting. That should put him spot on for this race and the test it presents promises to play to his strengths."

Racing...Only Bettor: Listen to the podcast for the bets

The Racing...Only Bettor podcast team discuss the pick of the weekend's action in the UK and Ireland and recommend their best bets.

Kevin Blake says: "Darver Star each way offers plenty of value for me this weekend and he can outrun his price."