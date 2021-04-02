Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and Betfair Ambassador insight this Saturday

Paul Nicholls: Cheltenham form entitles Hell Red to win Newton Abbot opener

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has four runners at Newton Abbot on Saturday and he's confident of starting the card with a winner.

He says: "He had a wind op earlier this year and it was a bit of a rush to give him a third start at Wincanton that he needed to qualify for the Boodles at Cheltenham where he ran very well to finish ninth. Hell Red has thrived since then, will enjoy both the drying ground and flat track at Newton Abbot and should win this while qualifying for the novice championship final at Sandown."

No. 4 Hell Red (Fr) EXC 1.51 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Joseph O'Brien: Mighty Blue should be up to running well with fitness on her side

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has five runners in Ireland on Saturday including two on the first day of the Easter Festival at Fairyhouse and two in the Listed contest at Cork.

"Mighty Blue has had a very good time of it for us, improving 18lb on the Flat and getting Listed and Group placed last season. She has been running over hurdles of late and while she has yet to win over them, she ran a stormer to finish third in the Mares' Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month. This course and distance will suit, she has race fitness on her side and she is unpenalized by these weights. She should be up to running very well."

No. 8 (4) Mighty Blue (Fr) EXC 1.13 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

