Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight for Saturday

Paul Nicholls: Three Under can make it three wins at Doncaster



Paul says: "Threeunderthrufive (Doncaster, 12:55) has taken to fences like a natural, winning his last two races in style. This Grade 2 Novice Chase fits his programme perfectly as it is a month since he beat Does He Know with something to spare at Cheltenham. Threeunderthrufive is improving all the time, schooled well on Thursday morning and looks to have a great chance."

Joseph O Brien: All the signs have been good with Celestial Horizon

Joseph says: "Celestial Horizon (Fairyhouse, 13:02) is a horse that took time to find his feet on the Flat, but he ended up progressing very nicely in the second half of last season, winning twice in quick succession prior to running well in the Irish Cesarewitch off a 26lb higher mark than he had gained his first win off.

"His current rating of 84 will be higher than most of his opposition in these races will have and he has done plenty of schooling over hurdles in recent months."

Tony Calvin: Siruh Du Lac a fair price at Cheltenham

Tony says: "Siruh Du Lac (Cheltenham, 13:50) is a very fair price at 18.017/1 or bigger. The obvious downside to his chances are the fact that he hasn't shown any solid, completed form since March 2019 and this forward-goer will have plenty attention on the front end should Tom Scudamore look to revisit the tactics that saw the horse win at the Cheltenham Festival two years ago, off just a 2lb lower mark than this, and over this track and trip in a valuable handicap prior to that success (when trained by Nick Williams).

"He hasn't enjoyed much luck or any success since, but he was still just in front when taking a pearler 2 out in the Plate at the Festival in 2020 and a blow-out in a novice hurdle here in October was an obvious stepping stone back into chase company."

Timeform say: "Farinet (Cheltenham, 13:50) is a low-mileage ex-French chaser who looked a smart prospect when landing a Sandown listed handicap (20f) in March on only second run for current yard. Up 8 lb but he is unexposed and sure has more to offer, so rates a big player for an in-form yard."

Kevin Blake: Alan King can land the International Hurdle

Kevin says: "The Unibet International Hurdle (Cheltenham, 15:00) is the main Graded race on the card and while it is unlikely to make much of an impact on the wider hurdling division, it offers a good opportunity for Sceau Royal to add to his tally.

"The nine-year-old has a tremendous win rate, having gained 16 victories so far. His three runs this season have suggested that he is as good as ever over hurdles, with him winning the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton in great style prior to finishing a close third in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle last time."

Kate Tracey: Aiming for a Wynn in Prestbury Park finale

Kate says: "Wynn House (Cheltenham, 15:35) fits all the trends I want for this race. She's a six-year-old with this being her second start of the season and she was a winner last time out. That success came at the expense of her stablemate in a Wincanton Mares' Handicap Hurdle over 2m5f. She also had the very likeable and seemingly, well handicapped Rose Of Arcadia back in third."