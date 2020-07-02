Through The Card: Bath, Thursday 2 July

14:10 - CAPPANATY CON (2) shaped encouragingly on his first outing for Michael Attwater when runner-up at Lingfield five days ago, making his effort earlier than the pair he split in a well-run race. He sets the standard in this field and, having fallen to a handy mark, looks to have solid claims of going one better now stepped back to five furlongs.

No. 2 (3) Cappananty Con SBK 11/5 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Michael Attwater

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 53 Form: 03-444652

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Lingfield Park 2/8 Flat 6f 1y Std 8st 9lbs Joey Haynes 29.81 07/06/20 Lingfield Park 5/9 Flat 5f 6y Std/slow B 9st 7lbs Joshua Bryan 13.5 07/03/20 Chelmsford City 6/7 Flat 6f Slow 9st 0lbs William Carson 19 07/02/20 Chelmsford City 4/7 Flat 5f Slow 9st 7lbs William Carson 8.81 18/01/20 Lingfield Park 4/10 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 9lbs Luke Morris 23.44 07/01/20 Southwell 4/6 Flat 4f 214y Std 9st 0lbs Luke Morris 34.48 21/12/19 Lingfield Park 3/5 Flat 5f 6y Std 9st 4lbs Luke Morris 18.5 30/11/19 Wolverhampton 11/11 Flat 5f 21y Std 9st 6lbs Luke Morris 41.06 15/07/19 Wolverhampton 9/10 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 7lbs Jack Mitchell 13 01/07/19 Wolverhampton 4/6 Flat 5f 21y Slow 9st 4lbs Joshua Bryan 7.44 04/06/19 Lingfield Park 3/8 Flat 5f 6y Std 9st 3lbs Joshua Bryan 5.54 31/05/19 Chelmsford City 2/8 Flat 5f Slow 9st 4lbs Joshua Bryan 4.13 07/05/19 Wolverhampton 1/7 Flat 5f 21y Slow 9st 5lbs Joshua Bryan 5.73 27/04/19 Wolverhampton 4/11 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 9lbs William Carver 5.79 13/04/19 Wolverhampton 1/10 Flat 5f 21y Std/slow 9st 7lbs Joshua Bryan 9.2 27/03/19 Kempton Park 6/11 Flat 6f Std 9st 0lbs Richard Kingscote 7.54 07/03/19 Chelmsford City 3/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs Richard Kingscote 5.83 22/02/19 Chelmsford City 5/7 Flat 5f Slow 9st 7lbs Adam Kirby 4.5 26/01/19 Chelmsford City 2/8 Flat 5f Slow 9st 7lbs Richard Kingscote 8.2 03/09/18 Windsor 9/11 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 0 8st 12lbs Robert Winston 25.21 18/08/18 Newmarket (July) 13/15 Flat 6f Good 8st 12lbs Dane O'Neill 46

14:40 - CUBAN BREEZE (7) ticks plenty of boxes on her debut and could be up to getting off the mark at the first attempt. A Bated Breath fill, she is bred to be precocious, with her dam also winning as a two-year-old, and, receiving weight from all but one rival, she may be able to get the better of a trio of winners in Hot Scoop, Follow Suit and Julie Johnson.

No. 7 (4) Cuban Breeze SBK 7/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Jane Elliott

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: - Form:

15:10 - DEVILS ROC (1) got back on track after six months off when a creditable fifth at Lingfield last month. His last four visits to this course have yielded two victories, both over this trip, and with a reappearance run now under his belt, he gets the vote to take advantage of this drop in class and return to winning ways.

No. 1 (1) Devils Roc SBK 7/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Jonathan Portman

Jockey: Tyler Saunders

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 67 Form: 9150346-5

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/06/20 Lingfield Park 5/12 Flat 7f 1y Slow 9st 4lbs Rob Hornby 12.5 29/11/19 Kempton Park 6/11 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 6lbs Rob Hornby 8.2 16/10/19 Kempton Park 4/13 Flat 7f Std 9st 10lbs Rob Hornby 30.14 03/10/19 Lingfield Park 3/10 Flat 7f 1y Fast 9st 8lbs Rob Hornby 22.86 15/09/19 Bath 12/15 Flat 5f 160y Firm 9st 5lbs Rob Hornby 10.5 13/09/19 Salisbury 5/9 Flat 6f Good 9st 8lbs Tyler Saunders 2.6 04/09/19 Bath 1/6 Flat 5f 160y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Tyler Saunders 5.3 19/08/19 Windsor 9/14 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Rob Hornby 29.83 24/07/19 Bath 3/8 Flat 5f 160y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Rob Hornby 8.4 04/07/19 Newbury 3/9 Flat 5f 34y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Tyler Saunders 5.56 24/06/19 Windsor 12/13 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Rob Hornby 15.5 24/05/19 Goodwood 3/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Rob Hornby 3.85 01/05/19 Bath 1/10 Flat 5f 160y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Rob Hornby 3.72 10/04/19 Lingfield Park 4/11 Flat 6f 1y Slow 8st 9lbs Rob Hornby 4.28 06/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 8/28 Flat 6f Gd/sft 8st 4lbs William Cox 267.25 04/09/18 Kempton Park 5/10 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 9lbs Daniel Tudhope 4.65 11/08/18 Lingfield Park 6/12 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 10lbs Scott McCullagh 5.41 02/08/18 Ffos Las 2/13 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Dane O'Neill 6.2 26/07/18 Newbury 2/6 Flat 6f Firm 8st 0lbs Hollie Doyle 11 26/06/18 Newbury 7/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Dane O'Neill 46 30/05/18 Nottingham 9/12 Flat 5f 8y Soft 9st 0lbs P. J. McDonald 19.84

15:40 - REAL ESTATE (1) landed a hat-trick of wins on the all-weather around the turn of the year, and has returned in much the same form, if not better in fact, since the restart, finishing a close second at Lingfield at the start of last month, before getting no luck in running when third over this course and distance seven days ago. He finished with running left on that occasion, and with Michael Attwater's string in good form at present, he is certainly one to keep an eye on racing from the same mark.

No. 1 (1) Real Estate (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Michael Attwater

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78 Form: 6511-1423

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/06/20 Bath 3/10 Flat 5f 160y Firm 0 9st 5lbs William Carson 11.25 05/06/20 Lingfield Park 2/10 Flat 6f 1y Std/slow 0 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 14.82 08/02/20 Wolverhampton 4/10 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow 0 9st 7lbs Robert Havlin 5.8 17/01/20 Lingfield Park 1/9 Flat 7f 1y Std 0 9st 4lbs Robert Havlin 11.22 28/12/19 Lingfield Park 1/11 Flat 6f 1y Std 0 9st 1lbs Robert Havlin 7.22 16/12/19 Wolverhampton 1/13 Flat 6f 20y Std 0 9st 2lbs Robert Havlin 13.07 04/12/19 Lingfield Park 5/13 Flat 7f 1y Std 0 9st 3lbs Callum Shepherd 19.5 03/10/19 Chelmsford City 6/10 Flat 6f Slow 0 9st 7lbs Callum Shepherd 7.8 24/09/19 Chelmsford City 6/11 Flat 6f Slow 0 9st 5lbs Callum Shepherd 23 11/07/19 Epsom Downs 7/7 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm 0 8st 12lbs Callum Shepherd 11.5 18/06/19 Brighton 4/8 Flat 5f 215y Gd/frm 0 8st 12lbs Callum Shepherd 19.16 23/05/19 Goodwood 5/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 0 9st 12lbs Cieren Fallon 6 06/05/19 Windsor 1/13 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 0 9st 7lbs Cieren Fallon 4.97 20/04/19 Brighton 2/8 Flat 5f 215y Firm 0 9st 7lbs Paddy Bradley 8.6 29/03/19 Lingfield Park 6/9 Flat 6f 1y Std 0 9st 7lbs Callum Shepherd 7.21 02/03/19 Chelmsford City 1/11 Flat 6f Slow 0 9st 4lbs Callum Shepherd 9.41 19/02/19 Wolverhampton 6/12 Flat 6f 20y Std 0 9st 2lbs Callum Shepherd 16.9 19/01/19 Lingfield Park 2/5 Flat 6f 1y Std 0 9st 5lbs Callum Shepherd 5.09 05/01/19 Lingfield Park 3/11 Flat 7f 1y Slow 0 9st 0lbs Callum Shepherd 120 14/12/18 Kempton Park 9/10 Flat 7f Std/slow 0 9st 3lbs Adam Kirby 90 19/11/18 Kempton Park 13/13 Flat 7f Slow 8st 13lbs Rob Hornby 45.35

16:15 - MOTAMAYIZ (8) confirmed the promise of his reappearance third at Lingfield when showing improved form to get off the mark in a course-and-distance handicap seven days ago, the switch to more positive tactics proving fruitful as he showed himself far too good for the grade with a ready victory. He is a well-connected individual, hailing from Roger Varian's yard, and is likely to continue improving, with this step up in grade unlikely to be a stumbling block.

No. 8 (7) Motamayiz SBK 11/10 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 69 Form: 769-31

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/06/20 Bath 1/10 Flat 1m Firm B 9st 8lbs David Egan 1.86 06/06/20 Lingfield Park 3/12 Flat 1m 1y Slow 9st 3lbs Jack Mitchell 2.77 28/11/19 Chelmsford City 9/14 Flat 6f Slow 9st 2lbs Martin Dwyer 12.23 19/11/19 Chelmsford City 6/11 Flat 6f Slow 9st 2lbs Daniel Muscutt 6.34 25/10/19 Newbury 7/20 Flat 6f 110y Heavy 9st 5lbs Jack Mitchell 11.5

16:50 - Purchased for €340,000 as a foal and being a half-brother to several winners, including Arbalet and Jally, TAWTHEEF (6) makes plenty of appeal on paper on his debut. Marcus Tregoning doesn't have a particularly outstanding record with newcomers, but his inmates are bang in-form at the minute, and hopefully that can rub off on Tawtheef, who is taken to prove better than those with experience.

No. 6 (5) Tawtheef (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form:

17:20 - ROCK OF FAME (8) was well backed on her reappearance run at Windsor last week and she progressed nicely making her handicap debut, still showing greenness but almost getting the job done from an attractive opening mark. She is open to further improvement, particularly over this trip, and has excellent claims of going one better here.

No. 8 (14) Rock Of Fame SBK 4/5 EXC 1.9 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 64 Form: 659-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 24/06/20 Windsor 2/12 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 7lbs Jack Mitchell 3 07/11/19 Chelmsford City 9/13 Flat 6f Slow 9st 0lbs Andrea Atzeni 11.5 15/10/19 Kempton Park 5/11 Flat 6f Std 9st 0lbs Andrea Atzeni 5.37 25/09/19 Newcastle 6/11 Flat 6f Std 9st 0lbs Jack Mitchell 52.09

17:50 - COMPETITION (3) ran well when third on his first outing for Michael Appleby at Wolverhampton at the start of last month, and was backed as though a follow up was expected at Haydock last week. He was unable to get the better of a well-treated one on that occasion, but pulled clear of the remainder, and with Tom Marquand taking over in the saddle here, he is worth another chance in a weak-looking race.

No. 3 (9) Competition SBK 8/11 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 54 Form: 23/32