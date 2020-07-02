- Trainer: Michael Attwater
- Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 53
Through The Card: Bath, Thursday 2 July
Timeform take you through the card at Bath on Thursday...
"...he showed himself far too good for the grade with a ready victory."
Timeform on Motamayiz
14:10 - CAPPANATY CON (2) shaped encouragingly on his first outing for Michael Attwater when runner-up at Lingfield five days ago, making his effort earlier than the pair he split in a well-run race. He sets the standard in this field and, having fallen to a handy mark, looks to have solid claims of going one better now stepped back to five furlongs.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|2/8
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|8st 9lbs
|Joey Haynes
|29.81
|07/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|5/9
|Flat
|5f 6y
|Std/slow
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Joshua Bryan
|13.5
|07/03/20
|Chelmsford City
|6/7
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|William Carson
|19
|07/02/20
|Chelmsford City
|4/7
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|William Carson
|8.81
|18/01/20
|Lingfield Park
|4/10
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 9lbs
|Luke Morris
|23.44
|07/01/20
|Southwell
|4/6
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Luke Morris
|34.48
|21/12/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/5
|Flat
|5f 6y
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Luke Morris
|18.5
|30/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|11/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Luke Morris
|41.06
|15/07/19
|Wolverhampton
|9/10
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|13
|01/07/19
|Wolverhampton
|4/6
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Joshua Bryan
|7.44
|04/06/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/8
|Flat
|5f 6y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Joshua Bryan
|5.54
|31/05/19
|Chelmsford City
|2/8
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Joshua Bryan
|4.13
|07/05/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/7
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Joshua Bryan
|5.73
|27/04/19
|Wolverhampton
|4/11
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|9st 9lbs
|William Carver
|5.79
|13/04/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Joshua Bryan
|9.2
|27/03/19
|Kempton Park
|6/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|7.54
|07/03/19
|Chelmsford City
|3/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|5.83
|22/02/19
|Chelmsford City
|5/7
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Adam Kirby
|4.5
|26/01/19
|Chelmsford City
|2/8
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|8.2
|03/09/18
|Windsor
|9/11
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|0
|8st 12lbs
|Robert Winston
|25.21
|18/08/18
|Newmarket (July)
|13/15
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|46
14:40 - CUBAN BREEZE (7) ticks plenty of boxes on her debut and could be up to getting off the mark at the first attempt. A Bated Breath fill, she is bred to be precocious, with her dam also winning as a two-year-old, and, receiving weight from all but one rival, she may be able to get the better of a trio of winners in Hot Scoop, Follow Suit and Julie Johnson.
Foaled March 23. Bated Breath filly. Half-sister to 5f-6f winner Cuban Spirit and 2-y-o 5f winner Heer We Go Again. Dam 2-y-o 5f winner.
15:10 - DEVILS ROC (1) got back on track after six months off when a creditable fifth at Lingfield last month. His last four visits to this course have yielded two victories, both over this trip, and with a reappearance run now under his belt, he gets the vote to take advantage of this drop in class and return to winning ways.
C&D winner. Creditable fifth of 12 in handicap at Lingfield (7f, AW, 10/1) 26 days ago, never nearer. Shortlist material.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|5/12
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Rob Hornby
|12.5
|29/11/19
|Kempton Park
|6/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 6lbs
|Rob Hornby
|8.2
|16/10/19
|Kempton Park
|4/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 10lbs
|Rob Hornby
|30.14
|03/10/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/10
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Fast
|9st 8lbs
|Rob Hornby
|22.86
|15/09/19
|Bath
|12/15
|Flat
|5f 160y
|Firm
|9st 5lbs
|Rob Hornby
|10.5
|13/09/19
|Salisbury
|5/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Tyler Saunders
|2.6
|04/09/19
|Bath
|1/6
|Flat
|5f 160y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Tyler Saunders
|5.3
|19/08/19
|Windsor
|9/14
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Rob Hornby
|29.83
|24/07/19
|Bath
|3/8
|Flat
|5f 160y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Rob Hornby
|8.4
|04/07/19
|Newbury
|3/9
|Flat
|5f 34y
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Tyler Saunders
|5.56
|24/06/19
|Windsor
|12/13
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Rob Hornby
|15.5
|24/05/19
|Goodwood
|3/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Rob Hornby
|3.85
|01/05/19
|Bath
|1/10
|Flat
|5f 160y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Rob Hornby
|3.72
|10/04/19
|Lingfield Park
|4/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Slow
|8st 9lbs
|Rob Hornby
|4.28
|06/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|8/28
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|8st 4lbs
|William Cox
|267.25
|04/09/18
|Kempton Park
|5/10
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 9lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|4.65
|11/08/18
|Lingfield Park
|6/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 10lbs
|Scott McCullagh
|5.41
|02/08/18
|Ffos Las
|2/13
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|6.2
|26/07/18
|Newbury
|2/6
|Flat
|6f
|Firm
|8st 0lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|11
|26/06/18
|Newbury
|7/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|46
|30/05/18
|Nottingham
|9/12
|Flat
|5f 8y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|19.84
15:40 - REAL ESTATE (1) landed a hat-trick of wins on the all-weather around the turn of the year, and has returned in much the same form, if not better in fact, since the restart, finishing a close second at Lingfield at the start of last month, before getting no luck in running when third over this course and distance seven days ago. He finished with running left on that occasion, and with Michael Attwater's string in good form at present, he is certainly one to keep an eye on racing from the same mark.
Latest win at Lingfield in January. Good third of 10 in handicap at this C&D (firm, 15/2) 7 days ago, finishing with running left. Has to be taken seriously.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/06/20
|Bath
|3/10
|Flat
|5f 160y
|Firm
|0
|9st 5lbs
|William Carson
|11.25
|05/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|2/10
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std/slow
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Havlin
|14.82
|08/02/20
|Wolverhampton
|4/10
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std/slow
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Robert Havlin
|5.8
|17/01/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|0
|9st 4lbs
|Robert Havlin
|11.22
|28/12/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|0
|9st 1lbs
|Robert Havlin
|7.22
|16/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/13
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Robert Havlin
|13.07
|04/12/19
|Lingfield Park
|5/13
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|0
|9st 3lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|19.5
|03/10/19
|Chelmsford City
|6/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|7.8
|24/09/19
|Chelmsford City
|6/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|23
|11/07/19
|Epsom Downs
|7/7
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|0
|8st 12lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|11.5
|18/06/19
|Brighton
|4/8
|Flat
|5f 215y
|Gd/frm
|0
|8st 12lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|19.16
|23/05/19
|Goodwood
|5/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 12lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|6
|06/05/19
|Windsor
|1/13
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|4.97
|20/04/19
|Brighton
|2/8
|Flat
|5f 215y
|Firm
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Paddy Bradley
|8.6
|29/03/19
|Lingfield Park
|6/9
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|7.21
|02/03/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|0
|9st 4lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|9.41
|19/02/19
|Wolverhampton
|6/12
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|16.9
|19/01/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/5
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|5.09
|05/01/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/11
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Slow
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|120
|14/12/18
|Kempton Park
|9/10
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|0
|9st 3lbs
|Adam Kirby
|90
|19/11/18
|Kempton Park
|13/13
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 13lbs
|Rob Hornby
|45.35
16:15 - MOTAMAYIZ (8) confirmed the promise of his reappearance third at Lingfield when showing improved form to get off the mark in a course-and-distance handicap seven days ago, the switch to more positive tactics proving fruitful as he showed himself far too good for the grade with a ready victory. He is a well-connected individual, hailing from Roger Varian's yard, and is likely to continue improving, with this step up in grade unlikely to be a stumbling block.
Promising sort. Blinkered for 1st time, career best when winning 10-runner handicap at this C&D (firm, 4/5) 7 days ago. Firmly on the up, so excellent claims even in stronger company.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/06/20
|Bath
|1/10
|Flat
|1m
|Firm
|B
|9st 8lbs
|David Egan
|1.86
|06/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|2.77
|28/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|9/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|12.23
|19/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|6/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|6.34
|25/10/19
|Newbury
|7/20
|Flat
|6f 110y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|11.5
16:50 - Purchased for €340,000 as a foal and being a half-brother to several winners, including Arbalet and Jally, TAWTHEEF (6) makes plenty of appeal on paper on his debut. Marcus Tregoning doesn't have a particularly outstanding record with newcomers, but his inmates are bang in-form at the minute, and hopefully that can rub off on Tawtheef, who is taken to prove better than those with experience.
€340,000 foal, Muhaarar gelding. Half-brother to several winners, including smart 7f winner Arbalet and useful winner up to 1m Jally. Makes plenty of appeal on paper.
17:20 - ROCK OF FAME (8) was well backed on her reappearance run at Windsor last week and she progressed nicely making her handicap debut, still showing greenness but almost getting the job done from an attractive opening mark. She is open to further improvement, particularly over this trip, and has excellent claims of going one better here.
Well backed and progressed making handicap debut after 8 months off when runner-up at Windsor (10f, good) last week. Open to further improvement and has excellent claims of going one better.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|24/06/20
|Windsor
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|3
|07/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|9/13
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|11.5
|15/10/19
|Kempton Park
|5/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|5.37
|25/09/19
|Newcastle
|6/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|52.09
17:50 - COMPETITION (3) ran well when third on his first outing for Michael Appleby at Wolverhampton at the start of last month, and was backed as though a follow up was expected at Haydock last week. He was unable to get the better of a well-treated one on that occasion, but pulled clear of the remainder, and with Tom Marquand taking over in the saddle here, he is worth another chance in a weak-looking race.
Fairly useful hurdler. Placed both Flat starts for new yard, pulling clear of the third when second at Haydock last week. Obvious chance under Tom Marquand.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/06/20
|Haydock Park
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 100y
|Firm
|9st 6lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|2.92
|09/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|7.8
|07/09/19
|Stratford-On-Avon
|4/7
|Hurdle
|2m 70y
|Good
|z
|10st 7lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|5.49
|01/09/19
|Worcester
|2/5
|Hurdle
|2m
|Good
|z
|11st 12lbs
|Charlie Hammond
|4.72
|14/08/19
|Newton Abbot
|2/7
|Hurdle
|2m 167y
|Soft
|z
|11st 12lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|7.4
|20/07/19
|Market Rasen
|-/15
|Hurdle
|2m 148y
|Good
|z
|10st 9lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|36
|18/06/19
|Stratford-On-Avon
|4/6
|Hurdle
|2m 70y
|Gd/sft
|z
|11st 12lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|5.75
|22/05/19
|Warwick
|7/8
|Hurdle
|2m
|Good
|z
|11st 4lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|30
|08/09/18
|Stratford-On-Avon
|3/7
|Hurdle
|2m 70y
|Gd/frm
|z
|11st 8lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|1.61
|23/08/18
|Fontwell Park
|2/9
|Hurdle
|2m 1f 162y
|Good
|z
|12st 0lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|2.39
|18/07/18
|Uttoxeter
|1/7
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 168y
|Good
|z
|11st 5lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|3.34
|10/07/18
|Uttoxeter
|1/3
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 168y
|Good
|z
|10st 12lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|3.05
|20/06/18
|Hamilton Park
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 15y
|Soft
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Jane Elliott
|1.86
|13/06/18
|Yarmouth
|2/13
|Flat
|1m 3f 104y
|Good
|z
|9st 7lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.69
|28/05/18
|Huntingdon
|-/9
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 171y
|Good
|z
|11st 2lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|6.27
|06/08/17
|Market Rasen
|2/9
|Hurdle
|2m 148y
|Good
|z
|10st 12lbs
|Jamie Hamilton
|67.14
|26/07/17
|Catterick Bridge
|5/11
|Flat
|1m 4f 13y
|Soft
|z
|9st 5lbs
|Jamie Gormley
|16.82
|07/07/17
|Haydock Park
|6/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 5lbs
|Adam McNamara
|29.52
|19/06/17
|Carlisle
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Good
|z
|9st 0lbs
|James Sullivan
|12.55
|09/06/17
|Haydock Park
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Gd/sft
|z
|9st 7lbs
|Paddy Pilley
|25
|19/05/17
|Newcastle
|7/8
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|z
|9st 11lbs
|Sammy Jo Bell
|135.75
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
14:10 - 2
14:40 - 7
15:10 - 1
15:40 - 1
16:15 - 8
16:50 - 6
1 line
Bath 2nd Jul (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 2 July, 5.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Competition
|General Brook
|Howardian Hills
|Boutan
|Filament of Gold
|Sellingallthetime
|Ideal Grace
|Grams And Ounces
|Star Command
|River Cafe
|Galileo Jade
|Kay Sera
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Twelve runs since last win in 2019. First run since leaving Charlie Wallis when good second of 8 in handicap at Lingfield (6f, AW) 5 days ago, making effort earlier than ideal. Big player back at 5f.