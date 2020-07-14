Through The Card: Ayr, Tuesday 14 July

16:40 - The ones with experience don't set the bar too high, so SONDERBAR (5) is chanced to make a winning debut for a yard more than capable of readying a juvenile newcomer. He's well bred and has Ben Curtis booked so makes plenty of appeal on paper. Zaisan will be a tough nut to crack after two solid efforts. Fast Moon is another newcomer of interest.

17:15 - HOUSE DEPOSIT (7) has run two solid races on the turf this season, winning at Haydock last month and losing little in defeat when runner-up at Catterick last time. He's still well handicapped on the pick of his form, and looks the way to go in a trappy handicap. Inner Circle won't be far away if he repeats his Yarmouth effort. My Boy Lewis is another worthy of consideration.

17:50 - PROMPTING (4) is an interesting runner on his debut for David O'Meara as he's still lightly raced and didn't run a bad race for his previous handler. His form stacks up and is the type to progress for this yard now making his turf debut and can make a winning start here. Right Action holds strong each-way claims after two decent efforts this term, while Erich Bloch could build on his promising yard debut and also get involved.

18:20 - CUBAN AFFAIR (3) is less exposed than a couple of her rivals and she may be able to progress enough to win an uncompetitive contest. She was much sharper than on debut when finishing second on her recent return at Redcar and should have even more to offer. Stars In The Night and Sound of Iona have the ability to win a race like this and may be the biggest dangers.

18:50 - ABATE (3) sets a decent standard on his two runs this year at Thirsk and Hamilton, and still looks fairly treated from a BHA mark of 75, so may well be up to taking this competitive handicap. Spring Bloom and Medicine Jack are the most likely dangers in a race where few can be ruled out completely.

19:25 - PARENT'S PRAYER (6) ran a huge race when runner-up to a potentially smart sort at Newmarket on debut at the beginning of last month. The form of that race has worked out well and she had excuses last time when too free, so is expected to resume her progress now. Glen Force will be a formidable opponent with some solid form in handicaps this year. Secret Moment is the type to improve markedly.

20:00 - MUSTAQBAL (9) is at the veteran stage of his career now but shaped well on his return at Pontefract last month. He's well handicapped on the pick of his form and he may improve for that run to get very competitive over a course and distance he's won at before. Spiritofthenorth is a significant danger taking on his elders for the first time. Moxy Mares is one of a few others with each-way claims.

20:30 - DONNACHIES GIRL (7) has evidently returned in very good nick, and the way she went through the race at Musselburgh a fortnight ago suggests this drop back in trip will suit. She looks the answer, with Three Castles, who is unexposed over this distance, and Champagne Terri feared most.

