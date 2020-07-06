Through The Card: Ayr, Monday 6 July

12:40 - Mark Johnston's newcomers are always worth noting, and it could pay to take heed of TWILIGHT LUCY (9) in this card opener. She is a half-sister to several winners, including the smart Stormbringer and the useful Ask Frank, and she certainly makes plenty of appeal on paper on her debut.

No. 9 (5) Twilight Lucy SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info

13:10 - Back under a fully-fledged rider over this course and distance, JESSIE ALLAN (5) returned to form after nine months of, finishing a creditable third to Marcs Blessings on her return to action last month. She didn't win in 2019 but is one to keep an eye on again now, and she is expected to put up a bold showing here and reverse the placings with her reopposing rival.

No. 5 (6) Jessie Allan (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 9

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 46 Form: 3740506-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 22/06/20 Ayr 3/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Paddy Mathers 12 01/10/19 Ayr 6/12 Flat 7f 50y Heavy 8st 8lbs Corey Madden 27.8 19/09/19 Ayr 12/17 Flat 5f Good 7st 13lbs Corey Madden 48 14/09/19 Musselburgh 5/13 Flat 5f 1y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Corey Madden 36 24/08/19 Redcar 11/15 Flat 5f 217y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Corey Madden 27 10/08/19 Ayr 4/8 Flat 6f Heavy 8st 12lbs Corey Madden 9.08 05/08/19 Carlisle 7/14 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Miss Shannon Watts 10 29/07/19 Ayr 3/12 Flat 6f Gd/sft 8st 9lbs Corey Madden 12.13 23/07/19 Musselburgh 8/13 Flat 5f 1y Good 9st 4lbs Corey Madden 21 22/07/19 Ayr 4/17 Flat 6f Good 8st 8lbs Corey Madden 34 08/07/19 Ayr 10/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Corey Madden 37.95 21/06/19 Ayr 8/13 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 8lbs Paddy Mathers 78.03 22/05/19 Ayr 12/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Corey Madden 25.33 13/04/19 Thirsk 11/17 Flat 6f Good 9st 3lbs Corey Madden 35.88 02/04/19 Musselburgh 3/9 Flat 5f 1y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Corey Madden 75 05/03/19 Wolverhampton 11/13 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 4lbs Corey Madden 170 15/10/18 Musselburgh 8/10 Flat 7f 33y Good 8st 10lbs Phil Dennis 100.21 03/10/18 Newcastle 8/13 Flat 6f Slow 9st 6lbs Jamie Gormley 12.94 18/09/18 Redcar 6/13 Flat 5f 217y Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Jamie Gormley 15.49 07/09/18 Musselburgh 5/7 Flat 7f 33y Good 8st 9lbs Jamie Gormley 28 13/08/18 Ayr 3/9 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Harrison Shaw 21.8

13:40 - A dual-winner on the all-weather, FORTAMOUR (5) matched his best form switched to the turf when a close-up third at Ripon last month, shaping well and still looking favourably handicapped. He is a low-mileage four-year-old and is certainly one to keep on the right side of.

No. 5 (2) Fortamour (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 84 Form: 7134-123

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Ripon 3/11 Flat 6f Good 9st 7lbs Paul Mulrennan 4.5 06/06/20 Newcastle 2/11 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 5lbs Harrison Shaw 3.88 21/01/20 Newcastle 1/5 Flat 7f 14y Slow 8st 12lbs Paul Mulrennan 3.14 18/12/19 Newcastle 4/11 Flat 7f 14y Std 8st 12lbs Paul Mulrennan 18.22 01/11/19 Newcastle 3/7 Flat 1m 5y Std/slow 9st 7lbs Graham Lee 4.64 17/09/19 Newcastle 1/9 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 6lbs Graham Lee 3.5 27/05/19 Redcar 7/9 Flat 5f 217y Good 9st 5lbs Andrew Mullen 5.16

14:15 - MARCH LAW (2) showed promise whilst still looking green under pressure when fourth at Haydock on his debut, and he took a big leap forward when second in the Chesham at Royal Ascot last month, running a mighty race from the front. He should prove very difficult to beat if reproducing anywhere near that sort of form here.

No. 2 (1) March Law (Ire) SBK 2/7 EXC 1.33 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 42

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/06/20 Ascot Chesham Stakes 2/8 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Silvestre De Sousa 22 09/06/20 Haydock Park 4/8 Flat 6f 212y Good 9st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 7.32

14:45 - STITTENHAM WOOD (10) showed signs of ability in both his outings as a juvenile, and he stepped up on those efforts when fourth at Doncaster on his handicap debut last month, seeing out the race well considering he was free early on. There could be more to come from him back over seven furlongs, and with that reappearance run now under his belt, he clearly holds solid claims.

No. 10 (8) Stittenham Wood SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Michael Easterby

Jockey: Nathan Evans

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 64 Form: 43-4

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/06/20 Doncaster 4/12 Flat 6f 2y Good 9st 3lbs Nathan Evans 8.42 30/09/19 Hamilton Park 3/7 Flat 5f 7y Heavy 9st 4lbs Nathan Evans 24.92 19/09/19 Southwell 4/10 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 5lbs Nathan Evans 8.13

15:15 - COMPTON'S FINALE (2) bounced back to form after seven months off when third at Newcastle last month, challenging approaching the final furlong but finding no extra only late on. He was below form at Redcar on his subsequent outing nine days ago, but can be excused that run after a poor start effectively put paid to his chances, and considering his sole success did come over this course and distance, a good run cannot be ruled out.

No. 2 (6) Compton's Finale SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Adrian Keatley

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 63 Form: 033000-34

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Redcar 4/8 Flat 5f Soft z 9st 7lbs Harry Russell 6.4 06/06/20 Newcastle 3/11 Flat 5f Slow 9st 5lbs Ben Curtis 7.2 22/11/19 Dundalk 11/14 Flat 5f Std z 10st 0lbs O. McSweeney 18 01/11/19 Dundalk 11/14 Flat 5f Std z 10st 0lbs O. McSweeney 9.95 13/10/19 Curragh 13/28 Flat 6f Heavy z 9st 5lbs R. P. Whelan 33.16 01/10/19 Cork 3/20 Flat 5f Heavy z 9st 5lbs R. P. Whelan 30 17/08/19 Cork 3/12 Flat 5f Good z 9st 9lbs A. J. Slattery 21 09/08/19 Curragh 10/17 Flat 5f Heavy z 9st 3lbs K. J. Leonard 43.44 23/07/19 Musselburgh 4/11 Flat 5f 1y Good z 9st 10lbs Joe Fanning 5.66 22/07/19 Ayr 1/10 Flat 5f Good z 9st 3lbs Cieren Fallon 7.75 18/05/19 Navan 7/8 Flat 5f Good b 8st 7lbs D. N. Curran 32.36 06/05/19 Curragh 30/30 Flat 6f Soft z 9st 3lbs L. F. Roche 100 17/04/19 Dundalk 4/10 Flat 5f Slow 9st 6lbs L. F. Roche 15.81 30/03/19 Navan 22/23 Flat 5f Good z 8st 5lbs L. F. Roche 27 25/01/19 Newcastle 3/8 Flat 5f Slow + 9st 2lbs Graham Lee 5.03 12/01/19 Newcastle 3/10 Flat 6f Slow + 9st 2lbs Graham Lee 6.35 04/01/19 Dundalk 7/14 Flat 6f Slow b 9st 5lbs G. P. Halpin 10 02/11/18 Dundalk 6/11 Flat 5f Std z 9st 5lbs D. E. Sheehy 10 26/10/18 Dundalk 2/9 Flat 5f Std z 9st 3lbs D. E. Sheehy 12.93 21/10/18 Naas 12/14 Flat 6f Gd/sft z 8st 4lbs D. E. Sheehy 40 30/09/18 Naas 3/6 Flat 6f Good z 9st 1lbs D. E. Sheehy 5

15:45 - GLASSES UP (5) was given a considerate reappearance when a well-beaten tenth at Pontefract last month, making no impression but not knocked about all the same, and he built on that effort when resuming winning ways over a mile at this venue two weeks ago, staying on to lead well inside the final furlong. He has been given a chance by the handicapper since his return, and up just 2 lb for his recent win, he boasts obvious claims now back over ten furlongs.

No. 5 (4) Glasses Up (Usa) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: R. Mike Smith

Jockey: Paddy Mathers

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 77 Form: 073230-01

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 22/06/20 Ayr 1/6 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 6lbs Paddy Mathers 8.42 10/06/20 Pontefract 10/12 Flat 1m 2f 5y Good 9st 3lbs Paddy Mathers 23 21/10/19 Pontefract 10/14 Flat 1m 2f 5y Heavy 9st 2lbs Paul Mulrennan 9.4 15/10/19 Musselburgh 3/12 Flat 1m 2y Heavy 9st 9lbs James Sullivan 11.43 01/10/19 Ayr 2/11 Flat 1m 2f Heavy 9st 2lbs David Allan 12.5 19/09/19 Pontefract 3/8 Flat 1m 2f 5y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Rossa Ryan 2.96 14/09/19 Musselburgh 7/11 Flat 1m 2y Gd/frm B 9st 4lbs Paul Mulrennan 14 24/08/19 York 10/14 Flat 1m 2f 56y Firm V 8st 3lbs Paddy Mathers 71.93 08/08/19 Haydock Park 3/9 Flat 1m 3f 140y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Paddy Mathers 7.7 29/07/19 Ayr 4/9 Flat 1m 2f Soft 9st 0lbs Paddy Mathers 23 22/07/19 Ayr 4/9 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 10lbs Paddy Mathers 9.38 07/07/19 Ayr 5/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Paddy Mathers 16.78 21/06/19 Ayr 3/7 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 10st 0lbs Paddy Mathers 10.5 12/10/18 York 6/12 Flat 1m 5f 188y Good 8st 1lbs Paddy Mathers 67.61 22/09/18 Ayr 5/8 Flat 1m 2f Heavy 8st 8lbs James Sullivan 14.49 20/09/18 Ayr 8/11 Flat 1m 2f Heavy 8st 12lbs Paddy Mathers 149.97 01/09/18 Beverley 2/9 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 8st 7lbs Paddy Mathers 24 21/08/18 Hamilton Park 4/14 Flat 1m 1f 35y Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Paddy Mathers 54.49 13/08/18 Ayr 7/11 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 8st 9lbs Paddy Mathers 9.23 23/07/18 Ayr 1/6 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 5lbs Paddy Mathers 3.85 08/07/18 Ayr 1/5 Flat 1m 2f Firm 9st 1lbs Paddy Mathers 7.21

16:15 - RITCHIE STAR (1) has run creditably in two of his three starts since the turn of the year, notably when returning to form to finish a half-length second in a Newcastle handicap back in March. He has an inconsistent profile but does have previous form with give underfoot, and may be worth chancing now stepped back up in trip.

No. 1 (2) Ritchie Star (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 55 Form: 66285-292