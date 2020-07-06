To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Ayr, Monday 6 July

Flat racing
Timeform take you through the card at Ayr on Monday
Timeform take you through the card at Ayr on Monday...

"...boasts obvious claims now back over ten furlongs."

Timeform on Compton's Finale

12:40 - Mark Johnston's newcomers are always worth noting, and it could pay to take heed of TWILIGHT LUCY (9) in this card opener. She is a half-sister to several winners, including the smart Stormbringer and the useful Ask Frank, and she certainly makes plenty of appeal on paper on her debut.

Foaled April 3. 52,000 gns yearling, Twilight Son filly. Half-sister to several winners, including smart winner up to 6.5f Stormbringer and useful winner up to 7f Ask Frank. Plenty of appeal on paper.

Scroll for more info

13:10 - Back under a fully-fledged rider over this course and distance, JESSIE ALLAN (5) returned to form after nine months of, finishing a creditable third to Marcs Blessings on her return to action last month. She didn't win in 2019 but is one to keep an eye on again now, and she is expected to put up a bold showing here and reverse the placings with her reopposing rival.

C&D winner. Off 9 months, creditable 2½ lengths third of 8 to Macs Blessings in handicap at this C&D (good to firm, 10/1) 14 days ago. Poor strike rate but expected to put up a bold show.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
22/06/20 Ayr 3/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Paddy Mathers 12
01/10/19 Ayr 6/12 Flat 7f 50y Heavy 8st 8lbs Corey Madden 27.8
19/09/19 Ayr 12/17 Flat 5f Good 7st 13lbs Corey Madden 48
14/09/19 Musselburgh 5/13 Flat 5f 1y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Corey Madden 36
24/08/19 Redcar 11/15 Flat 5f 217y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Corey Madden 27
10/08/19 Ayr 4/8 Flat 6f Heavy 8st 12lbs Corey Madden 9.08
05/08/19 Carlisle 7/14 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Miss Shannon Watts 10
29/07/19 Ayr 3/12 Flat 6f Gd/sft 8st 9lbs Corey Madden 12.13
23/07/19 Musselburgh 8/13 Flat 5f 1y Good 9st 4lbs Corey Madden 21
22/07/19 Ayr 4/17 Flat 6f Good 8st 8lbs Corey Madden 34
08/07/19 Ayr 10/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Corey Madden 37.95
21/06/19 Ayr 8/13 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 8lbs Paddy Mathers 78.03
22/05/19 Ayr 12/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Corey Madden 25.33
13/04/19 Thirsk 11/17 Flat 6f Good 9st 3lbs Corey Madden 35.88
02/04/19 Musselburgh 3/9 Flat 5f 1y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Corey Madden 75
05/03/19 Wolverhampton 11/13 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 4lbs Corey Madden 170
15/10/18 Musselburgh 8/10 Flat 7f 33y Good 8st 10lbs Phil Dennis 100.21
03/10/18 Newcastle 8/13 Flat 6f Slow 9st 6lbs Jamie Gormley 12.94
18/09/18 Redcar 6/13 Flat 5f 217y Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Jamie Gormley 15.49
07/09/18 Musselburgh 5/7 Flat 7f 33y Good 8st 9lbs Jamie Gormley 28
13/08/18 Ayr 3/9 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Harrison Shaw 21.8

13:40 - A dual-winner on the all-weather, FORTAMOUR (5) matched his best form switched to the turf when a close-up third at Ripon last month, shaping well and still looking favourably handicapped. He is a low-mileage four-year-old and is certainly one to keep on the right side of.

Low-mileage 4-y-o who boasts a pair of 7f AW successes. Matched best form switched to ruf when close-up third at Ripon (6f) 17 days ago and he remains one to be interested in.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
20/06/20 Ripon 3/11 Flat 6f Good 9st 7lbs Paul Mulrennan 4.5
06/06/20 Newcastle 2/11 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 5lbs Harrison Shaw 3.88
21/01/20 Newcastle 1/5 Flat 7f 14y Slow 8st 12lbs Paul Mulrennan 3.14
18/12/19 Newcastle 4/11 Flat 7f 14y Std 8st 12lbs Paul Mulrennan 18.22
01/11/19 Newcastle 3/7 Flat 1m 5y Std/slow 9st 7lbs Graham Lee 4.64
17/09/19 Newcastle 1/9 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 6lbs Graham Lee 3.5
27/05/19 Redcar 7/9 Flat 5f 217y Good 9st 5lbs Andrew Mullen 5.16

14:15 - MARCH LAW (2) showed promise whilst still looking green under pressure when fourth at Haydock on his debut, and he took a big leap forward when second in the Chesham at Royal Ascot last month, running a mighty race from the front. He should prove very difficult to beat if reproducing anywhere near that sort of form here.

Promise on Haydock debut and took a big leap forward when second in the Chesham (7f) at Royal Ascot, running a mighty race from the front. Hard to beat if anywhere near that form here.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
18/06/20 Ascot Chesham Stakes 2/8 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Silvestre De Sousa 22
09/06/20 Haydock Park 4/8 Flat 6f 212y Good 9st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 7.32

14:45 - STITTENHAM WOOD (10) showed signs of ability in both his outings as a juvenile, and he stepped up on those efforts when fourth at Doncaster on his handicap debut last month, seeing out the race well considering he was free early on. There could be more to come from him back over seven furlongs, and with that reappearance run now under his belt, he clearly holds solid claims.

Garswood gelding who improved on his juvenile efforts when fourth in a Doncaster handicap (6f) last month, seeing the race out well considering he was free early on. Claims.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
13/06/20 Doncaster 4/12 Flat 6f 2y Good 9st 3lbs Nathan Evans 8.42
30/09/19 Hamilton Park 3/7 Flat 5f 7y Heavy 9st 4lbs Nathan Evans 24.92
19/09/19 Southwell 4/10 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 5lbs Nathan Evans 8.13

15:15 - COMPTON'S FINALE (2) bounced back to form after seven months off when third at Newcastle last month, challenging approaching the final furlong but finding no extra only late on. He was below form at Redcar on his subsequent outing nine days ago, but can be excused that run after a poor start effectively put paid to his chances, and considering his sole success did come over this course and distance, a good run cannot be ruled out.

Poor strike rate but sole success came over C&D and he ran well when a close third on return at Newcastle (5f) in June. Slow start didn't help at Redcar next time but good run not ruled out here.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
27/06/20 Redcar 4/8 Flat 5f Soft z 9st 7lbs Harry Russell 6.4
06/06/20 Newcastle 3/11 Flat 5f Slow 9st 5lbs Ben Curtis 7.2
22/11/19 Dundalk 11/14 Flat 5f Std z 10st 0lbs O. McSweeney 18
01/11/19 Dundalk 11/14 Flat 5f Std z 10st 0lbs O. McSweeney 9.95
13/10/19 Curragh 13/28 Flat 6f Heavy z 9st 5lbs R. P. Whelan 33.16
01/10/19 Cork 3/20 Flat 5f Heavy z 9st 5lbs R. P. Whelan 30
17/08/19 Cork 3/12 Flat 5f Good z 9st 9lbs A. J. Slattery 21
09/08/19 Curragh 10/17 Flat 5f Heavy z 9st 3lbs K. J. Leonard 43.44
23/07/19 Musselburgh 4/11 Flat 5f 1y Good z 9st 10lbs Joe Fanning 5.66
22/07/19 Ayr 1/10 Flat 5f Good z 9st 3lbs Cieren Fallon 7.75
18/05/19 Navan 7/8 Flat 5f Good b 8st 7lbs D. N. Curran 32.36
06/05/19 Curragh 30/30 Flat 6f Soft z 9st 3lbs L. F. Roche 100
17/04/19 Dundalk 4/10 Flat 5f Slow 9st 6lbs L. F. Roche 15.81
30/03/19 Navan 22/23 Flat 5f Good z 8st 5lbs L. F. Roche 27
25/01/19 Newcastle 3/8 Flat 5f Slow + 9st 2lbs Graham Lee 5.03
12/01/19 Newcastle 3/10 Flat 6f Slow + 9st 2lbs Graham Lee 6.35
04/01/19 Dundalk 7/14 Flat 6f Slow b 9st 5lbs G. P. Halpin 10
02/11/18 Dundalk 6/11 Flat 5f Std z 9st 5lbs D. E. Sheehy 10
26/10/18 Dundalk 2/9 Flat 5f Std z 9st 3lbs D. E. Sheehy 12.93
21/10/18 Naas 12/14 Flat 6f Gd/sft z 8st 4lbs D. E. Sheehy 40
30/09/18 Naas 3/6 Flat 6f Good z 9st 1lbs D. E. Sheehy 5

15:45 - GLASSES UP (5) was given a considerate reappearance when a well-beaten tenth at Pontefract last month, making no impression but not knocked about all the same, and he built on that effort when resuming winning ways over a mile at this venue two weeks ago, staying on to lead well inside the final furlong. He has been given a chance by the handicapper since his return, and up just 2 lb for his recent win, he boasts obvious claims now back over ten furlongs.

Given a chance by the handicapper and built on reappearance spin to score over 1m here last month, staying on to lead well inside final 1f. Obvious claims back up at 10f on that evidence.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
22/06/20 Ayr 1/6 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 6lbs Paddy Mathers 8.42
10/06/20 Pontefract 10/12 Flat 1m 2f 5y Good 9st 3lbs Paddy Mathers 23
21/10/19 Pontefract 10/14 Flat 1m 2f 5y Heavy 9st 2lbs Paul Mulrennan 9.4
15/10/19 Musselburgh 3/12 Flat 1m 2y Heavy 9st 9lbs James Sullivan 11.43
01/10/19 Ayr 2/11 Flat 1m 2f Heavy 9st 2lbs David Allan 12.5
19/09/19 Pontefract 3/8 Flat 1m 2f 5y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Rossa Ryan 2.96
14/09/19 Musselburgh 7/11 Flat 1m 2y Gd/frm B 9st 4lbs Paul Mulrennan 14
24/08/19 York 10/14 Flat 1m 2f 56y Firm V 8st 3lbs Paddy Mathers 71.93
08/08/19 Haydock Park 3/9 Flat 1m 3f 140y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Paddy Mathers 7.7
29/07/19 Ayr 4/9 Flat 1m 2f Soft 9st 0lbs Paddy Mathers 23
22/07/19 Ayr 4/9 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 10lbs Paddy Mathers 9.38
07/07/19 Ayr 5/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Paddy Mathers 16.78
21/06/19 Ayr 3/7 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 10st 0lbs Paddy Mathers 10.5
12/10/18 York 6/12 Flat 1m 5f 188y Good 8st 1lbs Paddy Mathers 67.61
22/09/18 Ayr 5/8 Flat 1m 2f Heavy 8st 8lbs James Sullivan 14.49
20/09/18 Ayr 8/11 Flat 1m 2f Heavy 8st 12lbs Paddy Mathers 149.97
01/09/18 Beverley 2/9 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 8st 7lbs Paddy Mathers 24
21/08/18 Hamilton Park 4/14 Flat 1m 1f 35y Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Paddy Mathers 54.49
13/08/18 Ayr 7/11 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 8st 9lbs Paddy Mathers 9.23
23/07/18 Ayr 1/6 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 5lbs Paddy Mathers 3.85
08/07/18 Ayr 1/5 Flat 1m 2f Firm 9st 1lbs Paddy Mathers 7.21

16:15 - RITCHIE STAR (1) has run creditably in two of his three starts since the turn of the year, notably when returning to form to finish a half-length second in a Newcastle handicap back in March. He has an inconsistent profile but does have previous form with give underfoot, and may be worth chancing now stepped back up in trip.

Maiden with an up-and-down profile. Ran well at Newcastle when last seen and goes back up in trip, so not rueled out given form with give underfoot.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
10/03/20 Newcastle 2/12 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 3lbs Harrison Shaw 6.8
06/02/20 Newcastle 9/10 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 7lbs Andrew Mullen 4.96
23/01/20 Newcastle 2/9 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 1lbs Andrew Mullen 3.86
18/12/19 Newcastle 5/14 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 7lbs Andrew Mullen 7.8
29/11/19 Southwell 8/14 Flat 1m 13y Fast 0 9st 6lbs Andrew Mullen 5.3
08/11/19 Newcastle 2/12 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 3lbs Andrew Mullen 26.43
20/10/19 Sedgefield 4/8 Hurdle 2m 178y Heavy 10st 12lbs Richie McLernon 12.5
25/09/19 Newcastle 6/14 Flat 1m 2f 42y Std 9st 3lbs Andrew Mullen 18.5
09/08/19 Thirsk 6/14 Flat 1m 4f 8y Soft 9st 6lbs Harry Russell 33.93
20/06/19 Ripon 5/8 Flat 1m 4f 10y Good 9st 6lbs Andrew Mullen 7.4
30/05/19 Carlisle 2/13 Flat 1m 1f Heavy 9st 3lbs Paul Mulrennan 22
14/05/19 Beverley 7/11 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 8st 11lbs Andrew Mullen 47.44
13/04/19 Thirsk 9/13 Flat 7f 218y Good 9st 2lbs Andrew Mullen 188.51
09/11/18 Newcastle 4/10 Flat 7f 14y Std 8st 12lbs Andrew Mullen 88.57
18/08/18 Ripon 7/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 8lbs Cam Hardie 110

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

12:40 - 9
13:10 - 5
13:40 - 5
14:15 - 2
14:45 - 10
15:15 - 2

1 line

