Through The Card: Ayr, Monday 6 July
Timeform take you through the card at Ayr on Monday...
"...boasts obvious claims now back over ten furlongs."
Timeform on Compton's Finale
12:40 - Mark Johnston's newcomers are always worth noting, and it could pay to take heed of TWILIGHT LUCY (9) in this card opener. She is a half-sister to several winners, including the smart Stormbringer and the useful Ask Frank, and she certainly makes plenty of appeal on paper on her debut.
13:10 - Back under a fully-fledged rider over this course and distance, JESSIE ALLAN (5) returned to form after nine months of, finishing a creditable third to Marcs Blessings on her return to action last month. She didn't win in 2019 but is one to keep an eye on again now, and she is expected to put up a bold showing here and reverse the placings with her reopposing rival.
C&D winner. Off 9 months, creditable 2½ lengths third of 8 to Macs Blessings in handicap at this C&D (good to firm, 10/1) 14 days ago. Poor strike rate but expected to put up a bold show.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|22/06/20
|Ayr
|3/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|12
|01/10/19
|Ayr
|6/12
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Heavy
|8st 8lbs
|Corey Madden
|27.8
|19/09/19
|Ayr
|12/17
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|7st 13lbs
|Corey Madden
|48
|14/09/19
|Musselburgh
|5/13
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Corey Madden
|36
|24/08/19
|Redcar
|11/15
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Corey Madden
|27
|10/08/19
|Ayr
|4/8
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|8st 12lbs
|Corey Madden
|9.08
|05/08/19
|Carlisle
|7/14
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Miss Shannon Watts
|10
|29/07/19
|Ayr
|3/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|8st 9lbs
|Corey Madden
|12.13
|23/07/19
|Musselburgh
|8/13
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Corey Madden
|21
|22/07/19
|Ayr
|4/17
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Corey Madden
|34
|08/07/19
|Ayr
|10/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Corey Madden
|37.95
|21/06/19
|Ayr
|8/13
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 8lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|78.03
|22/05/19
|Ayr
|12/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Corey Madden
|25.33
|13/04/19
|Thirsk
|11/17
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Corey Madden
|35.88
|02/04/19
|Musselburgh
|3/9
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Corey Madden
|75
|05/03/19
|Wolverhampton
|11/13
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Corey Madden
|170
|15/10/18
|Musselburgh
|8/10
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Phil Dennis
|100.21
|03/10/18
|Newcastle
|8/13
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|Jamie Gormley
|12.94
|18/09/18
|Redcar
|6/13
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Jamie Gormley
|15.49
|07/09/18
|Musselburgh
|5/7
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Jamie Gormley
|28
|13/08/18
|Ayr
|3/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Harrison Shaw
|21.8
13:40 - A dual-winner on the all-weather, FORTAMOUR (5) matched his best form switched to the turf when a close-up third at Ripon last month, shaping well and still looking favourably handicapped. He is a low-mileage four-year-old and is certainly one to keep on the right side of.
Low-mileage 4-y-o who boasts a pair of 7f AW successes. Matched best form switched to ruf when close-up third at Ripon (6f) 17 days ago and he remains one to be interested in.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Ripon
|3/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|4.5
|06/06/20
|Newcastle
|2/11
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Harrison Shaw
|3.88
|21/01/20
|Newcastle
|1/5
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|8st 12lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|3.14
|18/12/19
|Newcastle
|4/11
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|8st 12lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|18.22
|01/11/19
|Newcastle
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Graham Lee
|4.64
|17/09/19
|Newcastle
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Graham Lee
|3.5
|27/05/19
|Redcar
|7/9
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|5.16
14:15 - MARCH LAW (2) showed promise whilst still looking green under pressure when fourth at Haydock on his debut, and he took a big leap forward when second in the Chesham at Royal Ascot last month, running a mighty race from the front. He should prove very difficult to beat if reproducing anywhere near that sort of form here.
Promise on Haydock debut and took a big leap forward when second in the Chesham (7f) at Royal Ascot, running a mighty race from the front. Hard to beat if anywhere near that form here.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/06/20
|Ascot Chesham Stakes
|2/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|22
|09/06/20
|Haydock Park
|4/8
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|7.32
14:45 - STITTENHAM WOOD (10) showed signs of ability in both his outings as a juvenile, and he stepped up on those efforts when fourth at Doncaster on his handicap debut last month, seeing out the race well considering he was free early on. There could be more to come from him back over seven furlongs, and with that reappearance run now under his belt, he clearly holds solid claims.
Garswood gelding who improved on his juvenile efforts when fourth in a Doncaster handicap (6f) last month, seeing the race out well considering he was free early on. Claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/06/20
|Doncaster
|4/12
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Nathan Evans
|8.42
|30/09/19
|Hamilton Park
|3/7
|Flat
|5f 7y
|Heavy
|9st 4lbs
|Nathan Evans
|24.92
|19/09/19
|Southwell
|4/10
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Nathan Evans
|8.13
15:15 - COMPTON'S FINALE (2) bounced back to form after seven months off when third at Newcastle last month, challenging approaching the final furlong but finding no extra only late on. He was below form at Redcar on his subsequent outing nine days ago, but can be excused that run after a poor start effectively put paid to his chances, and considering his sole success did come over this course and distance, a good run cannot be ruled out.
Poor strike rate but sole success came over C&D and he ran well when a close third on return at Newcastle (5f) in June. Slow start didn't help at Redcar next time but good run not ruled out here.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/06/20
|Redcar
|4/8
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|z
|9st 7lbs
|Harry Russell
|6.4
|06/06/20
|Newcastle
|3/11
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Ben Curtis
|7.2
|22/11/19
|Dundalk
|11/14
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|z
|10st 0lbs
|O. McSweeney
|18
|01/11/19
|Dundalk
|11/14
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|z
|10st 0lbs
|O. McSweeney
|9.95
|13/10/19
|Curragh
|13/28
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|z
|9st 5lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|33.16
|01/10/19
|Cork
|3/20
|Flat
|5f
|Heavy
|z
|9st 5lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|30
|17/08/19
|Cork
|3/12
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|z
|9st 9lbs
|A. J. Slattery
|21
|09/08/19
|Curragh
|10/17
|Flat
|5f
|Heavy
|z
|9st 3lbs
|K. J. Leonard
|43.44
|23/07/19
|Musselburgh
|4/11
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Good
|z
|9st 10lbs
|Joe Fanning
|5.66
|22/07/19
|Ayr
|1/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|7.75
|18/05/19
|Navan
|7/8
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|b
|8st 7lbs
|D. N. Curran
|32.36
|06/05/19
|Curragh
|30/30
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|z
|9st 3lbs
|L. F. Roche
|100
|17/04/19
|Dundalk
|4/10
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|L. F. Roche
|15.81
|30/03/19
|Navan
|22/23
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|z
|8st 5lbs
|L. F. Roche
|27
|25/01/19
|Newcastle
|3/8
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|+
|9st 2lbs
|Graham Lee
|5.03
|12/01/19
|Newcastle
|3/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|+
|9st 2lbs
|Graham Lee
|6.35
|04/01/19
|Dundalk
|7/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|b
|9st 5lbs
|G. P. Halpin
|10
|02/11/18
|Dundalk
|6/11
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|z
|9st 5lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|10
|26/10/18
|Dundalk
|2/9
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|z
|9st 3lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|12.93
|21/10/18
|Naas
|12/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|z
|8st 4lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|40
|30/09/18
|Naas
|3/6
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|z
|9st 1lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|5
15:45 - GLASSES UP (5) was given a considerate reappearance when a well-beaten tenth at Pontefract last month, making no impression but not knocked about all the same, and he built on that effort when resuming winning ways over a mile at this venue two weeks ago, staying on to lead well inside the final furlong. He has been given a chance by the handicapper since his return, and up just 2 lb for his recent win, he boasts obvious claims now back over ten furlongs.
Given a chance by the handicapper and built on reappearance spin to score over 1m here last month, staying on to lead well inside final 1f. Obvious claims back up at 10f on that evidence.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|22/06/20
|Ayr
|1/6
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 6lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|8.42
|10/06/20
|Pontefract
|10/12
|Flat
|1m 2f 5y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|23
|21/10/19
|Pontefract
|10/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 5y
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|9.4
|15/10/19
|Musselburgh
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 2y
|Heavy
|9st 9lbs
|James Sullivan
|11.43
|01/10/19
|Ayr
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|David Allan
|12.5
|19/09/19
|Pontefract
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 5y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|2.96
|14/09/19
|Musselburgh
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 2y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 4lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|14
|24/08/19
|York
|10/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Firm
|V
|8st 3lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|71.93
|08/08/19
|Haydock Park
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 140y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|7.7
|29/07/19
|Ayr
|4/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|23
|22/07/19
|Ayr
|4/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|9.38
|07/07/19
|Ayr
|5/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|16.78
|21/06/19
|Ayr
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|10st 0lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|10.5
|12/10/18
|York
|6/12
|Flat
|1m 5f 188y
|Good
|8st 1lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|67.61
|22/09/18
|Ayr
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Heavy
|8st 8lbs
|James Sullivan
|14.49
|20/09/18
|Ayr
|8/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Heavy
|8st 12lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|149.97
|01/09/18
|Beverley
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|8st 7lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|24
|21/08/18
|Hamilton Park
|4/14
|Flat
|1m 1f 35y
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|54.49
|13/08/18
|Ayr
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|8st 9lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|9.23
|23/07/18
|Ayr
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|3.85
|08/07/18
|Ayr
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Firm
|9st 1lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|7.21
16:15 - RITCHIE STAR (1) has run creditably in two of his three starts since the turn of the year, notably when returning to form to finish a half-length second in a Newcastle handicap back in March. He has an inconsistent profile but does have previous form with give underfoot, and may be worth chancing now stepped back up in trip.
Maiden with an up-and-down profile. Ran well at Newcastle when last seen and goes back up in trip, so not rueled out given form with give underfoot.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|10/03/20
|Newcastle
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Harrison Shaw
|6.8
|06/02/20
|Newcastle
|9/10
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|4.96
|23/01/20
|Newcastle
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|3.86
|18/12/19
|Newcastle
|5/14
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|7.8
|29/11/19
|Southwell
|8/14
|Flat
|1m 13y
|Fast
|0
|9st 6lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|5.3
|08/11/19
|Newcastle
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|26.43
|20/10/19
|Sedgefield
|4/8
|Hurdle
|2m 178y
|Heavy
|10st 12lbs
|Richie McLernon
|12.5
|25/09/19
|Newcastle
|6/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|18.5
|09/08/19
|Thirsk
|6/14
|Flat
|1m 4f 8y
|Soft
|9st 6lbs
|Harry Russell
|33.93
|20/06/19
|Ripon
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 4f 10y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|7.4
|30/05/19
|Carlisle
|2/13
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Heavy
|9st 3lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|22
|14/05/19
|Beverley
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|47.44
|13/04/19
|Thirsk
|9/13
|Flat
|7f 218y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|188.51
|09/11/18
|Newcastle
|4/10
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|8st 12lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|88.57
|18/08/18
|Ripon
|7/8
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 8lbs
|Cam Hardie
|110
Foaled April 3. 52,000 gns yearling, Twilight Son filly. Half-sister to several winners, including smart winner up to 6.5f Stormbringer and useful winner up to 7f Ask Frank. Plenty of appeal on paper.