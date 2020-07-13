Through The Card: Ayr, Monday 13 July

12:05 - PAVERS PRIDE (1) caught the eye when second at Hamilton last time, always on the backfoot after a slow start and doing well under the circumstances to get with half a length of the winner. He remains potentially well treated from only 3 lb higher and is fancied to get off the mark for the Paul Midgley yard at the third attempt.

12:40 - NORTHERN QUEEN (3) was disappointing at Redcar last time, but she could be worth another chance given how much promise she showed when third on her previous start at Beverley. She was beaten just a length on that occasion and shaped as if likely to be better back over six furlongs, while the application of first-time cheekpieces today could just give her the edge she needs to belatedly open her account.

13:15 - HIGHLY DANCER (1) made some appeal on paper and produced a promising first run when second at Redcar two weeks ago, doing her best work at the finish after running green when initially asked for her effort. She looks sure to do better with that experience under her belt and can improve past Star of Emaraaty, who sets the standard on the form of her debut second at Haydock.

13:45 - GREAT COLACI (5) has returned as good as ever this season, winning on his reappearance at Newcastle and running almost as well in defeat when second at Thirsk nine days later. Beaten a little over a length on the most recent occasion, he can race from the same mark this time and looks sure to give another good account in a race where several of the opposition arrive out of sorts.

14:20 - CMON CMON (6) has shaped better than the bare result in both his starts in handicaps, doing some good late work at Doncaster last time after enduring a troubled passage, just as he had on his reappearance at Windsor. He remains with the potential to do better when everything falls right and should be winning races from a BHA mark of 60 sooner rather than later.

14:50 - WRATH OF HECTOR (14) hasn't been with the Michael Appleby yard long and is one of the few in this line-up who probably hasn't reached his limit, so he is fancied to take another step forward to go one place better than when second in a minor event at Wolverhampton last time.

15:20 - LE REVEUR (4) showed improved form in a first-time visor to get off the mark on his most recent outing at Chepstow, hitting the front over two furlongs out and staying on strongly from there to land the spoils by three and three quarter lengths. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 5 lb penalty taken into account, and his scope for further progress suggests he really ought to take all the beating in his follow-up bid.

15:50 - BOLLIN NEIL (7) didn't show much in three quick runs last month, but he's bred to be a stayer and represents a yard that knows the family well, so a much better performance can be expected now going beyond a mile and a quarter for the first time on his handicap debut.

