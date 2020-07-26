Through The Card: Ascot, Sunday 26 July

12:45 - TENBURY WELLS (4) took another step forward when opening his account in a Chelmsford novice over this trip three weeks ago, staying on to lead inside the final furlong. This switch back to turf should hold no fears for him and he will go on improving now sent handicapping.

No. 4 (9) Tenbury Wells (Usa) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.65 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 82 Form: 7-41

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 04/07/20 Chelmsford City 1/10 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 2lbs Robert Havlin 5 19/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/6 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 2.95 27/12/19 Wolverhampton 7/12 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 2.22

13:20 - ROSE HIP (3) showed plenty of progress when winning her last three races of 2019 and has returned with a couple of good placed efforts since the resumption. She was picked off late on by Seen The Lyte on the latter occasion, but had an excuse and may be able to reverse the form with that reopposing rival.

No. 3 (5) Rose Hip SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81 Form: 712111-32

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Doncaster 2/7 Flat 5f 3y Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Andrea Atzeni 3.15 19/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/7 Flat 6f Good 9st 8lbs Dane O'Neill 10.95 03/09/19 Goodwood 1/5 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Tom Marquand 3.7 02/08/19 Bath 1/6 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Tom Marquand 2.77 10/07/19 Bath 1/3 Flat 5f 10y Firm 9st 4lbs Tom Marquand 2.3 25/06/19 Newbury 2/14 Flat 6f Good 9st 11lbs Sean Levey 6.4 05/06/19 Nottingham 1/8 Flat 6f 18y Good 8st 13lbs Tom Marquand 20.63 11/05/19 Lingfield Park 7/11 Flat 6f Soft 9st 7lbs Gerald Mosse 48.53 11/06/18 Windsor 3/12 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Fran Berry 5.5 26/05/18 Salisbury 3/13 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Fran Berry 15.94

13:55 - MAGIC J (2) has taken his form to another level this season, finding only one too good on his first two outings before taking a pretty big step forward to record a first handicap success at Sandown recently, the combination of first-time cheekpieces and a stiff five furlongs seeming to suit. He is up 8 lb for that win but hasn't had much racing and could still up his game further.

No. 2 (10) Magic J (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Ed Vaughan

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 96 Form: 1/833-221

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/07/20 Sandown Park 1/9 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 0 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 2.96 02/07/20 Wolverhampton 2/10 Flat 5f 21y Slow 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 3 04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 2.84 16/10/19 Southwell 3/11 Flat 4f 214y Fast 9st 7lbs Cieren Fallon 5.47 27/09/19 Newcastle 3/7 Flat 6f Slow 9st 9lbs Cieren Fallon 2.33 19/04/19 Newcastle 8/11 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 2lbs Pat Cosgrave 6.29 18/09/18 Yarmouth 1/7 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 2.88

14:30 - DAL HORRISGLE (5) quickly developed into a useful performer last year, winning a minor event at Nottingham and a handicap at Haydock, and he caught the eye with an encouraging return to action at Newmarket last month. That run is likely to blow away the cobwebs and he'll benefit from a return to this trip. He is still lightly raced and remains with potential.

No. 5 (2) Dal Horrisgle SBK 6/1 EXC 9 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 98 Form: 51/1155-4

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/5 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Cieren Fallon 6.55 24/08/19 Goodwood 5/5 Flat 1m 6f Good 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 7.17 01/08/19 Goodwood 5/9 Flat 1m 3f 218y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 9.77 04/07/19 Haydock Park 1/5 Flat 1m 2f 100y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs James Doyle 2.14 02/06/19 Nottingham 1/10 Flat 1m 75y Good 9st 9lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.92 24/11/18 Wolverhampton 1/12 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 2lbs Adam Kirby 6.63 06/11/18 Redcar 5/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 4.22

15:05 - BILLESDON BROOK (2) is a dual Group 1 winner on the Rowley mile, in the 1000 Guineas in 2018, and in the Sun Chariot the following year, and she bounced back to something like that form when a close second in the Falmouth Stakes on the July course earlier this month. She sets the standard here on that evidence and a reproduction will see her difficult to beat.

No. 2 (11) Billesdon Brook SBK 11/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: - Form: 2118-2922

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 10/07/20 Newmarket (July) 2/6 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Sean Levey 15.86 04/07/20 Chelmsford City 2/8 Flat 7f Slow 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 2.39 16/06/20 Ascot Queen Anne Stakes 9/15 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Sean Levey 26.72 03/06/20 Kempton Park 2/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 10st 0lbs Sean Levey 5.33 02/11/19 Santa Anita 8/10 Flat 1m 2f Firm 8st 12lbs Sean Levey 12.59 05/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/9 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Sean Levey 30 02/08/19 Goodwood 1/17 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Sean Levey 16.96 09/07/19 Pontefract 2/11 Flat 1m 6y Good 9st 3lbs Sean Levey 4.47 19/06/19 Chelmsford City 1/14 Flat 7f Slow 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 7.4 18/05/19 Newbury 9/14 Flat 1m Good 8st 11lbs Sean Levey 48.14 05/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/5 Flat 1m 1f Good 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 5.3 06/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/9 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 0lbs James Doyle 17.71 02/08/18 Goodwood 4/6 Flat 1m 1f 197y Good 8st 13lbs Tom Marquand 9.01 22/06/18 Ascot Coronation Stakes 4/12 Flat 7f 213y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 6.4 06/05/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 1000 Guineas 1/15 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 161.86 18/04/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/11 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 13 14/09/17 Doncaster 5/8 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 5.6 26/08/17 Goodwood 1/10 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 5.05 03/08/17 Goodwood 1/14 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 3lbs Sean Levey 4.01 27/07/17 Sandown Park 3/10 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 3.67 05/07/17 Kempton Park 1/10 Flat 7f Std 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 1.57

15:40 - A classy, speedy filly, CAROLINE DALE (1) looked thoroughly professional for the second time when showing much improved form to earn some valuable black type in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot last month, and she didn't need to improve on that form to get off the mark in good style at Windsor recently. This return to six furlongs shouldn't prove an issue and she looks set for another big run.

No. 1 (7) Caroline Dale SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 231

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/07/20 Windsor 1/10 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Hollie Doyle 1.63 20/06/20 Ascot Queen Mary 3/18 Flat 5f Good 9st 0lbs David Egan 210 06/06/20 Lingfield Park 2/11 Flat 6f 1y Slow 9st 0lbs Luke Morris 26

16:15 - TIGER CRUSADE (11) confirmed his debut promise to get off the mark at the second attempt at Yarmouth in September and he looked one to keep on side when following up at Doncaster on his return to action three weeks ago, such was the impression created in seeing off another smart prospect just starting handicap life, both making similarly striking moves forward from off the pace and finishing clear of an admittedly unlucky third. That appeals as strong form, and with further improvement surely in the pipeline, a 6 lb rise may not be enough to stop him landing the hat-trick.

No. 11 (7) Tiger Crusade (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 86 Form: 31-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Doncaster 1/13 Flat 7f 6y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Callum Shepherd 14.38 17/09/19 Yarmouth 1/8 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Jamie Spencer 2.54 15/08/19 Yarmouth 3/4 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jamie Spencer 34

16:50 - MARS LANDING (11) stepped up on his two-year-old form when runner-up at Newmarket on his handicap debut earlier this month, shaping like the best horse at the weights after nine months off, closing all the way to the line but just falling short against one who got first run. He's open to further improvement and surely has a race like this in him.

No. 11 (5) Mars Landing (Ire) SBK 9/5 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 80 Form: 829-2