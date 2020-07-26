- Trainer: John Gosden
- Jockey: Robert Havlin
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 82
Through The Card: Ascot, Sunday 26 July
Timeform take you through the card at Ascot on Sunday...
"...will go on improving now sent handicapping."
Timeform on Tenbury Wells
12:45 - TENBURY WELLS (4) took another step forward when opening his account in a Chelmsford novice over this trip three weeks ago, staying on to lead inside the final furlong. This switch back to turf should hold no fears for him and he will go on improving now sent handicapping.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|04/07/20
|Chelmsford City
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Robert Havlin
|5
|19/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Havlin
|2.95
|27/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|7/12
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Havlin
|2.22
13:20 - ROSE HIP (3) showed plenty of progress when winning her last three races of 2019 and has returned with a couple of good placed efforts since the resumption. She was picked off late on by Seen The Lyte on the latter occasion, but had an excuse and may be able to reverse the form with that reopposing rival.
Progressive filly who won her last 3 in 2019 and has returned with a couple of good placed efforts. Fancied to reverse form with Seen The Lyte from Doncaster.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Doncaster
|2/7
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|3.15
|19/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/7
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|10.95
|03/09/19
|Goodwood
|1/5
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Tom Marquand
|3.7
|02/08/19
|Bath
|1/6
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2.77
|10/07/19
|Bath
|1/3
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Firm
|9st 4lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2.3
|25/06/19
|Newbury
|2/14
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 11lbs
|Sean Levey
|6.4
|05/06/19
|Nottingham
|1/8
|Flat
|6f 18y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Tom Marquand
|20.63
|11/05/19
|Lingfield Park
|7/11
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|48.53
|11/06/18
|Windsor
|3/12
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Fran Berry
|5.5
|26/05/18
|Salisbury
|3/13
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Fran Berry
|15.94
13:55 - MAGIC J (2) has taken his form to another level this season, finding only one too good on his first two outings before taking a pretty big step forward to record a first handicap success at Sandown recently, the combination of first-time cheekpieces and a stiff five furlongs seeming to suit. He is up 8 lb for that win but hasn't had much racing and could still up his game further.
Unexposed 4-y-o who has taken form to another level this season, responding well to this headgear when winning 5f handicap in good style at Sandown 10 days ago. Needs considering up 8 lb.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/07/20
|Sandown Park
|1/9
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.96
|02/07/20
|Wolverhampton
|2/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3
|04/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.84
|16/10/19
|Southwell
|3/11
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Fast
|9st 7lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|5.47
|27/09/19
|Newcastle
|3/7
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 9lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|2.33
|19/04/19
|Newcastle
|8/11
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|6.29
|18/09/18
|Yarmouth
|1/7
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.88
14:30 - DAL HORRISGLE (5) quickly developed into a useful performer last year, winning a minor event at Nottingham and a handicap at Haydock, and he caught the eye with an encouraging return to action at Newmarket last month. That run is likely to blow away the cobwebs and he'll benefit from a return to this trip. He is still lightly raced and remains with potential.
Quickly developed in to a useful performer last year and he caught the eye with an encouraging enough return display at Newmarket (10f) in June, keeping on final 1f. Interesting with that behind him.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|6.55
|24/08/19
|Goodwood
|5/5
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|7.17
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|5/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 218y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|9.77
|04/07/19
|Haydock Park
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 2f 100y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|James Doyle
|2.14
|02/06/19
|Nottingham
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.92
|24/11/18
|Wolverhampton
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Adam Kirby
|6.63
|06/11/18
|Redcar
|5/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|4.22
15:05 - BILLESDON BROOK (2) is a dual Group 1 winner on the Rowley mile, in the 1000 Guineas in 2018, and in the Sun Chariot the following year, and she bounced back to something like that form when a close second in the Falmouth Stakes on the July course earlier this month. She sets the standard here on that evidence and a reproduction will see her difficult to beat.
Admirable sort who is a 2-time Group 1 winner on the Rowley mile and bounced back to something like that form when a close second of 6 to Nazeef in Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket. The one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|10/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|2/6
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Sean Levey
|15.86
|04/07/20
|Chelmsford City
|2/8
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|2.39
|16/06/20
|Ascot Queen Anne Stakes
|9/15
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Sean Levey
|26.72
|03/06/20
|Kempton Park
|2/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|10st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|5.33
|02/11/19
|Santa Anita
|8/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Firm
|8st 12lbs
|Sean Levey
|12.59
|05/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Sean Levey
|30
|02/08/19
|Goodwood
|1/17
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Sean Levey
|16.96
|09/07/19
|Pontefract
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 6y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Sean Levey
|4.47
|19/06/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|7.4
|18/05/19
|Newbury
|9/14
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Sean Levey
|48.14
|05/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/5
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|5.3
|06/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|17.71
|02/08/18
|Goodwood
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Tom Marquand
|9.01
|22/06/18
|Ascot Coronation Stakes
|4/12
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|6.4
|06/05/18
|Newmarket (Rowley) 1000 Guineas
|1/15
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|161.86
|18/04/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/11
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|13
|14/09/17
|Doncaster
|5/8
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|5.6
|26/08/17
|Goodwood
|1/10
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|5.05
|03/08/17
|Goodwood
|1/14
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|9st 3lbs
|Sean Levey
|4.01
|27/07/17
|Sandown Park
|3/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|3.67
|05/07/17
|Kempton Park
|1/10
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|1.57
15:40 - A classy, speedy filly, CAROLINE DALE (1) looked thoroughly professional for the second time when showing much improved form to earn some valuable black type in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot last month, and she didn't need to improve on that form to get off the mark in good style at Windsor recently. This return to six furlongs shouldn't prove an issue and she looks set for another big run.
Classy speedy filly who rallied well for third in the Queen Mary here before making all in good style at Windsor. The return to 6f should be fine and she looks set for another big run.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Windsor
|1/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|1.63
|20/06/20
|Ascot Queen Mary
|3/18
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|David Egan
|210
|06/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|2/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Luke Morris
|26
16:15 - TIGER CRUSADE (11) confirmed his debut promise to get off the mark at the second attempt at Yarmouth in September and he looked one to keep on side when following up at Doncaster on his return to action three weeks ago, such was the impression created in seeing off another smart prospect just starting handicap life, both making similarly striking moves forward from off the pace and finishing clear of an admittedly unlucky third. That appeals as strong form, and with further improvement surely in the pipeline, a 6 lb rise may not be enough to stop him landing the hat-trick.
6f novice winner last year and looked useful when following up in 7f Doncaster handicap on reappearance 3 weeks ago. That appeals as strong form and 6 lb rise may not stop him with improvement likely.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Doncaster
|1/13
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|14.38
|17/09/19
|Yarmouth
|1/8
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|2.54
|15/08/19
|Yarmouth
|3/4
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|34
16:50 - MARS LANDING (11) stepped up on his two-year-old form when runner-up at Newmarket on his handicap debut earlier this month, shaping like the best horse at the weights after nine months off, closing all the way to the line but just falling short against one who got first run. He's open to further improvement and surely has a race like this in him.
Stepped up on 2-y-o form when second of 15 on handicap debut at Newbury 18 days ago, shaping like the best horse at the weights. Surely has further improvement in him and leading contender.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/07/20
|Newbury
|2/15
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|13.75
|09/10/19
|Kempton Park
|9/11
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.79
|18/09/19
|Sandown Park
|2/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Moore
|16.12
|30/08/19
|Sandown Park
|8/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|59.72
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
12:45 - 4
13:20 - 3
13:55 - 2
14:30 - 5
15:05 - 2
15:40 - 1
2 lines
Ascot 26th Jul (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 26 July, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mars Landing
|Strait Of Hormuz
|Makram
|Ajax Tavern
|Risk Taker
|Star Shield
|Repaupo
|Siglo Six
|Ejtilaab
|Sea Voice
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Took another step forward when opening account in Chelmsford novice over this trip 3 weeks ago, keeping on well. Will go on improving now handicapping.