Horse Racing Tips: A good opening for Delahoussaye

Newcastle
Andrew Asquith has a particularly strong fancy at Newcastle

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Friday.

"...seemingly has plenty in his favour and should be backed accordingly..."

Timeform on Delahoussaye

NAP: Delahoussaye banker of the evening

Delahoussaye - 18:30 Newcastle

Delahoussaye proved himself on a workable mark when going close on all-weather debut at Chelmsford last month, pulling well clear of the remainder with another well-handicapped sort and he looks set to go very well from a 3 lb higher mark.

He shaped as though he would relsih a return to seven furlongs on that occasion and, the stiff finish at this track will also play to his strengths. Delahoussaye seemingly has plenty in his favour and should be backed accordingly.

NEXT BEST: Makeen can resume winning ways

Makeen - 20:00 Newcastle

Makeen made a winning handicap debut at Thirsk in June and has continued to shape well in defeat since, just taking too long to hit full stride when runner-up over course and distance last time.

He was beaten only by a well-handicapped three-year-old from the Saeed bin Suroor yard on that occasion, though, and there doesn't appear to be a lurker of that rivals potential in this field. All in all he left the impression he is still on a good mark and he is fancied to go one place better now.

EACH WAY: Starfighter looks value back on tapeta

Starfighter - 17:00 Newcastle

At the time of writing, Starfighter is the outsider of the field, but that has to be because of his recent form on turf rather than the pick of his efforts on tapeta.

He won a course and distance handicap that worked out well back in February and resumed winning ways at Wolverhampton (also a tapeta surface) in March. That last victory came from just a 1 lb higher mark and he has shaped as though needing the run after a short break the last twice. This doesn't look a strong event and Starfighter looks overpriced in my eyes.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Delahoussaye @ 3.55/2 in the 18:30 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Makeen @ 4.57/2 in the 20:00 Newcastle
Each Way - Back Starfighter @ 13.012/1 in the 17:00 Newcastle

