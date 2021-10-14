- Trainer: Brian O'Rourke
- Jockey: Ray Dawson
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 63
Horse Racing Tips: A good opening for Delahoussaye
Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Friday.
"...seemingly has plenty in his favour and should be backed accordingly..."
Timeform on Delahoussaye
NAP: Delahoussaye banker of the evening
Delahoussaye - 18:30 Newcastle
Delahoussaye proved himself on a workable mark when going close on all-weather debut at Chelmsford last month, pulling well clear of the remainder with another well-handicapped sort and he looks set to go very well from a 3 lb higher mark.
He shaped as though he would relsih a return to seven furlongs on that occasion and, the stiff finish at this track will also play to his strengths. Delahoussaye seemingly has plenty in his favour and should be backed accordingly.
NEXT BEST: Makeen can resume winning ways
Makeen made a winning handicap debut at Thirsk in June and has continued to shape well in defeat since, just taking too long to hit full stride when runner-up over course and distance last time.
He was beaten only by a well-handicapped three-year-old from the Saeed bin Suroor yard on that occasion, though, and there doesn't appear to be a lurker of that rivals potential in this field. All in all he left the impression he is still on a good mark and he is fancied to go one place better now.
EACH WAY: Starfighter looks value back on tapeta
At the time of writing, Starfighter is the outsider of the field, but that has to be because of his recent form on turf rather than the pick of his efforts on tapeta.
He won a course and distance handicap that worked out well back in February and resumed winning ways at Wolverhampton (also a tapeta surface) in March. That last victory came from just a 1 lb higher mark and he has shaped as though needing the run after a short break the last twice. This doesn't look a strong event and Starfighter looks overpriced in my eyes.
Newcastle 15th Oct (1m2f Hcap)
Friday 15 October, 5.00pm
Friday 15 October, 5.00pm
|Innse Gall
|Tilsitt
|Noble Crusade
|Silvestris
|Jaramillo
|Italian Breeze
|Kittens Dream
|Starfighter
|Prince Ali
Newcastle 15th Oct (7f Nursery)
Friday 15 October, 6.30pm
Friday 15 October, 6.30pm
|Delahoussaye
|Intriguing Lady
|Ailish T
|Between The Sheets
|Nrgize
|Muveran
|Novak
|Coligone Kate
|One More Try
|Fast Beauty
|Qweldryk
|Make A Prophet
|Premiership
|Darbucks
Newcastle 15th Oct (1m Hcap)
Friday 15 October, 8.00pm
Friday 15 October, 8.00pm
|Makeen
|Musahaba
|Bringitonboris
|Pacino
|Moonbootz
|Twisted Dreams
|Broctune Red
|Confrontational
|Key Look
|Emraan
|All Things Bright
|Colleague
|Hajjam
|Traveller