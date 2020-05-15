Horse Racing Latest: June return odds-on after BHA unveils Newcastle card

Racing is [1.3] to resume by 1 June after the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) unveiled a provisional eight-race all-weather card at Newcastle for that day. It is dependent, however, on government approval and will only happen in line with the easing of the nationwide lockdown.

If racing does get the go-ahead then Newcastle would be the only meeting of the day. There would, however, be 17 meetings across the next seven days. All of them behind closed doors and that would be for the foreseeable future, with no indication as to when we might see punters back at racetracks.

The initial meetings would involved on those people who are essential for the meeting to be held, but the BHA has said: "Restrictions on attendance will be continually reviewed and gradually eased to accommodate connections, including owners and other raceday staff, in line with government guidance."

The biggest events would be the 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas, the first Classics of 2020, which would be run as usual at Newmarket, on 6 and 7 June.

As well as the meetings at Newmarket and Newcastle between 1 and 8 June, there would also be meetings at Haydock, Lingfield, Chelmsford, Yarmouth and Kempton Park.

The fate of this year's Royal Ascot festival, meanwhile, remains in the balance, although bettors are confident it will take place. On the Exchange, racing is [1.39] to go ahead on 16 June - the planned first day of the festival - and [3.3] to be cancelled.

Irish racing targets 8 June return

In Ireland, racing is set to resume behind closed doors on 8 June after a two-and-a-half-month absence. The date is earlier than some had expected, with no racing until late June rumoured recently.

Ireland has some recent experience with holding races behind closed doors as the country staged 10 fixtures behind closed doors after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar introduced a number of measures on 12 March restricting indoor and outdoor gatherings.

British Grand Prix faces quarantine complication

Away from horseracing, Formula 1 has reached an agreement to hold two grands prix at Silverstone this season. F1 is hopeful of holding a World Championship this season but is having to negotiate issues around limited international travel.

It plans to start with two races on consecutive weekends in Austria on 5 and 12 July. However, the British GP is in jeopardy because of a new rule that international travellers must go into a 14-day self-isolation period upon returning to the UK.

F1 hopes to get an exemption for its drivers and their teams but negotiations are ongoing and the season looks far from certain.