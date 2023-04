Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle

14:35 Fairyhouse, Sunday

1. Ashroe Diamond (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Useful hurdler who didn't need to be at her best to win the Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at this course in January, overcoming unfavourable circumstances to beat Jetara by a length and a quarter. Off since but in top hands and has the form to be a big factor.

No. 1 Ashroe Diamond (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

2. Eabha Grace (Willie Mullins/ Conor McNamara)

Produced a career-best effort when landing the Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle over two and three-quarter miles at Limerick last month, beating Hauturiere by two and a quarter lengths. Things went her way on that occasion, though, and this is a deeper race.

3. Got Glory (Willie Mullins/ Jack Foley)

Won an 11-runner Flat maiden over a mile and a half at Clairefontaine in July 2021 on debut, but this is a very tall order on her hurdles debut and first outing for Willie Mullins.

4. Halka du Tabert (Gordon Elliott/ Keith Donoghue)

Promising mare who was third behind Ashroe Diamond here in January and then filled the same position behind You Wear It Well in the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. Back up in trip here and may well do better.

No. 4 Halka Du Tabert (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

5. Harmonya Maker (Gordon Elliott/ Luke Dempsey)

Useful hurdler who has won two of her five starts over hurdles this season, both at this course. Fell in the Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle won by Eabha Grace at Limerick last month but was looking booked for second at the best.

6. Hauturiere (Willie Mullins/ Brian Hayes)

Got off the mark over hurdles at this venue in January and followed up in listed company at Punchestown the following month. Good two-and-a-quarter-length second to Eabha Grace in the Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle at Limerick last month but needs to pull out more at this level.

7. Jetara (Jessica Harrington/ Sean O'Keeffe)

Split Ashroe Diamond and Halka du Tabert when runner-up in the Solerina Novice Hurdle but was a bit below form when only eleventh to You Wear It Well in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. This is a tough race to bounce back in.

8. Lot of Joy (Willie Mullins/ Nico de Boinville)

Swedish St Leger winner who shaped with promise in a couple of competitive Flat handicaps for this yard and got off the mark over hurdles at the third attempt in a two-mile mares' maiden here in February. Only fourteenth to You Wear It Well in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, though, and is fitted with a hood for the first time here as she bids to bounce back.

9. Magical Zoe (Henry de Bromhead/ Adrian Heskin)

Promising sort who was an excellent two-and-three-quarter-length second to You Wear It Well in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, shaping better than the result having been left with a lot to do. Holds major claims if seeing this trip out.

No. 9 Magical Zoe (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

10. Night And Day (Willie Mullins/ Daryl Jacob)

Set a stiff task when making her hurdling debut in this event last year, finishing down the field, but proved a class apart from her rivals when winning a 17-runner mares' maiden at Clonmel in January. Remains open to significant improvement.

11. Nikini (Willie Mullins/ Patrick Mullins)

Won her first two starts over hurdles and was runner-up to Magical Zoe in a Grade 3 at Down Royal in November, but was below form in twelfth in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. Back up in trip and needs to cast that effort aside.

12. Pink In The Park (Willie Mullins/ Philip Enright)

Fair maiden hurdler who was below her best when fifth in a mares' maiden at Punchestown in January and is up against it even if bouncing back.

13. Princess Zoe (Tony Mullins/ Danny Mullins)

Group 1 winner over two and a half miles on the Flat. Shared the spoils on her hurdling debut at Punchestown and then showed better form when fifth in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. Still looks a work-in-progress over hurdles and she has the class to improve a lot. This trip will suit.

No. 13 Princess Zoe (Ger) SBK 7/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Anthony Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

14. Rioga Choice (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)

Was a good third to Hauturiere when beaten a length and three-quarters in a listed hurdle at Punchestown in February, and her stable is in good form, but this is a much tougher test.

15. Shecouldbeanything (Gordon Elliott/ Denis O'Regan)

Easy point winner who won first two starts under Rules, namely a bumper and a mares' maiden hurdle both at Limerick. Creditable efforts in defeat the last twice, including when sixth in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. Back up in trip here.

16. Whatcouldhavebeen (Jarlath Fahey/ Aidan Kelly)

Course winner who was fourth behind Hauturiere in a listed hurdle at Punchestown in February and this looks too tough.