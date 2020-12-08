To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Hexham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Horses jumping
Timeform bring you three to back at Hexham on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Hexham on Wednesday...

"...another bold bid is expected..."

Timeform on Mymilan

Mymilan - 12:55 Hexham

Sandy Thomson continues in a rich vein of form and Mymilan remains a horse to be interested in. He has been strong in the market for both of his starts this season and did better than on his reappearance when beaten two and a half lengths in fourth at Carlisle last time. That was a respectable performance in first-time cheekpieces and the return to three miles can only help his cause. Mymilan is now 1 lb lower in the weights and another bold bid is expected.

West End Lady - 13:25 Hexham

West End Lady was pulled up on her sole outing in points last year and made a highly encouraging Rules debut in a mares' novices' hurdle over course and distance last month. She was worth plenty of credit for keeping tabs on the first two who had already shown good form over hurdles and she was still in with every chance when not too fluent at the final flight. West End Lady can benefit from that initial experience now and conditions will be in her favour.

Golan Cloud - 14:25 Hexham

Golan Cloud was beaten only by Bushypark on his return to action at this course last month and that form has been franked in no uncertain terms since. Golan Cloud travelled better than most on that occasion, too, pulling clear of the remainder but just unable to go with the thrown in winner. He has to be of interest now racing from the same mark and Jennie Candlish has been in top form of late.

Smart Stat

Mymilan - 12:55 Hexham
23% - Sandy Thomson's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Recommended bets

Mymilan - 12:55 Hexham
West End Lady - 13:25 Hexham
Golan Cloud - 14:25 Hexham

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Hex 9th Dec (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 9 December, 12.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Asking For Answers
Mymilan
The Dawn Man
Ciarabella
Smugglers Stash
Buzzkillbob
Flaming Glory
Spirit of Hale
Leverock Lass
Crank Em Up
Hopefull
More Madness
Trimmers Lane
Purple Harry
Gold Man
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hex 9th Dec (2m Mares Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 9 December, 1.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fairfield Ferrata
West End Lady
Charm Offensive
Little Mo
Lizzie Loch
Miss Tara Moss
Not Your Choice
Princess Avery
Thats Your Lottie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hex 9th Dec (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 9 December, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cudgel
Golan Cloud
Espoir Moriviere
Love At Dawn
Dequall
Olivers Island
Final Fling
The Very Thing
A Ladies Milan
Fame And Hope
Saint Jude
Wind of Hope
Western Sunrise
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles