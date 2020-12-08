- Trainer: Sandy Thomson
- Jockey: Ryan Mania
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 96
Hexham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Hexham on Wednesday...
"...another bold bid is expected..."
Timeform on Mymilan
Sandy Thomson continues in a rich vein of form and Mymilan remains a horse to be interested in. He has been strong in the market for both of his starts this season and did better than on his reappearance when beaten two and a half lengths in fourth at Carlisle last time. That was a respectable performance in first-time cheekpieces and the return to three miles can only help his cause. Mymilan is now 1 lb lower in the weights and another bold bid is expected.
West End Lady was pulled up on her sole outing in points last year and made a highly encouraging Rules debut in a mares' novices' hurdle over course and distance last month. She was worth plenty of credit for keeping tabs on the first two who had already shown good form over hurdles and she was still in with every chance when not too fluent at the final flight. West End Lady can benefit from that initial experience now and conditions will be in her favour.
Golan Cloud was beaten only by Bushypark on his return to action at this course last month and that form has been franked in no uncertain terms since. Golan Cloud travelled better than most on that occasion, too, pulling clear of the remainder but just unable to go with the thrown in winner. He has to be of interest now racing from the same mark and Jennie Candlish has been in top form of late.
Smart Stat
Mymilan - 12:55 Hexham
23% - Sandy Thomson's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m
Recommended bets
Mymilan - 12:55 Hexham
West End Lady - 13:25 Hexham
Golan Cloud - 14:25 Hexham
Hex 9th Dec (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 9 December, 12.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Asking For Answers
|Mymilan
|The Dawn Man
|Ciarabella
|Smugglers Stash
|Buzzkillbob
|Flaming Glory
|Spirit of Hale
|Leverock Lass
|Crank Em Up
|Hopefull
|More Madness
|Trimmers Lane
|Purple Harry
|Gold Man
Hex 9th Dec (2m Mares Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 9 December, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fairfield Ferrata
|West End Lady
|Charm Offensive
|Little Mo
|Lizzie Loch
|Miss Tara Moss
|Not Your Choice
|Princess Avery
|Thats Your Lottie
Hex 9th Dec (2m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 9 December, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cudgel
|Golan Cloud
|Espoir Moriviere
|Love At Dawn
|Dequall
|Olivers Island
|Final Fling
|The Very Thing
|A Ladies Milan
|Fame And Hope
|Saint Jude
|Wind of Hope
|Western Sunrise