Hexham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Mymilan - 12:55 Hexham

Sandy Thomson continues in a rich vein of form and Mymilan remains a horse to be interested in. He has been strong in the market for both of his starts this season and did better than on his reappearance when beaten two and a half lengths in fourth at Carlisle last time. That was a respectable performance in first-time cheekpieces and the return to three miles can only help his cause. Mymilan is now 1 lb lower in the weights and another bold bid is expected.

No. 2 Mymilan (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 96

West End Lady - 13:25 Hexham

West End Lady was pulled up on her sole outing in points last year and made a highly encouraging Rules debut in a mares' novices' hurdle over course and distance last month. She was worth plenty of credit for keeping tabs on the first two who had already shown good form over hurdles and she was still in with every chance when not too fluent at the final flight. West End Lady can benefit from that initial experience now and conditions will be in her favour.

No. 10 West End Lady (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

Golan Cloud - 14:25 Hexham

Golan Cloud was beaten only by Bushypark on his return to action at this course last month and that form has been franked in no uncertain terms since. Golan Cloud travelled better than most on that occasion, too, pulling clear of the remainder but just unable to go with the thrown in winner. He has to be of interest now racing from the same mark and Jennie Candlish has been in top form of late.