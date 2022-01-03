Hereford Racing Tips: What a Brilliant Present

NAP: Henderson can provide the Presents

Brilliant Present - 12:45 Hereford

Brilliant Present has shaped well in three starts over hurdles so far, her best effort on the figures coming when finishing fourth in a warm novice hurdle at Taunton last time. The form of that race is working out very well, with both the winner and the runner-up winning next time, and the third had won impressively at Kempton the time before. Therefore, Brilliant Present is potentially very well treated now handicapping from a mark of 104, while the return to this longer trip will also be right up her street.

No. 4 Brilliant Present (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nathan Brennan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 104

NEXT BEST: More to come from Descent

Line of Descent - 13:15 Hereford

Line of Descent had some fairly useful form on the Flat for Simon and Ed Crisford - he finished placed from a BHA mark of 84 - and he showed plenty to work on when making his debut over hurdles for these connections at Newbury last month. He was up against several who were above average on the Flat that day, so it is worth taking a positive view of the form, and Line of Descent strongly left the impression he would come on a bundle for the run. This doesn't look as deep of a race and he could prove tough to beat with that experience under his belt.

No. 4 Line Of Descent (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Keep the Family close

Family Pot - 14:50 Hereford

Family Pot was an inconsistent maiden over hurdles, but made a brilliant transition to fences when making a winning start at Ludlow in November, and he has bettered that form in defeat twice since. Admittedly, he was flattered by his proximity to the front two when third from 41 lb out of the weights 13 days ago, but his previous two efforts over fences put him right in the mix here now racing from his proper mark.