- Trainer: Nicky Henderson
- Jockey: Nathan Brennan
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 11lbs
- OR: 104
Hereford Racing Tips: What a Brilliant Present
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Hereford on Tuesday.
"...potentially very well treated now handicapping from a mark of 104..."
NAP: Henderson can provide the Presents
Brilliant Present - 12:45 Hereford
Brilliant Present has shaped well in three starts over hurdles so far, her best effort on the figures coming when finishing fourth in a warm novice hurdle at Taunton last time. The form of that race is working out very well, with both the winner and the runner-up winning next time, and the third had won impressively at Kempton the time before. Therefore, Brilliant Present is potentially very well treated now handicapping from a mark of 104, while the return to this longer trip will also be right up her street.
NEXT BEST: More to come from Descent
Line of Descent - 13:15 Hereford
Line of Descent had some fairly useful form on the Flat for Simon and Ed Crisford - he finished placed from a BHA mark of 84 - and he showed plenty to work on when making his debut over hurdles for these connections at Newbury last month. He was up against several who were above average on the Flat that day, so it is worth taking a positive view of the form, and Line of Descent strongly left the impression he would come on a bundle for the run. This doesn't look as deep of a race and he could prove tough to beat with that experience under his belt.
EACH WAY: Keep the Family close
Family Pot was an inconsistent maiden over hurdles, but made a brilliant transition to fences when making a winning start at Ludlow in November, and he has bettered that form in defeat twice since. Admittedly, he was flattered by his proximity to the front two when third from 41 lb out of the weights 13 days ago, but his previous two efforts over fences put him right in the mix here now racing from his proper mark.
Recommended bets
Hereford 4th Jan (2m3f Nov Hcap Hdr)
Tuesday 4 January, 12.45pm
Tuesday 4 January, 12.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Legal Rights
|Jaytee
|Brilliant Present
|Merry Mistress
|Mojito Royale
|Alberic
|Greenrock Abbey
|Blueberg
|Sinister Minister
|Rockhamtom
|Master Mikey Dee
|Jaunty Express
|Fair To Dream
|Sam Haze
Hereford 4th Jan (2m Mdn Hrd)
Tuesday 4 January, 1.15pm
Tuesday 4 January, 1.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Line Of Descent
|Big Boy Bobby
|Winterwatch
|Krypton Gold
|Hayedo
|Pride Of Nepal
|Saveasea
|My Ticketyboo
|Unfinished Busines
|Rattling Rosie
|Sand In My Shoes
Hereford 4th Jan (3m1f Hcap Chs)
Tuesday 4 January, 2.50pm
Tuesday 4 January, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Loch Garman Aris
|Felton Bellevue
|Ivilnoble
|Hatchet Jack
|Shah An Shah
|Jerminnie Green
|Legend Of Zorro
|Black Centaur
|Family Pot
|Jurys Out
|Mount Oliver
|Kestrel Valley
|Gold Clermont
|Hill Of Hope
|Ballybreen
|Findusatgorcombe