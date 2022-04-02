Hereford Racing Tips: Rathmacknee can break his maiden

NAP: Rathmacknee is really interesting

Rathmacknee - 13:35 Hereford

Rathmacknee shaped encouragingly when third on his hurdling debut at Huntingdon 18 days ago, passing the post only six lengths behind the winner despite looking a bit rough around the edges still. That form sets the standard in this line-up and he is likely to progress further now stepping up in trip to two and a half miles. Therefore, Rathmacknee rates a confident selection to get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt for Nicky Henderson, who can boast an impressive 36% strike rate at Hereford in recent seasons.

No. 5 Rathmacknee (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Wigglesworth can win again

Wigglesworth - 13:00 Hereford

Wigglesworth ran another solid race when finding one too good at Sedgefield last time, ultimately proving no match for the winner but sticking to his task well to pull clear of the rest. He can line up here from an unchanged mark and Cillin Leonard, who is decent value for his 3-lb claim, also takes over in the saddle. With Dr Richard Newland in excellent form at present (nine winners from his last 23 runners), Wigglesworth seems sure to go well again.

No. 1 Wigglesworth (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Dr Richard Newland

Jockey: C. M. Leonard

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 110

EACH-WAY: Gouet one to follow for Greenall

Gouet des Bruyeres - 15:20 Hereford

Gouet des Bruyeres was disappointing when last seen finishing only fifth at Sedgefield on Boxing Day, but he had been in good form prior to that and it's worth pointing out that he can race from the same mark here as when registering his latest success on a sound surface at Worcester in September. Oliver Greenall was amongst the winners with a double at Wetherby on Thursday and Gouet des Bruyeres is fancied to give the yard another victory here if ready to go after his absence.