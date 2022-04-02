- Trainer: Nicky Henderson
- Jockey: James Bowen
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: -
Hereford Racing Tips: Rathmacknee can break his maiden
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Hereford on Sunday.
"Rathmacknee rates a confident selection to get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt for Nicky Henderson, who can boast an impressive 36% strike rate at Hereford in recent seasons."
NAP: Rathmacknee is really interesting
Rathmacknee shaped encouragingly when third on his hurdling debut at Huntingdon 18 days ago, passing the post only six lengths behind the winner despite looking a bit rough around the edges still. That form sets the standard in this line-up and he is likely to progress further now stepping up in trip to two and a half miles. Therefore, Rathmacknee rates a confident selection to get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt for Nicky Henderson, who can boast an impressive 36% strike rate at Hereford in recent seasons.
NEXT BEST: Wigglesworth can win again
Wigglesworth ran another solid race when finding one too good at Sedgefield last time, ultimately proving no match for the winner but sticking to his task well to pull clear of the rest. He can line up here from an unchanged mark and Cillin Leonard, who is decent value for his 3-lb claim, also takes over in the saddle. With Dr Richard Newland in excellent form at present (nine winners from his last 23 runners), Wigglesworth seems sure to go well again.
EACH-WAY: Gouet one to follow for Greenall
Gouet des Bruyeres - 15:20 Hereford
Gouet des Bruyeres was disappointing when last seen finishing only fifth at Sedgefield on Boxing Day, but he had been in good form prior to that and it's worth pointing out that he can race from the same mark here as when registering his latest success on a sound surface at Worcester in September. Oliver Greenall was amongst the winners with a double at Wetherby on Thursday and Gouet des Bruyeres is fancied to give the yard another victory here if ready to go after his absence.
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Hereford 3rd Apr (3m1f Cond Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 3 April, 1.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Big Difference
|Wigglesworth
|Eclair On Line
|Exodela
|Ballybreen
|Eaton Miller
|Take Em Out
Hereford 3rd Apr (2m3f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 3 April, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sure Touch
|Emorelle
|Rathmacknee
|Drenagh
|Trevada
|Striking Out
|Mole Court
|Holerday Ridge
|Martalmixjac
Hereford 3rd Apr (2m3f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 3 April, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gosuatri
|Bebraveforglory
|Salamanca School
|Anuas Ar An Bpost
|Gouet Des Bruyeres
|Captain Cobajay
|Smartmandarcy
|Global Frontier