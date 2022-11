NAP

Highstakesplayer - 15:15 Hereford

This is a good-quality handicap chase, featuring a few promising sorts, but Highstakesplayer was an impressive winner on his chasing debut over this course and distance last week and could be difficult to beat under a 7 lb penalty. Highstakesplayer progressed well over hurdles last season, winning at Southwell and Taunton before producing a creditable effort in defeat at Doncaster, and he improved again on his chasing debut. Highstakesplayer impressed with how he went through that contest, looking a fair way ahead of his mark, and he was quickly in control after leading on the bridle after the second-last. He has more to offer in this sphere.

No. 1 Highstakesplayer (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 121

NEXT BEST

Natty Night - 16:15 Hereford

Natty Night, a fairly useful type on the Flat for William Muir, showed aptitude for hurdling when fourth on his debut over jumps at Wincanton in December and he duly built on that to get off the mark at Taunton a month later. Natty Night wasn't hard pressed to win that maiden, asserting under a largely hands-and-heels ride, so he was of obvious interest when making his handicap debut at Ffos Las next time. However, he raced far too keenly at Ffos Las and it was a similar story at Huntingdon on his only subsequent start. Given those failures to settle, Natty Night clearly comes with risks attached, but he is potentially well handicapped based on what he showed on the Flat and over hurdles at Taunton. This is also a lower grade than the two handicap hurdles he contested last term.