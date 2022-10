NAP

Whitehaven - 17:08 Haydock

Whitehaven won this race 12 months ago and can strike again. He's not won since that decisive four-and-a-quarter-length success but he has slipped back to a mark only 2 lb higher and some encouragement can be taken from his last couple of starts as he may have been short of peak fitness at Goodwood and then did too much too soon at York last weekend. Conditions are in the favour of Whitehaven, who rattled off a quick-fire hat-trick in 2020 on ground described as heavy by Timeform, while the booking of ace apprentice Benoit de la Sayette, who is good value for his 3 lb claim, is also a positive.

No. 2 (5) Whitehaven (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 83

NEXT BEST

Sky Blue Pink - 14:50 Haydock

Sky Blue Pink had failed to impress on her first few starts this term, producing some laboured efforts, but there was a lot more to like about how she went about things when runner-up at Salisbury a couple of weeks ago. Sky Blue Pink showed no sign of the lazy streak that had held her back earlier in the campaign and she was only denied by half a length in a race that was run at a sound gallop and promises to provide solid form for the grade. Sky Blue Pink has only edged up 2 lb on the back of that promising effort and it's worth noting that she won over this course and distance on her final start last season.

No. 12 (4) Sky Blue Pink SBK 5/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 79

EACH-WAY

The Organiser - 16:00 Haydock

The Organiser shaped better than the result would suggest when sixth at Ayr last time as he was denied a run over two furlongs out while still going well. He finished nicely when in the clear, leaving the impression that he would have hit the frame with a clear passage, so a 4 lb drop in the weights looks generous. This first crack at a mile on testing ground will pose a sterner test of stamina than The Organiser is used to, but he now appeals as being on a handy mark and that effort at Ayr was only his second for Karl Burke, so he remains unexposed for his current yard.