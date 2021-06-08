Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

White Jasmine - 14:00 Haydock

George Boughey's two-year-olds continue in fine form and White Jasmine shaped with plenty of promise when finishing second to a Royal Ascot-bound filly on debut at Wolverhampton. White Jasmine is from a smart sprinting family and showed plenty of ability amidst greenness, running on to take second close home. She looks a sure-fire improver now and it will take an above-average newcomer to topple her.

No. 10 (7) White Jasmine (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.38 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Chichester - 15:10 Haydock

Chichester failed to win for Sir Michael Stoute, but defied market weakness to open his account at the first attempt for new connections at Newcastle in April, and he has shaped well in defeat since, notably when finishing third in the ultra-competitive Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar last time. He shaped a little bit better than the result, too, not getting the clearest run two furlongs out, but stayed on well in the closing stages. Another bold bid is expected able to race from the same mark.

No. 6 (6) Chichester SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 85

King of Tsavo - 15:45 Haydock

King of Tsavo has a smart pedigree and showed much improved form to open his account on nursery debut at Kempton in December, making a mockery of his opening mark, and the manner in which he stretched clear in the closing stages suggests he has much more to offer. The handicapper has raised him 10 lb since, but that form has worked out well, and the rise is fully justified.