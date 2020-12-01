Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Espoir de Romay - 13:15 Haydock

Espoir de Romay was generally progressive over hurdles last season, but he always looked the type to make up into a better chaser, and looks one to follow after making a winning start over fences at Huntingdon last month. That was his first start since undergoing a wind operation, and he justified good market support in style, going with plenty of enthusiasm and in control when making a mistake at the last. That was only his sixth career start and this likeable type is well up to defying a penalty before moving up in grade.

No. 1 Espoir De Romay (Fr) EXC 1.14 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 142

Adrimel - 13:50 Haydock

Adrimel was purchased for £280,000 after winning his sole start in points and won his first two starts in bumpers last season before not being disgraced in the Champion Bumper. He gave another boost to that form and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over hurdles at Sandown last month, strong in the market against a pair that had shown plenty on their hurdling debuts, and he never looking in much trouble. There should be plenty more to come from Adrimel now and he is a confident selection.

No. 1 Adrimel (Fr) EXC 1.14 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Indy Five - 14:20 Haydock

Indy Five has been the subject of a stable switch that has proved most successful this season and, after a highly encouraging debut for Tom Symonds, he seems to have found a good opportunity stepping into veteran's company for the first time. He was nailed only late on by a stronger stayer right at the death at Uttoxeter last month, the error he made at halfway possibly crucial in the final reckoning. Indy Five will likely benefit for that outing now and is a strong fancy here.