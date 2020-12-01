- Trainer: Kim Bailey
- Jockey: David Bass
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: 142
Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Haydock on Wednesday...
"...will likely benefit for that outing now and is a strong fancy here..."
Timeform on Indy Five
Espoir de Romay - 13:15 Haydock
Espoir de Romay was generally progressive over hurdles last season, but he always looked the type to make up into a better chaser, and looks one to follow after making a winning start over fences at Huntingdon last month. That was his first start since undergoing a wind operation, and he justified good market support in style, going with plenty of enthusiasm and in control when making a mistake at the last. That was only his sixth career start and this likeable type is well up to defying a penalty before moving up in grade.
Adrimel was purchased for £280,000 after winning his sole start in points and won his first two starts in bumpers last season before not being disgraced in the Champion Bumper. He gave another boost to that form and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over hurdles at Sandown last month, strong in the market against a pair that had shown plenty on their hurdling debuts, and he never looking in much trouble. There should be plenty more to come from Adrimel now and he is a confident selection.
Indy Five has been the subject of a stable switch that has proved most successful this season and, after a highly encouraging debut for Tom Symonds, he seems to have found a good opportunity stepping into veteran's company for the first time. He was nailed only late on by a stronger stayer right at the death at Uttoxeter last month, the error he made at halfway possibly crucial in the final reckoning. Indy Five will likely benefit for that outing now and is a strong fancy here.
Smart Stat
The Cob - 14:55 Haydock
£120.16 - Ben Pauling's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)
Recommended bets
Espoir de Romay - 13:15 Haydock
Adrimel - 13:50 Haydock
Indy Five - 14:20 Haydock
Hayd 2nd Dec (2m5f Nov Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 December, 1.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Espoir De Romay
|Doc Penfro
|Redford Road
|Royale Pagaille
Hayd 2nd Dec (1m7f Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 December, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Qualismart
|Adrimel
|Ranch Hand
|Grumpy Charley
|Minnie Mahler
Hayd 2nd Dec (3m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 December, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Seeyouatmidnight
|Burtons Well
|Indy Five
|Whisper
|Late Romantic
|Fingerontheswitch
|The Dutchman