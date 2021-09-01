- Trainer: Marco Botti
- Jockey: Luke Morris
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Haydock on Thursday.
"...he is up to winning a novice of this calibre..."
Timeform on Laheg
Laheg was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups earlier in the year and made a very promising start when pushing a pretty useful sort close at Newmarket three weeks ago. He was relatively strong in the market on that occasion, so clearly he had be working well at home and, granted normal progress, he is up to winning a novice of this calibre.
Although he was unable to justify favouritism, there were still plenty of positives to take from New Kingdom's debut run at Newbury last month where a lack of experience prevented him from making a stronger challenge. Bred in the purple, with the looks to match, he should have learnt plenty from that and he can strike at the second time of asking now stepping up in trip.
A three-time winner already this year, G For Gabrial wasn't seen to best effect on his latest start at Catterick a couple of weeks back. He wasn't suited by having to make his own running and, having now returned to his last winning mark, it would come as no surprise to see another good showing from this generally consistent sort.
Smart Stat
Artemisia Lomi - 14:10 Haydock
25% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
Haydock 2nd Sep (6f Nov Stks)
Thursday 2 September, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Amor Vincit Omnia
|Laheg
|Yaahobby
|Watchya
|Code Purple
|City Vaults
|Monsieur Jumbo
|Lucky Lucky Lucky
|Brunello Breeze
|Darbucks
Haydock 2nd Sep (7f Stks)
Thursday 2 September, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Al Suhail
|Azano
|Accidental Agent
Haydock 2nd Sep (1m3f Hcap)
Thursday 2 September, 5.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mrs Meader
|Thorntoun Care
|Blistering Barney
|Chief Craftsman
|G For Gabrial
|Percy Prosecco
|Daawy
|Nabhan
|Red Derek
|Great Colaci
|Chef De Troupe