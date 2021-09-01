To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Haydock
Timeform highlight three bets at Haydock on Thursday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Haydock on Thursday.

"...he is up to winning a novice of this calibre..."

Timeform on Laheg

Laheg - 14:45 Haydock

Laheg was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups earlier in the year and made a very promising start when pushing a pretty useful sort close at Newmarket three weeks ago. He was relatively strong in the market on that occasion, so clearly he had be working well at home and, granted normal progress, he is up to winning a novice of this calibre.

New Kingdom - 15:15 Haydock

Although he was unable to justify favouritism, there were still plenty of positives to take from New Kingdom's debut run at Newbury last month where a lack of experience prevented him from making a stronger challenge. Bred in the purple, with the looks to match, he should have learnt plenty from that and he can strike at the second time of asking now stepping up in trip.

G For Gabrial - 17:25 Haydock

A three-time winner already this year, G For Gabrial wasn't seen to best effect on his latest start at Catterick a couple of weeks back. He wasn't suited by having to make his own running and, having now returned to his last winning mark, it would come as no surprise to see another good showing from this generally consistent sort.

Smart Stat

Artemisia Lomi - 14:10 Haydock

25% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Laheg @ 3.02/1 in the 14:45 at Haydock
Back New Kingdom @ 2.111/10 in the 15:15 at Haydock
Back G For Gabrial @ 7.513/2 in the 17:25 at Haydock

