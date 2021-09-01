Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Laheg - 14:45 Haydock

Laheg was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups earlier in the year and made a very promising start when pushing a pretty useful sort close at Newmarket three weeks ago. He was relatively strong in the market on that occasion, so clearly he had be working well at home and, granted normal progress, he is up to winning a novice of this calibre.

No. 6 (6) Laheg (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

New Kingdom - 15:15 Haydock

Although he was unable to justify favouritism, there were still plenty of positives to take from New Kingdom's debut run at Newbury last month where a lack of experience prevented him from making a stronger challenge. Bred in the purple, with the looks to match, he should have learnt plenty from that and he can strike at the second time of asking now stepping up in trip.

No. 5 (3) New Kingdom SBK 4/7 EXC 1.79 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

G For Gabrial - 17:25 Haydock

A three-time winner already this year, G For Gabrial wasn't seen to best effect on his latest start at Catterick a couple of weeks back. He wasn't suited by having to make his own running and, having now returned to his last winning mark, it would come as no surprise to see another good showing from this generally consistent sort.