- Trainer: Grant Tuer
- Jockey: Cam Hardie
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 1lbs
- OR: 62
Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Haydock on Sunday...
NAP
Like many horses, Libby Ami has shown improved form since joining Grant Tuer and she won on her first start for the yard at Carlisle last month. She backed up that positive impression when finishing a close-up third at Newcastle last week. Libby Ami was only beaten a nose and a neck in a race that appeals as a solid piece of form for the grade, so she has an obvious chance off the same mark here, especially as she remains open to improvement.
NEXT BEST
Emaraty Hero didn't make an immediate impact after joining Grant Tuer last season but he has been a completely different proposition this term. He justified good support on his return at Musselburgh last month and took another step forward when scoring from a 6 lb higher mark at York last week. Those wins were over a mile and a half, but Emaraty Hero looked notably strong in the finish at York and should stay this two-mile trip. He is on a good mark as he escapes a penalty for last week's comfortable success.
EACH-WAY
Ancient Times has progressed well this season and registered his second win of the campaign when successful at Epsom last month. That form is working out well as the second and third have both won since, so a 3 lb higher mark should not stop Ancient Times from giving another good account. It wouldn't be a surprise were he to raise his game again as he is on an upward curve and less exposed than many of these.
Smart Stat
Emaraty Hero - 18:55 Haydock
£33.92 - Grant Tuer's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites
