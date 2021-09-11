To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Horse racing at Haydock
There's a valuable card at Haydock on Sunday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Haydock on Sunday...

NAP

Libby Ami - 18:00 Haydock

Like many horses, Libby Ami has shown improved form since joining Grant Tuer and she won on her first start for the yard at Carlisle last month. She backed up that positive impression when finishing a close-up third at Newcastle last week. Libby Ami was only beaten a nose and a neck in a race that appeals as a solid piece of form for the grade, so she has an obvious chance off the same mark here, especially as she remains open to improvement.

NEXT BEST

Emaraty Hero - 18:55 Haydock

Emaraty Hero didn't make an immediate impact after joining Grant Tuer last season but he has been a completely different proposition this term. He justified good support on his return at Musselburgh last month and took another step forward when scoring from a 6 lb higher mark at York last week. Those wins were over a mile and a half, but Emaraty Hero looked notably strong in the finish at York and should stay this two-mile trip. He is on a good mark as he escapes a penalty for last week's comfortable success.

EACH-WAY

Ancient Times - 16:35 Haydock

Ancient Times has progressed well this season and registered his second win of the campaign when successful at Epsom last month. That form is working out well as the second and third have both won since, so a 3 lb higher mark should not stop Ancient Times from giving another good account. It wouldn't be a surprise were he to raise his game again as he is on an upward curve and less exposed than many of these.


Smart Stat

Emaraty Hero - 18:55 Haydock
£33.92 - Grant Tuer's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Libby Ami @ 4.03/1 in the 18:00 at Haydock
Next Best - Back Emaraty Hero @ 2.56/4in the 18:55 at Haydock
Each-Way - Back Ancient Times @ 13.012/1 in the 16:35 at Haydock

Haydock 12th Sep (6f Hcap)

Sunday 12 September, 4.35pm

I Am A Dreamer
Be Proud
Prince Of Bel Lir
Prince Of Abington
Ancient Times
Tommy Taylor
Smeatons Light
Jordan Electrics
Lezardrieux
Manigordo
Macho Pride
Phoenix Star
Muscika
Troubador
Shoot To Kill
Gabrial The Wire
Andronicus Beau
Haydock 12th Sep (1m Hcap)

Sunday 12 September, 6.00pm

Libby Ami
Arabian Romance
Astrogem
Turandot
New Exceed
Subtle Beauty
Crown Princess
Soller Bay
Zulu Girl
Hipsway
Florence Street
Genetique
Haydock 12th Sep (2m Hcap)

Sunday 12 September, 6.55pm

Emaraty Hero
Snowalot
Teqany
Land Of Winter
Clearance
Goobinator
Nataleena
Single
Toronto
Navegaon Gate
Manjaam
Glasses Up
Authors Dream
