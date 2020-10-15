To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Haydock
Timeform provide three bets from Haydock on Friday

Timeform provide you with the three best bets at Haydock on Friday...

"...is capable of much better..."

Timeform on Ghumama

Wordly Wise - 13:10 Haydock

Wordly Wise showed plenty of ability when beaten narrowly over course and distance on debut and was arguably unsuited by the hood being left off when fourth back here last time, proving too free and failing to build on the promise of her debut as a result. The hood is back on now, which should suit, and the booking of Jim Crowley catches the eye. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and she is expected to go close.

Ghumama - 14:18 Haydock

Ghumama showed plenty of ability on debut at Goodwood last month, held narrowly in second by one who had the benefit of previous experience. Admittedly, she failed to build on that when disappointing at Newcastle last time, but she was restless in the stalls that day, and probably wasn't helped by very blustery conditions. Therefore, she is much better off being judged on the promise she showed on debut and is capable of much better.

Brentford Hope - 14:48 Haydock

It may be wise to give Brentford Hope another chance to confirm the promise of his easy debut win at Newmarket a year ago. His last two outings have been at a mile and a half, but he certainly travels well enough in his races to suggest this shorter trip might suit and most of today's opposition is much more exposed than him. He looked potentially smart on his debut and easy ground will be no bother for him.


Smart Stat

Wordly Wise - 13:10 Haydock

22% - Jim Crowley's strike rate at HAYDOCK PARK

Recommended bets

Wordly Wise - 13:10 Haydock
Ghumama - 14:18 Haydock
Brentford Hope - 14:48 Haydock

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Hayd 16th Oct (6f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Friday 16 October, 1.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Worldly Wise
Wrea Green
Canterbury Tales
Lexington Bullet
My Sonny
Celestial Queen
Louby Lou
Illies Memories
Clieves Hills
Lady Amalthea
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hayd 16th Oct (1m Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Friday 16 October, 2.18pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ghumama
Headshot
Kings Prince
Ravenscraig Castle
Conquering Eagle
Spy Legend
Regal Vega
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hayd 16th Oct (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 16 October, 2.48pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Markazi
Brentford Hope
Mascat
Mikmak
So Beloved
Just Hiss
Fred
Give It Some Teddy
Joyful Mission
Sagauteur
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles