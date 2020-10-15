Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Wordly Wise - 13:10 Haydock

Wordly Wise showed plenty of ability when beaten narrowly over course and distance on debut and was arguably unsuited by the hood being left off when fourth back here last time, proving too free and failing to build on the promise of her debut as a result. The hood is back on now, which should suit, and the booking of Jim Crowley catches the eye. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and she is expected to go close.

No. 9 (6) Worldly Wise (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Ismail Mohammed

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 74

Ghumama - 14:18 Haydock

Ghumama showed plenty of ability on debut at Goodwood last month, held narrowly in second by one who had the benefit of previous experience. Admittedly, she failed to build on that when disappointing at Newcastle last time, but she was restless in the stalls that day, and probably wasn't helped by very blustery conditions. Therefore, she is much better off being judged on the promise she showed on debut and is capable of much better.

No. 7 (7) Ghumama (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Brentford Hope - 14:48 Haydock



It may be wise to give Brentford Hope another chance to confirm the promise of his easy debut win at Newmarket a year ago. His last two outings have been at a mile and a half, but he certainly travels well enough in his races to suggest this shorter trip might suit and most of today's opposition is much more exposed than him. He looked potentially smart on his debut and easy ground will be no bother for him.