Haydock Racing Tips: Street's ahead
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Haydock on Saturday.
-
A Haydock Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform
Haydock Nap - 13:35 - Back Zain Nights
Zain Nights
- J: Gavin Sheehan
- T: Lucy Wadham
- F: 341411-
Unlike quite a few of his rivals who have a little to prove at present, Zain Nights is a hurdler on the up and a 6 lb rise for Cheltenham may not be sufficient to prevent him from completing the hat-trick given he remains unexposed at the trip.
This is a fiercely-competitive event which has seen double-figure-priced winners in six of the last seven renewals, but Lucy Wadham's charge has shown much improved form since going up in trip with cheek-pieces applied and he is fancied to continue his progress.
Haydock Next Best - 14:10 - Back Sunny Street
Sunny Street (Ire)
- J: Sam James
- T: James Tate
- F: 432-2
Sunny Street, a half-brother to Path of Thunder who showed his best form around this trip on quick ground, seemed to shirk the issue when splitting a pair of subsequent winners on his handicap bow at Southwell but he's clearly well handicapped so is worth another chance back from a break.
James Tate's charge makes his turf debut today but is related to winners on turf and he is fancied to take a step forward here.
Haydock Each Way - 15:15 - Back Ballee
Ballee (Ire)
- J: Micheal Nolan
- T: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White
- F: 52/311U2-
Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Ballee did really well to stick at it for as long as he did having helped contribute to an overly-strong gallop at Aintree a month ago, and at the forecast prices, he looks the way to go.
Ballee did well under circumstances when 1½ lengths second of 19 to El Jefe in a very competitive conditionals/amateurs handicap at Aintree last time, faring best of those ridden prominently. He is exactly the sort of free-going type who does well around this tight track and he can take plenty of catching again.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of bets at Ascot
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Two-pronged attack in Ascot Victoria Cup
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Boardman looks to have good claims in Chester 129/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Cup: Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict and 7/1 tip
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore: Illinois has a big chance in Lingfield Derby trial