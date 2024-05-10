Horse Racing Tips

Haydock Racing Tips: Street's ahead

Haydock races
There's a mixed Flat and jumps card at Haydock on Saturday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Haydock on Saturday.

  • A Haydock Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Haydock Nap - 13:35 - Back Zain Nights

Unlike quite a few of his rivals who have a little to prove at present, Zain Nights is a hurdler on the up and a 6 lb rise for Cheltenham may not be sufficient to prevent him from completing the hat-trick given he remains unexposed at the trip.

This is a fiercely-competitive event which has seen double-figure-priced winners in six of the last seven renewals, but Lucy Wadham's charge has shown much improved form since going up in trip with cheek-pieces applied and he is fancied to continue his progress.

Haydock Next Best - 14:10 - Back Sunny Street

Sunny Street, a half-brother to Path of Thunder who showed his best form around this trip on quick ground, seemed to shirk the issue when splitting a pair of subsequent winners on his handicap bow at Southwell but he's clearly well handicapped so is worth another chance back from a break.

James Tate's charge makes his turf debut today but is related to winners on turf and he is fancied to take a step forward here.

Haydock Each Way - 15:15 - Back Ballee

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Ballee did really well to stick at it for as long as he did having helped contribute to an overly-strong gallop at Aintree a month ago, and at the forecast prices, he looks the way to go.

Ballee did well under circumstances when 1½ lengths second of 19 to El Jefe in a very competitive conditionals/amateurs handicap at Aintree last time, faring best of those ridden prominently. He is exactly the sort of free-going type who does well around this tight track and he can take plenty of catching again.

