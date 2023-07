NAP

Haydock - 16:10 - Back Significantly

No. 1 (7) Significantly SBK 11/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

Significantly was rated as high as 104 in his pomp for Karl Burke and he also won a handicap at Royal Ascot. However, he lost his way last season, tumbling down the weights as a result, but took a step back in the right direction on his first start for new connections when hitting the frame at Ayr in May.

That race wasn't run at a strong gallop, resulting in a bunched finish, and Significantly is just the type to go on from that effort representing a yard that do well with such types. It is interesting that he goes in first-time cheekpieces now, which may sharpen him up further, and he is too well handicapped to ignore on the back of his promising return.

NEXT BEST

Haydock - 15:10 - Back Stone Circle

No. 2 (5) Stone Circle (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Joe Bradnam

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 74

Stone Circle had fallen to an attractive mark and found his form again last season, winning three times, and he narrowly came out on top on his return from six months off in heavy ground at Yarmouth in April.

He lost his way again afterwards, but returned to form when runner-up at Salisbury last week, a little awkward leaving the stalls but moving into the race nicely and doing all of his best work at the finish. The winner that day had the run of the race and, if Stone Circle gets himself in a better racing position this time, he seems sure to be in the mix again.

EACH WAY

Haydock - 14:40 - Back Sweet Fantasy

No. 1 (3) Sweet Fantasy SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 77

An open handicap but Sweet Fantasy is a largely consistent sort who has quickly fallen back down to her last winning mark.



She left the impression that she would come on for her first start for five months at Chelmsford a fortnight ago, given a patient ride and never a threat after making brief inroads around a furlong out. Sweet Fantasy finds herself in an easier grade of handicap now and that run should have put an edge on her, so she is expected to be much more competitive.