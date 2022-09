NAP: Qoya can defy a penalty

Qoya - 13:53 Haydock

William Haggas remains in good form and Qoya appears to have been found a good opportunity to follow up her success at Kempton last week.

She has shown improved form since stepping up to middle distances and entering handicaps, producing a career-best effort to open her account, breaking from the stalls on term this time which allowed her to race closer to the pace than previously. Qoya was sent into the lead over a furlong out and stayed on well in the closing stages. Prominent runners were hard to peg back at Haydock on Thursday and a similar performance will see her hard to beat.

No. 5 (3) Qoya SBK 2/1 EXC 2.96 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST: Kitai a sure-fire improver

Kitai - 14:28 Haydock

Kitai cost €150,000 as a yearling and produced a promising performance when runner-up in a newcomers' event over course and distance last month.

She bumped into a potentially smart one that day who has run well in defeat since and Kitai showed bundles of ability, travelling well and only headed in the final 50 yards, so she is well up to winning a race of this nature with any amount of improvement forthcoming.

No. 11 (13) Kitai (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Eeh Bah Gum still on a fair mark

Eeh Bah Gum - 15:38 Haydock

Eeh Bah Gum was rated as high as 89 in his pomp, but spent a couple of years in the doldrums before returning to form and snapping a long losing run at Musselburgh in June.

He has largely held his form well since and resumed winning ways back at that venue last month, getting a good position in a small field and comfortably coming out on top. A fast five furlongs suits him well and the way this track is riding should suit him well so he can go close again.