NAP

Haydock - 14:05 - Back Pledgeofallegiance

No. 9 (6) Pledgeofallegiance (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 83

Pledgeofallegiance was backed as though defeat was out of the question on his handicap debut at Lingfield in May, but he had no answer for the speedier winner in the closing stages in a race where he only set a steady gallop.

However, he proved himself to be very well handicapped when opening his account in first-time cheekpieces at Redcar next time, relishing the step up to a mile and three quarters, and he took another big step forward when following up at Doncaster last week.

He was value for a bit more than the official margin suggests, beating another well-handicapped three-year-old and the pair pulling well clear of the remainder. This is competitive, but a subsequent 7 lb rise almost certainly underestimates Pledgeofallegiance, and he is just the sort who will go on improving for a while yet.

NEXT BEST

Haydock - 15:15 - Back La Yakel

No. 12 (4) La Yakel SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 92

La Yakel shaped well on his first two starts at around a mile last season but really progressed once moving up in trip, opening his account with plenty in hand at Southwell and defeating some other well-handicapped sorts on his handicap debut at Ascot.

There was plenty to like about that performance and he wasn't disgraced when hitting the frame in the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket on his final start, just leaving the impression that run was just one too many. A lightly-raced four-year-old who has plenty about him physically, he is just the type to take another step forward now and he looks leniently treated.