NAP: Naval Crown has strong claims

Naval Crown - 15:30 Haydock

Naval Crown has reinvented himself as a sprinter this season, producing his best effort when winning the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He proved that performance was no fluke when filling the runner-up spot in the July Cup at Newmarket and it's worth putting a line through his below-par run in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last time, seemingly not getting home over the slightly longer trip.

These conditions should play more to his strengths and a repeat of his Royal Ascot form will give him every chance of doubling his Group 1 tally.

No. 8 (5) Naval Crown SBK 4/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 118

NEXT BEST: Alligater Alley back on a roll

Alligator Alley - 16:05 Haydock

Alligator Alley confirmed his return to form with a decisive victory at Thirsk last month, hitting the front inside the final furlong and keeping going well from there to land the spoils by a length and a half.

This will be tougher from a 7 lb higher mark, but he remains well treated judged on the form he showed as a two-year-old, notably when winning a listed race at York in August 2019.

It took him three years to finally end his losing run after that success, but he is very much one to keep on the right side now that he's back in the winning groove.

No. 8 (13) Alligator Alley SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 92

EACH-WAY: Evaluation is very solid

Evaluation - 14:55 Haydock

Evaluation has already won four times this summer and he ran right up to his best when finding one too good at Sandown last time, proving himself still on a good mark.

He looked in control when moving to the front entering the final two furlongs but, after hitting a low of 1.24 in-running, he was eventually pegged back in the final strides.

Beaten just a nose, Evaluation is only 3 lb higher in the weights today and should be thereabouts again if continuing in the same rich vein of form.