NAP

Marty Time - 16:25 Haydock

Marty Time failed to make an impact in three starts in novice hurdles but he showed more when third on his handicap debut at Leicester in February. He then took another step forward to get off the mark at Hexham 11 days ago, seeming to benefit from a more positive ride as he pressed the leader, jumped on three out, was shaken up after the next and drew clear before the last. Marty Time was eased close home but he still had six lengths to spare at the line so a 6 lb higher mark might not be enough to stop him following up, particularly with this step up in trip promising to unlock further improvement.

No. 5 Marty Time (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ross Chapman

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 101

NEXT BEST

Mucho Mas - 14:40 Haydock

Mucho Mas finished runner-up on his first couple of starts over fences at around two and a half miles and he has raised his game since stepping up in trip to around three miles. He got off the mark over fences at Lingfield in December and then produced a better effort to defy a 5 lb higher mark on his return from 11 weeks off at Sandown last month, finding extra when challenged on the run-in to score by a length and a quarter. He remains capable of better as a staying chaser and can complete the hat-trick.