A Haydock NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Haydock NAP - 15:00 - Back King of Conquest

No. 4 (7) King Of Conquest SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 111

King of Conquest is a likeable sort who completed a four-timer with another battling success at Goodwood in May, taking the step up to listed company in his stride to beat a well-fancied, progressive rival.

He met with defeat in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, but he shaped much better than the bare result, a high draw meaning he had to be dropped in at the rear and he fared best of those who were held up.

King of Conquest stayed on well in the closing stages without ever posing a threat and he is just the type to bounce back with a bang. The favourite here isn't the most reliable and he is well worth taking on with King of Conquest.

Haydock Next Best - 16:10 - Back Breege

No. 9 (6) Breege SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 105

Breege was flying too high when making her reappearance in the Irish 1000 Guineas but she has been far from disgraced in defeat since, run down only late on by a well-weighted filly in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot.

She ran to a similar level when runner-up in the Oak Tree Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time, the winner having finished behind her at Royal Ascot, but improving a chunk for softer ground.

Breege should be happier back on a sounder surface and she sets a solid standard on form stepping into listed company for the first time.

Haydock Each Way - 14:25 - Back Bodorgan

No. 13 (5) Bodorgan (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 85

Bodorgan's form from last year reads well and he shaped particularly well on his return and handicap debut over this course and distance in May.

Admittedly, he has been disappointing since, but he didn't appear to be himself at Sandown two starts back, and probably got racing too far out at Newmarket last time.

There is no doubt he is on a workable mark based on the pick of his efforts and he is worth one more chance to prove himself so in a race which should be run to suit.