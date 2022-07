NAP: Ground should be perfect for Eshaada

Eshaada - 14:40 Haydock

It is no surprise to see Free Wind installed favourite given how progressive she was last season, but she is unproven on a surface softer than good, and the ground may deteriorate further as showers are forecast at Haydock. Easy going will be no concern for Eshaada, though, and she seems sure to come forward for her return at Newbury in May. She had to carry the maximum penalty for her win in the Fillies & Mares Stakes last year and looked rusty in parts of the race. Her form from last season is strong and she should find this assignment easier now back against her own sex.

No. 2 (1) Eshaada SBK 10/3 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 114

NEXT BEST: Sea King can reign

Sea King - 14:05 Haydock

This looks a competitive staying handicap where you can make a case for several, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of Sea King's success on his return at Doncaster in April. He relished the step up to a mile and a half on that occasion and made a mockery of his opening mark, produced to lead entering the final furlong and gradually drawing clear under a hands-and-heels ride. A subsequent 9 lb rise is more than fair and this extra two furlongs should also bring about further progress, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

No. 1 (1) Sea King SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 92

EACH WAY: Chance Liverpool Knight

Liverpool Knight - 15:15 Haydock

The warm favourite Gaassee may well prove a cut above these, but he is plenty short enough for a race of this nature, and Liverpool Knight makes much more appeal at the prices. He proved himself on turf when winning easily on debut for this yard at Windsor last month, quickening clear in good style in the closing stages and leaving the impression he may well rate higher yet. A subsequent 6 lb rise looks workable and, though he is now pitched into much deeper company, he is new to a yard that does especially well with new recruits, so he may have more to offer.