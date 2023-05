NAP

Creative Force - 14:45 Haydock

Creative Force wasn't seen to best effect after six months off when finishing third in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket last time, doing well to be beaten just three quarters of a length having left the impression the steady gallop was against him.

He is likely to be closer to form with that run under his belt and it's worth remembering that he is a very smart sprinter on his day, as he showed when winning the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot back in October 2021.

Placed at the top level on a couple more occasions last season, Creative Force receives 4 lb today from his main form rival, Commanche Falls, and that identifies him as very much the one to beat on these terms.

No. 2 (2) Creative Force (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.82 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 117

NEXT BEST

Brentford Hope - 15:15 Haydock

Brentford Hope has taken his form up a notch since joining Harry Derham (formerly trained by Richard Hughes) with back-to-back wins in novice hurdles at Wincanton and Huntingdon. He made every yard of the running when defying a penalty on the last occasion, quickening clear in the straight to win readily by three and a half lengths.

A smart performer on the Flat in his prime, notably winning a handicap at this course back in October 2020, Brentford Hope has a style of racing (usually travels strongly) which suggests he could be the type to thrive in a big-field handicap environment.

He's definitely looked more professional for Derham having often been too keen in the past and his scope for more improvement suggests there could be a good handicap in him from a BHA mark of 123.

No. 16 Brentford Hope SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Harry Derham

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 123

EACH-WAY

Thanksforthehelp - 13:35 Haydock

Thanksforthehelp made the most of a good opportunity to resume winning ways in a novice hurdle at Southwell a couple of weeks ago, hitting the front before the last and just needing to be kept up to his work from there to land the spoils by two lengths.

He is back in a handicap today and there remains a sense of unfinished business with him in this sphere after he failed to justify favouritism when sent off at 10/3 for the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival.

Lining up here from a 1 lb lower mark, Thanksforthehelp is clearly thought capable of winning a race like this and it could be worth giving him another chance with his confidence-boosting success at Southwell under his belt.