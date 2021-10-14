Haydock Racing Tips: Count on Bake delivering

NAP: Bake has more to offer

Bake - 16:05 Haydock

This looks competitive enough, but Bake surely has more to offer judged on his latest win at Doncaster in August. He beat an in-form sort on that occasion who arrived having won his two previous starts, and the runner-up went on to win his next start, so the form looks solid.

Bake showed a cracking attitude to win on that occasion, too, leaving the impression he was still learning on the job,leading until two furlongs from home where he started to wander, before rallying again to regain the lead in the closing stages. Softer ground is a slight question mark as he has never run on anything softer than good, but he is almost certainly still a well-handicapped horse.

No. 13 (6) Bake (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Martyn Meade

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST: Thaler has more to offer

Thaler - 14:20 Haydock

This looks a cracking sprint handicap and it is the progressive three-year-old Thaler who is taken to come out on top. He has a pedigree that suggests he should want further - by Dubawi out of a Group 1 winner who stayed a mile and a quarter - but he showed improved form to open his account at this trip at Kempton last month, and looked set to follow up on handicap debut back over seven furlongs at the same course last time (matched at 1.12 in running).

However, he was caught in the closing stages by one who had fallen to his last winning mark after showing a smart turn of foot to explode away from his rivals. It is therefore encouraging that connections have decided to drop Thaler back in trip, and he makes a fair bit of appeal from the same mark in a race where he should get a good pace to aim at.

No. 6 (16) Thaler SBK 15/4 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 90

EACH WAY: It's a Gentleman's game

He's A Gentlemnan - 13:15 Haydock

He's A Gentleman disappointed over six furlongs at this course last time, but his previous form reads well and he could be worth chancing on handicap debut.

He shaped well when fourth to Go Bears Go on debut at Ascot and showed improved form when runner-up to a useful filly at Ripon on his next starts. Both of those runs came over five furlongs, so the drop in trip is no concern now handicapping, and he represents a yard that have an excellent record at this track.