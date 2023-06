NAP

Haydock - 16:50 - Back Chorus Line

No. 8 (5) Chorus Line SBK 2/1 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 71

Chorus Line showed ability on her debut last season but she didn't progress as expected on her next two starts.

However, she attracted support on her return from seven months off on handicap debut at Leicester two weeks ago and she duly showed improved form to open her account.

She prevailed by only a neck, but she had plenty more in hand than the bare margin suggests, running down one who had the run of the race and displaying a nice turn of foot. A subsequent 3 lb rise almost certainly underestimates her and she looks a filly to keep on the right side.

NEXT BEST

Haydock - 14:10 - Back Bollin Margaret

No. 5 (3) Bollin Margaret SBK 4/5 EXC 1.97 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Brandon Wilkie

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 69

Bollin Margaret caught the eye two starts back and she was well supported to resume winning ways at Thirsk last week.

It was very hard not to be impressed by that success, too, making steady headway from four furlongs out and still on the bridle when entering the lead around two furlongs from home. Bollin Margaret stormed clear in the style of a mare back at the top of her game and she will be very hard to beat turned out under a 5 lb penalty