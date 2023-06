NAP

Haydock - 13:50 - Back All The King's Men

No. 9 (9) All The King's Men (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 89

Beaten just three quarters of a length at Epsom last week, All The King's Men was unlucky not to finish closer still given how things developed and it's not beyond the realms of possibility he'd have won had the gaps come earlier.

Upped in trip and sporting first-time blinkers, All The King's Men was settled in mid-division in the early stages before being forced to wait for a gap two furlongs out. He finished strongly once finally seeing some daylight entering the final furlong, but the damage had already been done and he could never quite get on terms.

Yet to finish out of the first three in five starts since joining George Boughey, All The King's Men is versatile in terms of trip and seems sure to go well again now dropping back to six furlongs with Ryan Moore booked.

NEXT BEST

Haydock - 16:45 - Back Just Bring It

No. 3 (8) Just Bring It (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 86

Just Bring It again shaped well when finishing fourth in a competitive three-year-old handicap over this course and distance two weeks ago, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only four and three-quarter lengths having met a bit of trouble.

He was denied a run two furlongs out and then found himself short of room again in the final 100 yards, so he never really got the chance to fully open up.

There was enough in that run to suggest Just Bring It is still on a workable mark and this looks a good opportunity for him to underline that point now back in a 0-85. Runner-up in a similar event at Newmarket the time before, he is surely capable of winning a race like this when everything falls right.

EACH-WAY

Haydock - 16:10 - Back Chartwell House

No. 6 (4) Chartwell House (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 82

Chartwell House returned to form with a good fourth on his latest outing at Newmarket, sticking to his task well to pass the post just a length and three-quarters behind the winner.

That appeals as solid handicap form and Chartwell House is down slightly in grade today from an unchanged mark.

In a wide-open contest, he gets the vote to gain a deserved first success of the campaign for William Knight, who is often a trainer to follow when sending just one runner to a Flat meeting (profit of £20.82 to a £1 level stake).