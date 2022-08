NAP: Grocer Jack can gain another win

Grocer Jack - 15:00 Haydock Park

Grocer Jack produced a career best when winning a listed contest at Newbury three weeks ago, making all to win by nine lengths in totally dominant fashion.

That was a very smart performance and a repeat of that form will give him every chance of following up in this Group Three.

For context, Grocer Jack is 5 lb clear of the rest on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and there could be even more to come from him after just three starts for William Haggas (formerly trained in Germany by Waldemar Hickst).

No. 5 (8) Grocer Jack (Ger) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 118

NEXT BEST: Electrical Storm can blow them away

Electrical Storm - 14:25 Haydock Park

Electrical Storm was returning from 18 months on the sidelines when showing improved form to get off the mark at York in June, drawing clear in the final two furlongs to win readily by two and a half lengths.

He then ran at least as well in defeat from a 9-lb higher mark when third at Sandown last time, arguably deserving extra credit having raced closer than ideal to the strong gallop.

Electrical Storm can race from the same mark today and seems sure to go well again, with further progress also not out of the question (still low mileage).

No. 3 (4) Electrical Storm SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 92

EACH-WAY: Don't give up on Glittering Choice

Glittering Choice - 16:10 Haydock Park

Glittering Choice proved a disappointment at Hamilton last time, but she has been given a break since and it could be worth giving her another chance to confirm the promise of her previous run at Leicester.

That was her first start in a handicap after eight months off and she showed improved form to fill the runner-up spot, staying on strongly to pass the post just a neck behind a progressive sort.

Glittering Choice pulled clear of the rest and that effort suggests a BHA mark of 67 is unlikely to prove beyond her somewhere down the line.