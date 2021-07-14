To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Hamilton
Timeform bring you three to back at Hamilton on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Hamilton on Thursday...

"He possesses a fair amount of physical scope and is well up to winning a race of this nature..."

Timeform on Gainsbourg

Tanasoq - 13:30 Hamilton

13:30 - This race revolves around Tanasoq, who regained the winning thread at Newcastle in June and a sloppy start ultimately proved his undoing when going close at Ayr 11 days ago. He is due to go up 3 lb in the handicap in the future and, with the cheekpieces back on, he should take plenty of beating, providing he's quicker off the blocks.

Frog And Toad - 14:30 Hamilton

Frog And Toad showed ability in maiden/minor company and progressed as expected when finding only a well-backed rival too strong on handicap debut at Doncaster earlier this month. For all he was no match for the winner, he still left the impression that this mark won't be beyond him in time, travelling better than most but not having the same change of gear as the winner. The tongue strap goes on now and he remains capable of better.

Gainsbourg - 15:00 Hamilton

Edward Bethell remains in good form and his Gainsbourg left his previous form behind when finishing third on handicap debut at Ripon last week. He was much shorter than previously in the betting and he arguably should have finished closer, getting caught behind a weakening rival and conceding first run to the two who finished in front of him. He possesses a fair amount of physical scope and is well up to winning a race of this nature.


Smart Stat

Lady Raeburn - 13:00 Hamilton

2 - Kevin Ryan's number of winners in past 7 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Tanasoq @ 2.56/4 in the 13:30 at Hamilton
Back Frog And Toad @ 4.3310/3 in the 14:30 at Hamilton
Back Gainsbourg @ 2.89/5 in the 15:00 at Hamilton

Hamilton 15th Jul (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 15 July, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tanasoq
Rose Bandit
Mr Trevor
Debawtry
Captain Corcoran
Lady Of Desire
Auckland Lodge
Rain Cap
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hamilton 15th Jul (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 15 July, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Clay Regazzoni
Mikmak
Clotherholme
Frog And Toad
Sienna Dream
Chinese Spirit
Makyon
Firby
Depp
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hamilton 15th Jul (1m Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 15 July, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Imperial Eight
Keep The Faith
Braes Of Doune
Gainsbourg
Will He Dance
Star Shakeera
Tele Red
Toutatis
Arkaig Treasure
Mr Gambino
Kiskadee
Mazastep
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips