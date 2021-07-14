Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Tanasoq - 13:30 Hamilton

13:30 - This race revolves around Tanasoq, who regained the winning thread at Newcastle in June and a sloppy start ultimately proved his undoing when going close at Ayr 11 days ago. He is due to go up 3 lb in the handicap in the future and, with the cheekpieces back on, he should take plenty of beating, providing he's quicker off the blocks.

No. 1 (2) Tanasoq (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 65

Frog And Toad - 14:30 Hamilton

Frog And Toad showed ability in maiden/minor company and progressed as expected when finding only a well-backed rival too strong on handicap debut at Doncaster earlier this month. For all he was no match for the winner, he still left the impression that this mark won't be beyond him in time, travelling better than most but not having the same change of gear as the winner. The tongue strap goes on now and he remains capable of better.

No. 5 (8) Frog And Toad (Ire) EXC 2.02 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 65

Gainsbourg - 15:00 Hamilton

Edward Bethell remains in good form and his Gainsbourg left his previous form behind when finishing third on handicap debut at Ripon last week. He was much shorter than previously in the betting and he arguably should have finished closer, getting caught behind a weakening rival and conceding first run to the two who finished in front of him. He possesses a fair amount of physical scope and is well up to winning a race of this nature.