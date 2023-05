NAP

Nigwa - 16:45 Hamilton

Nigwa wasn't seen to best effect when finishing fifth on her reappearance at Newcastle in March, doing well to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths in a race where nothing went right at the business end.

She was repeatedly hampered from three furlongs out and her rider gave her a relatively easy time of things once it became clear she wasn't going to get involved.

Still relatively unexposed after just five starts, Nigwa is likely to be better for the run at Newcastle and she remains one to be positive about having come a long way in a relatively short space of time as a three-year-old.

No. 3 (2) Nigwa SBK 3/1 EXC 1.5 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST

Pisanello - 17:15 Hamilton

Pisanello ran well after six months off when filling the runner-up spot in last week's Thirsk Hunt Cup, finishing strongly from a long way back to pass the post just three quarters of a length behind the winner.

He is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and this also represents a significant drop in grade.

A consistent sort who finished out of the frame just once in a busy 2022 campaign, Pisanello has clearly returned at least as good as ever and there is no reason why he shouldn't go close again if getting a strong gallop to aim at.

No. 6 (1) Pisanello (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 1.94 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 83

EACH-WAY

Jordan Electrics - 17:45 Hamilton

Jordan Electrics shaped encouragingly on his first start for Jim Goldie (formerly trained by Ewan Whillans) at Musselburgh in April and he confirmed the promise of that effort when getting his head back in front at Ayr last week.

That was his first success over five furlongs since his two-year-old days and he was ultimately well on top at the finish as he edged ahead in the final 100 yards to win by three quarters of a length.

His new yard seems to have found the key to him and a 4 lb rise in the weights probably won't be enough to prevent him from following up if he continues to go the right way.