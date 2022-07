NAP: Wickywickywheels can defy a penalty

Wickywickywheels - 15:20 Hamilton

There doesn't appear to be much pace on here on paper, which may hinder the chances of Wickywickywheels slightly, but she arrives in top form, and clearly enjoys it round here.

Both of her career victories have come at this track, including one over course and distance, and she won with more up her sleeve than the official margin suggests over 13 furlongs last time.

Sectional times suggest that Wickywickywheels is well worth marking up for that success, sweeping through from last position in a race not so strongly run to be on top in cosy fashion at the line. She clearly possesses a good turn of foot, which will continue to stand her in good stead, and she appeals as being ahead of her mark turned out under a 5lb penalty.

No. 1 (6) Wickywickywheels (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 71

NEXT BEST: Jungle Fever of interest on handicap debut

Jungle Fever - 13:50 Hamilton

Only four runners in this nursery, though none can be ruled out, and it may set up perfectly for Jungle Fever.

He has a speedy pedigree and has shown plenty of it in his three starts so far, shaping as though in need of the run on debut at Musselburgh in May, and building on that promise when opening his account by making all at Brighton 18 days later.

Jungle Fever started at 125/1 when attempting to repeat the same tactics in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, but found that company too competitive, dropping away under two furlongs out, but an opening mark of 79 shouldn't be beyond him based on his previous form.

There is the potential for Match Play to take him on for the lead, but he should have enough speed early on to get to the front, and he may well prove tough to peg back in this small field.

No. 1 (1) Jungle Fever (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 79

EACH-WAY: Ustath has the potential to bounce back

Ustath - 14:20 Hamilton

This doesn't look a great race by any means and Ustath who, admittedly, is on a lengthy losing run, may be worth chancing to bounce back to form at the likely odds.

His last win came at Thirsk well over a year ago, but that was from a 10 lb higher mark, and he is in better form than his recent form figures suggest.

Ustath ran a solid race to hit the frame in a stronger handicap than this at Ripon in May, and actually ran better than his finishing position suggests back at Thirsk last time in a race which was dominated by high-drawn horses. Ustath's draw in stall 3 was a big disadvantage as a result and a much better showing is expected now back under Ben Curtis.