NAP

Glam de Vega - 16:45 Hamilton

Glam de Vega shaped with encouragement on both starts last season and he raised his game to make a winning return at Ripon last month. Glam de Vega always looked like he was doing enough after striking the front and he passed the post a length clear of Kaatibb, who has given the form a boost by winning a Lingfield handicap. An opening BHA mark of 83 looks potentially generous based on that form and it's likely this lightly-raced three-year-old has more to offer. He has shown run-by-run improvement and is bred to be better than this level as he is out of a listed winner who is closely related to last year's 2000 Guineas winner Poetic Flare.

No. 9 (4) Glam De Vega (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 83

NEXT BEST

Dandy's Angel - 14:15 Hamilton

Dandy's Angel is on a long losing run of 26 that stretches back to August 2020 but she has largely been running well this season and this looks like a good opportunity for her to register an overdue success. Dandy's Angel ran respectably when third in a better race at Haydock last time and she drops in class here. She also drops in trip but that shouldn't be an issue at this stiff course where she has run well before, while any easing of conditions won't be a problem.

No. 1 (5) Dandy's Angel (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: John Wainwright

Jockey: Brandon Wilkie

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 52

EACH-WAY

Hey Mr - 15:45 Hamilton

Hey Mr has been below his best this season since joining Les Eyre from Roger Varian but he shaped with more promise at Thirsk last time, leaving the impression that he's ready to cash in on a lenient mark. Hey Mr missed the break and was also disadvantaged by making his challenge towards the centre in a race that developed down the standside, but he kept on well to finish fourth behind subsequent Great St Wilfrid winner Intrinsic Bond. Hey Mr was wearing a tongue tie for the first time at Thirsk and, given how well he shaped, it's no surprise that aid has been retained.